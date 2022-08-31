 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  Updated
  • 0

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 1.

* * *

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 7 p.m. Friday at Elkhorn Stadium

Norfolk Catholic at Ord, 7 p.m. Friday

SOFTBALL

Kaiti Williams Memorial Invitational, Friday and Saturday at Papillion Landing

BOYS TENNIS

Gretna Invitational, 9 a.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m. Thursday

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross: Started his bid for a third 1,000-yard season by squeezing Beatrice for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win at Beatrice.

Carson Rauner and Jackson Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South: Rauner, in his first start, was 11 of 19 for 223 yards and three TDs, two to Moeller-Swan (six catches, 167 yards), in a 31-20 win at Lincoln Southeast.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: Vanderbilt baseball commit was 22 of 34 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Millard West.

Jace Chrisman, Grand Island: Scored the Islanders’ three touchdowns in the second half of a 20-19 win at North Platte.

Devyn Jones, Papillion La Vista South: Cranked out games of 168 yards against North Platte and 165 against Fremont while getting five total touchdowns.

Conner Brown, Ralston: The sophomore ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-12 win at Lincoln Northwest.

Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock: Ran for 317 yards and six touchdowns on 14 carries in the Knights' 95-44 win over Falls City Sacred Heart.

Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, Pierce: The Bluejays opened with a 38-7 win over Wahoo as Scholting was 10 of 12 for 176 yards and a pair of TD passes to NU tight end pledge Brahmer, who had nine of the 10 catches.

Bode Soukup, Ethan Baessler and Brock Templar, Blair: In a 40-21 win over Plattsmouth, Soukup threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns, Baessler ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and had an interception and Templar ran for 118 yar and a score.

Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: Threw for 222 yards and three scores in a 30-0 win over Wayne.

Keaton Karr, Silver Lake: On 36 carries in a 60-36 win over Palmer, he picked up 354 yards and five touchdowns.

Barrett Wilke and Parker Wiedeman, Stanton: In a 47-21 win over Riverside, Wilke, a sophomore, ran for 166 yards and five touchdowns and Wiedeman had 12 solo tackles.

Kale Gustafson, Osceola: In his first game at quarterback, he scored on five of 14 carries and netted 179 yards in a 62-8 win over Diller-Odell.

Henry Raemakers and Trenton Cielocha, Columbus Scotus: Raemakers, a sophomore runner, scored both Shamrock touchdowns in a 13-7 win over David City Aquinas. He rushed for 99 yards, Cieloha for 98.

Randall Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Did all the Bulldogs’ scoring in a 32-16 win over Niobrara-Verdigre while rushing for 200 yards, five touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Jax Biehl, Jackson Martin and James Olds, Fairbury: In a 35-0 win over Tri-County, Biehl was 17 of 29 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns. Martin had six catches for 159 yards and a score and Olds had two TD catches and 115 yards.

Gage Mintken, Hay Springs: Ran for 154 yards, scored three touchdowns and made nine tackles and an interception in a 28-6 win over Paxton.

Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic: Picked up 232 yards on 19 carries and five TDs as the Knights won 37-12 at Oakland-Craig.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Ran for 217 yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns in a 50-12 win over Neligh-Oakdale.

VOLLEYBALL

Lily Marie Snodgrass, Omaha Duchesne: Had 19 kills in a win over Millard South.

Jordan Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 25 kills in a win over Auburn.

Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 15 kills in a win over Millard West.

Elle Heckenlively, Gretna: Had 17 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.

Julia Ringenberg, Elkhorn South: Dished out 39 assists against Gretna.

Anna Sis and Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Each had 15 kills in a win over Bellevue West.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Pounded 24 kills in a win over Southern.

Gracie Kircher, Norris: Had 14 kills in a win over Lincoln Northwest.

Allison Wieseler, Wynot: Had 14 kills in a win over Boyd County.

Olivia Swanson, Auburn: Had 18 kills in a match against Elmwood-Murdock.

Demi Ferguson, Chadron: Had 16 kills in a win over Scottsbluff.

Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes: Had 22 kills in a win over Fremont-Mills (Iowa).

Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic: Had 15 kills in a win over West Point GACC.

Allison Davis, Fairbury: Had 17 kills in a win over Milford.

Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran: Had 14 kills in a win over Gretna.

Mallory Branek, Pawnee City: Had 15 kills against Lewiston.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

