ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 20.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elkhorn South at Gretna, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m. Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue East at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Millard South at Millard North, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Omaha Central at Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

BASKETBALL SHOWCASE

Nebraska Prep Classic, all day Saturday at Sokol Arena

WRESTLING

Omaha Burke Invitational, 8 a.m. Saturday

SWIMMING

Ralston Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday

BOWLING

Metro Conference tournament, 8 a.m. Wednesday at Maplewood Lanes

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Shattered the school single-game record with 55 points, on 20 of 27 shooting while getting 13 rebounds, in an 93-65 win over Nebraska City.

Spencer Hamilton, Fremont: Scored 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, in a 67-58 win over North Bend.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Had 30 points against Friend.

A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly: Had 24 points against Elkhorn Mount Michael, 30 against Seward, and had 11 3-pointers between the two games that were wins for the Vikings.

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun: Was 10-of-11 at the line while scoring 30 points in a 53-40 win over Louisville.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: Scored his 1,000th career point against Sutton.

Tony Berger, Riverside: Had his third 30-point game of the season with 32 in a 56-40 win over Nebraska Christian.

Adam Dugger, McCook : Had 32 points in an 80-75 double-OT win over Hastings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Macy Richardson, Sterling: Scored 31 points in a 59-43 win over Mead.

Ava Larmon, Shelby-Rising City: Had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 47-24 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend: She passed the 1,000-point career mark in a win over Arlington.

Rachel Magdanz, Falls City Sacred Heart: Scored 26 and went over the 1,000-point career mark in a win over Johnson-Brock.

Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun: Scored 21 points in a win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 26 in a win over Millard North.

Sammy Leu, Wahoo: Scored 20 points in a win over Ralston.

Molly Ladwig, Blair: The freshman scored 18 points in a win over Omaha Concordia.

Dani Peterson, Bellevue West: Scored 19 in a win over Omaha North.

Kenaija Hamilton, Omaha Northwest: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Scored 19 points in a win over Gretna.

Rylie Rice, Grand Island Northwest: Had 19 points against North Platte.

Avery Heilig, Louisville: Made six 3s against Fort Calhoun for 20 points while playing with a torn bicep in her non shooting arm. Also had 17 points in a win over Douglas County West.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: Had 19 points in a win over Norfolk Lutheran Northeast.

WRESTLING

Miles Anderson, Millard South: Was voted the Omaha Metro Wrestler of the Week for his championship at 113 pounds at the Cheesehead Invite in Wisconsin.​

