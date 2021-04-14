Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 15.
* * *
Notable games
BASEBALL
Metro Conference tournament, Thursday-Saturday
TRACK
Jo Dusatko Invitational, Thursday at Burke Stadium
Kruger/May Invitational, Thursday at Elkhorn Stadium
Papillion-La Vista South Invitational, Thursday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium
Fremont Invitational, Friday
Nebraska Track Festival, Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium
BOYS GOLF
Bellevue West Invitational, Thursday at Willow Lakes
Fremont Invitational, Friday at Fremont Golf Club
Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, Monday at Champions Run
Notable performances
BASEBALL
RJ Gunderson, Omaha Westside: Drove in three runs with a single and a two-run homer in the Warriors’ win over Bellevue West.
Dane Toman, Bellevue West: Struck out 12 in a win over Omaha Creighton Prep.
Shea Wendt, Blair: Had a walk-off grand slam against Columbus.
Kyler Randazzo, Elkhorn: Drove in four runs and pitched three innings of relief in a win over Bennington.
Joey Craig, Omaha Central: Doubled and was the winning pitcher against Omaha Burke.
Christian Hobbs, Millard South: Had the walk-off RBI single in a win over Elkhorn.
Owen Kelley, Omaha Burke: Struck out 13 in a win over Omaha South.
Lev Denenberg, Millard North: Allowed two hits over six innings in a win over Gretna.
Bryson Schultz, Norris: Struck out all 15 batters he faced in a perfect game against Adams Central.
Cade Barton, Omaha Skutt: He no-hit Hastings, striking out seven.
Cade Perry, Elkhorn South: Had a grand slam and seven RBIs against Waverly.
Dillion Frank, Omaha Northwest: Had eight RBIs on five hits, including two doubles, against Omaha Bryan.
Dakota Thomas, Lincoln Northeast: Went 5-for-5 with two doubles in an 11-2 win over Papillion-La Vista South
Jarrett Bell, Columbus: Struck out 13 in a 3-1 win over Lincoln North Star.
Will Reimer, Beatrice: Struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter against Crete.
BOYS SOCCER
Ian Becerra-Scott, Lincoln High: Three of his four goals in a 5-2 win over Norfolk were on free kicks.
Johnny Martin, Waverly: His hat trick in a 5-1 win over Blair lifted the Vikings into the Eastern Midlands final for the first time since 2008.
Malachi Wenger, Omaha Concordia: He had four goals against Seward.
Javier Baide, Grand Island: He had four goals and an assist against Lincoln North Star.
Jackson Fluckey, Platteview: Had three goals and three assists against Concordia.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mia Hurt, Bennington: Had five goals against Schuyler and four goals and two assists against Plattsmouth.
Rylee Eschliman, Grand Island Northwest: Scored five times on Holdrege.
Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Had four goals against Norfolk and three against Millard North.
Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South: She had four goals against Omaha Burke.
Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central: She scored five goals against Seward.
BOYS TRACK
Daniel Frary, Auburn: Nailed his first attempt at the Plattsmouth Invitational, taking the state lead in the triple jump at 46-8.5
GIRLS TRACK
Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: Her wind-aided 11.67 at the Grand Island Invitational is the fastest 100 meters in state history. She also won the 200.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Won four events, including anchoring the 1,600 relay, at her school’s invitational that the Vikings won.
BOYS GOLF
Geran Sander and Caden Wynne, Lincoln Southwest: Their 1-2 finish paced the Silver Hawks’ team win at the Kearney Invitational.
Cole Fedderson, Kearney: Shot a 1-under 71 at Riverside to win the Grand Island Invitational.
Patrick Kenney, Wahoo Neumann: His 1-over 72 at Pioneers won the Norris Invitational.
