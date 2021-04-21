 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

Jake Anderson and Nick Rubek discuss why Lincoln Southwest is the top Class A boys soccer team, the Gretna girls' record-setting offense, if Omaha Skutt is the team to beat in Class B for boys and girls and more.​

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 22.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

Monarch Invitational (at Fricke Field and Papillion-La Vista South), Thursday-Saturday

Lincoln East Invitational (at Den Hartog, Sherman), Friday-Saturday

TRACK AND FIELD

Harold Scott Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High

Norfolk Invitational, 1 p.m. Thursday

Dennis Smith Invitational, 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium

Thunderbird Invitational, 3 p.m. Monday at Bellevue West

Central Nebraska Track Classic, 4 p.m. Monday at Grand Island Northwest

BOYS GOLF

Beatrice Invitational, 8 a.m. Monday at Beatrice Country Club

Elkhorn Invitational, 9 a.m. Wednesday at Indian Creek

GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont Invitational, 8 a.m. Saturday

Millard West Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Tennis Center

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Nate Moquin, Millard South: Pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven in a win over top-ranked Bellevue West.

Jack Bland, Bellevue West: Pitched a complete-game three-hitter to beat Millard West in the Metro Conference tournament final.

Maddux Fleck, Millard West: Had three hits and drove in two in a win over Elkhorn South.

Simon Stover, Omaha Westside: Belted a three-run homer in a game against Bellevue West.

Brayden Jones, Papillion-La Vista: Drove in four runs in a win over Omaha Burke.

Connor Pfundt, Lincoln Southeast: Yielded one run in 6 1/3 innings in a win over Fremont Bergan.

Landon Mueller, Fremont Bergan: Allowed three hits over six innings as the Knights defeated Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference tourney final.

Mason Graver, Gretna: Tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over Omaha South.

Miguel Nuno, Omaha Central: Homered and doubled twice in a win over Omaha Concordia.

Shane Ehlin, Papillion-La Vista South: Had four hits in a win over Omaha North.

GIRLS SOCCER

Savannah DeFini and Sarah Weber, Gretna: DeFini’s eight goals set a Class A record and Weber’s six assists tied the Class A record in a 15-0 win at Omaha Northwest.

GIRLS TRACK

Hailey Baker, Blair: Her 134-3 discus mark at a recent meet set the school record.

BOYS TRACK

Carson Rohde, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: His 53-2 shot put at the Nebraska Track Festival broke the school record.

BASKETBALL

Additional honorable mentions: Class B boys, Alliance: Jaron Matulka, Chase King. All-Omaha Area girls, Omaha Skutt: Kaelyn Reeves.

