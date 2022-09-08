Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 8.

* * *

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South, 7 p.m. Thursday at Elkhorn Stadium

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryan Stadium

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m. Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep at Gretna, 6 p.m. Friday

Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood, 7 p.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Marian at Gretna, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, 7 p.m. Thursday

SOFTBALL

Metro Conference tournament, Thursday and Friday at Papillion Landing, Monday at Hillside Field

GOLF

Lincoln Classic, Thursday at Holmes Golf Course

CROSS COUNTRY

Millard South Invitational, 11 a.m. Friday at Walnut Grove Park

TENNIS

Millard South Invitational, Friday at Koch Tennis Center

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Kevon Newsome, Omaha Benson: Had back-to-back games with more than 20 total tackles in the Bunnies’ 1-1 start.

Hudson Holloway, Ralston: In a 28-27 loss to Elkhorn Mount Michael, he had 88-yard punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Jackson Williams, Millard West: In a season-opening loss to Millard South, he had touchdown catches of 95 and 69 yards and had 79 yards on two kickoff returns.

Danny Kaelin, Dae’ Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris, Bellevue West: In a 60-13 win over Omaha Burke, Kaelin was 12 of 18 for a career-high 313 yards and four touchdowns. Three went to Hall, who had six catches for 171 yards. McMorris tied a state record with his 99-yard catch and run.

Drew Erhart, Palmyra: Accounted for seven touchdowns, including five passing, in a 60-22 win over Nebraska City Lourdes.

Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: Took three of his seven carries to the end zone — 87, 51 and 34 yards — in a 42-21 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Isak Doty, Sidney: Ran for 239 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and three of his six completions went for touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Chase County.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Had four touchdowns and 291 yards on 33 carries in a 58-16 win over Fullerton.

Ashton Lurz and Carter Kreutner, Valentine: In a 28-20 win at Centura, they combined for 63 carries. Lurz had 225 yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts, Kreutner 173 yards on 34 touches and one score.

Austin Payne and Alex Korte, Grand Island Northwest: Payne was 29 of 43 for 400 yards and two touchdown passes to Korte in a 21-16 loss at Omaha Skutt.

Corbin Horner, Dundy County-Stratton: Ran for 220 yards and five touchdowns and threw two TD passes in a 54-14 win over Perkins County.

Breckan Schluter, Exeter-Milligan/Friend: Had 223 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the first half of a 70-26 win over McCool Junction.

Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns and caught two TDs in a 66-36 win.

Tanner Frahm, Plainview: In a 54-28 win over Hartington-Newcastle, he was 15 of 18 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 119 yards and two long TDs and made 16 tackles.

VOLLEYBALL

Matthea Dalton, Fremont: Had 36 kills against Lincoln North Star.

Ali Jacobs, Lincoln North Star: Had 16 kills in a win over Fremont.

Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Had 13 kills and five blocks in a win over Omaha Westside.

Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside: Had 13 kills against Papillion-La Vista.

Elle Heckenlively, Gretna: Had 19 kills in a win over Millard North.

Caitlin McCormack and Rilyn Gish, Millard North: Each had 15 kills against Gretna.

Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic: Had 23 kills in a win over Pierce.

Josie Bentz, Columbus Lakeview: Had 15 kills against Seward.

Avery Hayward, South Platte: Had 14 kills in a win over Wauneta-Palisade.

Audrey Holm, Paxton: Had 14 kills in a win over Garden County.

Bailey Beal, Randolph: Had 19 kills against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Caroline Festersen, Omaha Central: Had 34 assists in a win over Omaha Bryan.

Tessa Gall, Norfolk: Had 15 kills in a win over Lincoln High.

Kadyn Sisco, Syracuse: Had 16 kills in a win over Fort Calhoun.