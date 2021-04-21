Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Millard West Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Tennis Center

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Nate Moquin, Millard South: Pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven in a win over top-ranked Bellevue West.

Jack Bland, Bellevue West: Pitched a complete-game three-hitter to beat Millard West in the Metro Conference tournament final.

Maddux Fleck, Millard West: Had three hits and drove in two in a win over Elkhorn South.

Simon Stover, Omaha Westside: Belted a three-run homer in a game against Bellevue West.

Brayden Jones, Papillion-La Vista: Drove in four runs in a win over Omaha Burke.

Connor Pfundt, Lincoln Southeast: Yielded one run in 6 1/3 innings in a win over Fremont Bergan.

Landon Mueller, Fremont Bergan: Allowed three hits over six innings as the Knights defeated Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference tourney final.

Mason Graver, Gretna: Tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over Omaha South.