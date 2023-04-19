Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

BASEBALL

Monarch Invitational, Thursday-Saturday at Fricke Field

TRACK AND FIELD

Harold Scott Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High

Dennis Smith Invitational, 2 p.m. Thursday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium

Norfolk Invitational, 1 p.m. Thursday

Central Nebraska Championships, 3 p.m. Monday at Grand Island Northwest

TENNIS

Fremont Invitational, 8 a.m. Friday at Woods Tennis Center, Lincoln

GOLF

Beatrice Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Beatrice Country Club

Notables

BASEBALL

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: Had a grand slam and six RBIs in a win over Millard West.

Griffin Goldman, Gretna: Allowed two hits over six innings in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Gavin Slaby, Omaha Burke: Drove in a pair in a win over Fremont.

Bryce Andersen, Kearney: Struck out 10 in a win over Millard North.

Andrew Stokes, Omaha Westside: Struck out eight in a win over Omaha Westview.

Kyler Hanson, Elkhorn North: Struck out 12 in a 1-0 win over Bennington.

Carl Peterson, Lincoln Northeast: Drove in three in a win over Lincoln High.

Carter Navin, Elkhorn South: Struck out nine in a win over Norris.

Brandon Weigel, Lincoln Pius X: Had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Creighton Prep.

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth: Threw a complete game and struck out eight in a win over Malcolm.

Cael Dembinski, Douglas County West: Had three RBIs in a win over Raymond Central.

Sam Dierks, Jaxen Gangwish, Adams Central: Each had four RBIs in a win over Centennial.

Travon Shaw, Auburn: Struck out 12 in a win over Omaha Benson.

Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Struck out 10 in a win over Wayne.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Tyler Carroll, Central City: At his school’s invitational, his 14.15 took the state lead in the 110 hurdles.

Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North: Won the 300 hurdles at the Bennington Invitational with a state-leading 39.19.

Dae’Vonn Hall, Bellevue West: Leads the state in the high jump at 6-10¼, which he set at Elkhorn’s Kruger/May Invitational.

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East: Swept the shot and discus at the Titan Classic.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Kennedy Wade, Bennington: At her school’s invitational, she took the state lead in the 200 at 25.02.

Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East: Her 2:16.6 at the Titan Classic was good for the state lead in the 800.

Sage Burbach, Norris: The state leader in the shot had a winning mark of 46-4 at the Scot Nisely Invitational.

BOYS SOCCER

Ayo Makinde, Bennington: Leads the state with 23 goals, scoring in each of the Badgers’ matches.

Jose Cruz, Schuyler: Has had seven of eight games with three or more goals, leading the Warriors with 22 goals.

Jeremiah Hteh, Omaha Westside: With a five-goal game against Omaha Westview, he leads Class A with 18.

GIRLS SOCCER

Berniece Garcia, Lexington: Leads the state with 21 goals, including six earlier this month against Crete.

Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli: The Crimson Pride beat Platteview 4-1, all on her goals, as she pushed her season total to 20.