Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Shattered the school single-game record with 55 points, on 20 of 27 shooting while getting 13 rebounds, in an 93-65 win over Nebraska City.

Spencer Hamilton, Fremont: Scored 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, in a 67-58 win over North Bend.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Had 30 points against Friend.

A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly: Had 24 points against Elkhorn Mount Michael, 30 against Seward, and had 11 3-pointers between the two games that were wins for the Vikings.

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun: Was 10-of-11 at the line while scoring 30 points in a 53-40 win over Louisville.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: Scored his 1,000th career point against Sutton.

Tony Berger, Riverside: Had his third 30-point game of the season with 32 in a 56-40 win over Nebraska Christian.

Adam Dugger, McCook : Had 32 points in an 80-75 double-OT win over Hastings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL