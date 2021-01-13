 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
0 comments
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

{{featured_button_text}}

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 14.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Omaha Central, 7:15 p.m. Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

York at Crete, 6 p.m. Friday. Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lincoln East at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

WRESTLING

Metro Conference Duals, Saturday at Omaha Bryan

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Caden Denker, David City: Had 33 points in a 71-67 loss to Raymond Central.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: He led a 69-62 upset of Lincoln Southeast with 27 points.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: Ten of his game-high 27 came in a 25-point third quarter in a 57-50 win at No. 10 Grand Island.

Trey Miner, Elm Creek: Had 32 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in an 80-23 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

Angel Lehn, Shelton: His 33 points and 17 rebounds paced a 55-45 defeat of Arcadia/Loup City.

Brady Timm, Yutan: Had 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 63-59 win over Wahoo, a first for the Chieftains in 35 years.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: He’s averaging 25.2 points through 10 games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rylie Rice, Grand Island Central Catholic: Broke the school record with nine 3s while her 42 points were a basket shy of the school record in a 61-20 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored a career-high 37 points in a win over Glenwood (Iowa).

Rachel Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick: Scored 32 points in a win over Perkins County.

Kailee Potts, Perkins County: The freshman scored 31 points against North Platte St. Patrick's.

Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian: Scored 26 in a win over Millard South.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Norfolk.

Libby Hoffman, Millard West: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha North.

Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: The freshman scored 25 points in a win over Walthill.

Sarah Hultquist, Minden: Scored 30 points in an overtime win over Ainsworth.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The freshman scored 24 in a win over East Butler.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: She had 30 points, on 12 of 15 shooting, and 13 rebounds against Burns (Wyo.).

Zadie Plager, Johnson County: Tallied 16 points and 19 rebounds against Tri County.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: She had 34 points, six rebounds and five steals against Plattsmouth.

Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: Against Winnebago she had 34 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The freshman had 31 points against Omaha Roncalli and 29 against Wahoo.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Totaled 33 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists against Norfolk Catholic.

WRESTLING

Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West: Named the outstanding wrestler of Lincoln North Star’s invitational after winning the 170-pound title and carding his 100th career win.

Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside: The Omaha Metro Coaches Association Wrestler of the Week finished 3-0, with wins over two ranked wrestlers at the Tom Dineen Invitational at Omaha Creighton Prep and placing first at 106.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

1 of 25

 

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert