Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 14.
* * *
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Millard North at Omaha Central, 7:15 p.m. Friday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
York at Crete, 6 p.m. Friday. Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lincoln East at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WRESTLING
Metro Conference Duals, Saturday at Omaha Bryan
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Caden Denker, David City: Had 33 points in a 71-67 loss to Raymond Central.
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: He led a 69-62 upset of Lincoln Southeast with 27 points.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: Ten of his game-high 27 came in a 25-point third quarter in a 57-50 win at No. 10 Grand Island.
Trey Miner, Elm Creek: Had 32 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in an 80-23 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Angel Lehn, Shelton: His 33 points and 17 rebounds paced a 55-45 defeat of Arcadia/Loup City.
Brady Timm, Yutan: Had 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 63-59 win over Wahoo, a first for the Chieftains in 35 years.
Kallan Herman, Norfolk: He’s averaging 25.2 points through 10 games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rylie Rice, Grand Island Central Catholic: Broke the school record with nine 3s while her 42 points were a basket shy of the school record in a 61-20 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored a career-high 37 points in a win over Glenwood (Iowa).
Rachel Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick: Scored 32 points in a win over Perkins County.
Kailee Potts, Perkins County: The freshman scored 31 points against North Platte St. Patrick's.
Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian: Scored 26 in a win over Millard South.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Burke.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Norfolk.
Libby Hoffman, Millard West: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha North.
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: The freshman scored 25 points in a win over Walthill.
Sarah Hultquist, Minden: Scored 30 points in an overtime win over Ainsworth.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The freshman scored 24 in a win over East Butler.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: She had 30 points, on 12 of 15 shooting, and 13 rebounds against Burns (Wyo.).
Zadie Plager, Johnson County: Tallied 16 points and 19 rebounds against Tri County.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: She had 34 points, six rebounds and five steals against Plattsmouth.
Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: Against Winnebago she had 34 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The freshman had 31 points against Omaha Roncalli and 29 against Wahoo.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Totaled 33 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists against Norfolk Catholic.
WRESTLING
Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West: Named the outstanding wrestler of Lincoln North Star’s invitational after winning the 170-pound title and carding his 100th career win.
Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside: The Omaha Metro Coaches Association Wrestler of the Week finished 3-0, with wins over two ranked wrestlers at the Tom Dineen Invitational at Omaha Creighton Prep and placing first at 106.