Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 7.
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South, 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Waverly at Norris, 7:30 p.m. Friday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, Saturday at Broken Bow
Crete at Wahoo, 3 p.m. Saturday
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
Additional honorable mention players — Chadron: Sawyer Haag, Aiden Vaughn, Dawson Dunbar, Ryan Bickel. Clarkson/Leigh: Eli Hays, Lance Paprocki, Trevor Zulkoski, Carter Hanel, Mitch Beeson, Tommy McEvoy. Columbus Scotus: Evan Bock. Diller-Odell: Austin Jurgens. Elkhorn South: Dilan Krause. Lincoln Pius X: Julian Castillo. Norfolk Lutheran: Eli Knapp.
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli: Sparked a 66-63 overtime win Tuesday night over Class B No. 6 Platteview with 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Marcus Shakeer and CarDae Daniels, Omaha Benson: They paced a 71-65 win Tuesday night at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista as Shakeer had 28 points, going 6 of 6 on free throws, and Daniels had 10 assists. Shakeer had 34 points against Omaha Northwest during the Metro tourney.
Evan Meyersick, Millard West: Had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-35 win Tuesday night at Omaha Northwest.
Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: Scored a school-record 40 points in a 59-56 double-overtime win against BRLD, snapping the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: The senior guard put together three straight games of 25 points to start the season, then had 35 against Columbus.
Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Had 33 points in a 77-71 overtime loss to Lincoln Southwest.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: Scored 32 in a 51-40 win at Friend.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Had 42 points in an 81-38 victory at Brady.
Austin Holtz, Bennington: Had 31 points in a 69-43 win at Crete.
Austin Thyne, Sidney: Games of 31 and 25 points against McCook helped the junior pass the 1,000-point mark for his career. The teams combined for 22 3s in the first game.
Steven Sullivan, Tri County Northeast: His 13 points and 18 rebounds helped the new co-op to a 48-36 win over Ponca.
Caeson Clarke, Alliance: He led Alliance to its first Western Conference tournament title by averaging 20.7 points and 17 rebounds in three games, including a 31-point, 20-rebound night against Sidney.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Had 34 points and 21 rebounds against Lincoln North Star, 37 points against Lincoln East and a school-record 42 (with 22 rebounds) against Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference final.
Taryn Wagner, Central City: Had 40 points, including nine 3-pointers, against Sandy Creek.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Scored 35 points against Nebraska Christian.
Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest: Against Papillion-La Vista South, she had 29 points on 12 of 16 shooting and 14 rebounds.
Rylie Rice, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 30 points in a 56-41 win over Fullerton.
Caylin Barnett, Southwest: She had 27 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Hi-Line.
Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot: With 14 points at Arlington, she became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,226 points.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a win over West Point GACC.
Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh: Scored 25 points, including a school-record seven 3-pointers, in a win over Fillmore Central.
Olivia Kraft, Omaha Westside: Sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter of a win over Omaha Burke.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The freshman scored a game-high 17 points in a win over Gretna.
Khloe Lemon and Megan Belt, Millard South: Each scored 23 points in a win over Omaha Central in the Metro tourney final.
Macy Bryant, Fremont: Hit six 3-pointers and had 19 points against Lincoln Pius X.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: Scored 25 points in a win over Fort Calhoun.
Mya Larson, Blair: Scored 19 points in a win over Bennington.
Delaney White, Norris: Scored 17 points in a win over Elkhorn.
Paige Beller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Scored 19 points in a win over Stanton.
WRESTLING
Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista: The Omaha Metro Wrestling wrestler of the week defeated Cornell recruit Evan Canoyer of Waverly at the Flatland Fracas in Grand Island, which the Monarchs won. Earlier honorees were Caleb Coyle of Millard South, who notched his 150th career win, and Scott Robertson of Millard South, who pinned an Iowa State recruit while winning at the Arena Sports Academy Invitational.