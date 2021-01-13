Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Libby Hoffman, Millard West: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha North.

Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: The freshman scored 25 points in a win over Walthill.

Sarah Hultquist, Minden: Scored 30 points in an overtime win over Ainsworth.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The freshman scored 24 in a win over East Butler.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: She had 30 points, on 12 of 15 shooting, and 13 rebounds against Burns (Wyo.).

Zadie Plager, Johnson County: Tallied 16 points and 19 rebounds against Tri County.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: She had 34 points, six rebounds and five steals against Plattsmouth.

Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: Against Winnebago she had 34 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The freshman had 31 points against Omaha Roncalli and 29 against Wahoo.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Totaled 33 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists against Norfolk Catholic.