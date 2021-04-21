Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 22.
* * *
Notable games
BASEBALL
Monarch Invitational (at Fricke Field and Papillion-La Vista South), Thursday-Saturday
Lincoln East Invitational (at Den Hartog, Sherman), Friday-Saturday
TRACK AND FIELD
Harold Scott Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High
Norfolk Invitational, 1 p.m. Thursday
Dennis Smith Invitational, 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Papillion-La Vista Stadium
Thunderbird Invitational, 3 p.m. Monday at Bellevue West
Central Nebraska Track Classic, 4 p.m. Monday at Grand Island Northwest
BOYS GOLF
Beatrice Invitational, 8 a.m. Monday at Beatrice Country Club
Elkhorn Invitational, 9 a.m. Wednesday at Indian Creek
GIRLS TENNIS
Fremont Invitational, 8 a.m. Saturday
Millard West Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Tennis Center
Notable performances
BASEBALL
Nate Moquin, Millard South: Pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven in a win over top-ranked Bellevue West.
Jack Bland, Bellevue West: Pitched a complete-game three-hitter to beat Millard West in the Metro Conference tournament final.
Maddux Fleck, Millard West: Had three hits and drove in two in a win over Elkhorn South.
Simon Stover, Omaha Westside: Belted a three-run homer in a game against Bellevue West.
Brayden Jones, Papillion-La Vista: Drove in four runs in a win over Omaha Burke.
Connor Pfundt, Lincoln Southeast: Yielded one run in 6 1/3 innings in a win over Fremont Bergan.
Landon Mueller, Fremont Bergan: Allowed three hits over six innings as the Knights defeated Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference tourney final.
Mason Graver, Gretna: Tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over Omaha South.
Miguel Nuno, Omaha Central: Homered and doubled twice in a win over Omaha Concordia.
Shane Ehlin, Papillion-La Vista South: Had four hits in a win over Omaha North.
GIRLS SOCCER
Savannah DeFini and Sarah Weber, Gretna: DeFini’s eight goals set a Class A record and Weber’s six assists tied the Class A record in a 15-0 win at Omaha Northwest.
GIRLS TRACK
Hailey Baker, Blair: Her 134-3 discus mark at a recent meet set the school record.
BOYS TRACK
Carson Rohde, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: His 53-2 shot put at the Nebraska Track Festival broke the school record.
BASKETBALL
Additional honorable mentions: Class B boys, Alliance: Jaron Matulka, Chase King. All-Omaha Area girls, Omaha Skutt: Kaelyn Reeves.