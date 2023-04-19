Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.
* * *
Schedule
BASEBALL
Monarch Invitational, Thursday-Saturday at Fricke Field
TRACK AND FIELD
Harold Scott Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High
Dennis Smith Invitational, 2 p.m. Thursday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium
Norfolk Invitational, 1 p.m. Thursday
Central Nebraska Championships, 3 p.m. Monday at Grand Island Northwest
TENNIS
Fremont Invitational, 8 a.m. Friday at Woods Tennis Center, Lincoln
People are also reading…
GOLF
Beatrice Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Beatrice Country Club
Notables
BASEBALL
Cam Kozeal, Millard South: Had a grand slam and six RBIs in a win over Millard West.
Griffin Goldman, Gretna: Allowed two hits over six innings in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Gavin Slaby, Omaha Burke: Drove in a pair in a win over Fremont.
Bryce Andersen, Kearney: Struck out 10 in a win over Millard North.
Andrew Stokes, Omaha Westside: Struck out eight in a win over Omaha Westview.
Kyler Hanson, Elkhorn North: Struck out 12 in a 1-0 win over Bennington.
Carl Peterson, Lincoln Northeast: Drove in three in a win over Lincoln High.
Carter Navin, Elkhorn South: Struck out nine in a win over Norris.
Brandon Weigel, Lincoln Pius X: Had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Creighton Prep.
Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth: Threw a complete game and struck out eight in a win over Malcolm.
Cael Dembinski, Douglas County West: Had three RBIs in a win over Raymond Central.
Sam Dierks, Jaxen Gangwish, Adams Central: Each had four RBIs in a win over Centennial.
Travon Shaw, Auburn: Struck out 12 in a win over Omaha Benson.
Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Struck out 10 in a win over Wayne.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Tyler Carroll, Central City: At his school’s invitational, his 14.15 took the state lead in the 110 hurdles.
Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North: Won the 300 hurdles at the Bennington Invitational with a state-leading 39.19.
Dae’Vonn Hall, Bellevue West: Leads the state in the high jump at 6-10¼, which he set at Elkhorn’s Kruger/May Invitational.
Sam Cappos, Lincoln East: Swept the shot and discus at the Titan Classic.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Kennedy Wade, Bennington: At her school’s invitational, she took the state lead in the 200 at 25.02.
Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East: Her 2:16.6 at the Titan Classic was good for the state lead in the 800.
Sage Burbach, Norris: The state leader in the shot had a winning mark of 46-4 at the Scot Nisely Invitational.
BOYS SOCCER
Ayo Makinde, Bennington: Leads the state with 23 goals, scoring in each of the Badgers’ matches.
Jose Cruz, Schuyler: Has had seven of eight games with three or more goals, leading the Warriors with 22 goals.
Jeremiah Hteh, Omaha Westside: With a five-goal game against Omaha Westview, he leads Class A with 18.
GIRLS SOCCER
Berniece Garcia, Lexington: Leads the state with 21 goals, including six earlier this month against Crete.
Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli: The Crimson Pride beat Platteview 4-1, all on her goals, as she pushed her season total to 20.
Mya Lneicka, Omaha Westview: Her 12 goals are the most for a Class A player on MaxPreps scoring list.