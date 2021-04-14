Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Will Reimer, Beatrice: Struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter against Crete.

BOYS SOCCER

Ian Becerra-Scott, Lincoln High: Three of his four goals in a 5-2 win over Norfolk were on free kicks.

Johnny Martin, Waverly: His hat trick in a 5-1 win over Blair lifted the Vikings into the Eastern Midlands final for the first time since 2008.

Malachi Wenger, Omaha Concordia: He had four goals against Seward.

Javier Baide, Grand Island: He had four goals and an assist against Lincoln North Star.

Jackson Fluckey, Platteview: Had three goals and three assists against Concordia.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mia Hurt, Bennington: Had five goals against Schuyler and four goals and two assists against Plattsmouth.

Rylee Eschliman, Grand Island Northwest: Scored five times on Holdrege.

Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Had four goals against Norfolk and three against Millard North.

Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South: She had four goals against Omaha Burke.