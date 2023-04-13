Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

BASEBALL

Metro Conference tournament, Thursday through Saturday (final at Elkhorn South)

Elkhorn at Elkhorn North, Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final, 5 p.m. Friday

TRACK AND FIELD

Kruger/May Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Elkhorn Stadium

Titan Invitational, 2 p.m. Thursday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium

Jo Dusatko Invitational, 3 p.m. Thursday at Burke Stadium

Fremont Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Friday at Heedum Field

GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Willow Lakes

Fremont Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fremont Golf Club

Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Champions Run

Notables

BASEBALL

Jackson Urban, Omaha Roncalli: Allowed one hit and struck out seven in a win over South Sioux City.

Sam Patton, Omaha Creighton Prep: Belted three doubles and had two RBIs in a win over Millard South.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: Homered and drove in three against Creighton Prep.

Skylar Graham, Gretna: Tossed a two-hit shutout against Millard West.

Riley Christensen, Omaha North: Had two hits and two RBIs in a win over Nebraska City.

Troy Peltz, Lincoln East: Homered and drove in three in a win over Norfolk.

Brice Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South: Struck out 10 in a win over Bellevue West.

Rodney Whaley, Omaha Burke: Struck out eight in a win over Millard North.

Blayne Schelbitzki, Fairbury: Had seven RBIs in a win over Louisville.

Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm: Drove in five in a win over Ralston.

Gil Schroeder, Elkhorn: Had four RBIs in a victory over Norris.

Nick Zoucha, Columbus: Had three RBIs in a victory over Fremont.

Alex Wenta, Lincoln Southwest: Drove in three runs in a win over Lincoln High.

Easton Sullivan, Norfolk: Had three RBIs in a win over Kearney.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Nolan Slominski, Blair: Took the state lead in the 800, running a 1:56.04 at the Plattsmouth Invitational.

Dillon Miller, Brady: At the South Loup Invitational, he ran a state-leading 10.61 in the 100 and won the 200 in 22.14.

Jack Witte, Millard West: The state leader in the 1,600 ran 4:16.24 at the Grand Island Invitational.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South: Won the 3,200 at the Tennessee Invitational — she signed with the Volunteers — with a personal-best 10:23.39 that leads the state.

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: Ran a state-leading 43.56 in the 300 hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational in California.