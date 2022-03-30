Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on March 31.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

Millard West at Elkhorn South, 4:30 p.m. Friday

Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-La Vista South (at Werner Park), noon Saturday

BOYS GOLF

Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Oak Hills Country Club, 9 a.m. Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Omaha Skutt at Papillion-La Vista South, 7 p.m. Friday

TRACK AND FIELD

Bob Whitehouse Omaha Bryan Invitational at Burke Stadium, noon Friday

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Trevor Denker, Arlington: Had four hits — a single, two doubles and a home run — for a pending Class B record 10 RBIs in a win over Bancroft-Rosalie/Pender. His last two RBIs are in question

Xavier Cavenaugh, Elkhorn North: Had four hits and drove in eight in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Austin Burroughs, Beatrice: Homered and drove in seven in a win over Fairbury.

Landon Mueller, Fremont: Struck out 15 in 6.1 innings and gave up two hits for a 2-0 win over Waverly.

Grant Wagner, Omaha Creighton Prep: Yielded one run in five innings in a win over Omaha Westside.

Joey Meier and Cole Brown, Omaha Gross: Each had three RBIs in a season-opening road win over Ralston.

Braden Cannon, Millard South: Picked up the victory in relief in a 3-1 win over Westside.

Dalton Ferrin and Jackson Foster, Omaha Burke: Each had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Bryan.

Lucas Wegner, Kearney: Struck out eight in a 4-3 win over Grand Island.

Nate Agosta and Carter Hunt, Millard North: Each had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Gavin Brummund, Omaha Skutt: Pitched 6 2/3 innings and picked up the 2-1 win over top-ranked Millard West.

Kale Jensen, Central City/Centura/Fullerton: Struck out seven and posted the 3-0 win over Hastings.

Tristan Brandt, Lincoln Northeast: Had four RBIs in a win over Elkhorn.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central: Has personal bests of 47-4½ in the triple jump and 22-11½ in the long jump.

Reece Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X: Has a state-leading 47-10 in the triple jump and his best in the long jump is 22-4½

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Stella Miner, Omaha Westside: Ran times of 2:14.7 in the 800 and 4:57.63, for No. 7 on the all-time list, in the 1,600 at the Doane Indoor.

Brynn McNair, Chase County: Was a four-event winner at the Perkins County meet.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.