Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Marcus Shakeer and CarDae Daniels, Omaha Benson: They paced a 71-65 win Tuesday night at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista as Shakeer had 28 points, going 6 of 6 on free throws, and Daniels had 10 assists. Shakeer had 34 points against Omaha Northwest during the Metro tourney.

Evan Meyersick, Millard West: Had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-35 win Tuesday night at Omaha Northwest.

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: Scored a school-record 40 points in a 59-56 double-overtime win against BRLD, snapping the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: The senior guard put together three straight games of 25 points to start the season, then had 35 against Columbus.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Had 33 points in a 77-71 overtime loss to Lincoln Southwest.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: Scored 32 in a 51-40 win at Friend.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Had 42 points in an 81-38 victory at Brady.

Austin Holtz, Bennington: Had 31 points in a 69-43 win at Crete.