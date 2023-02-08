Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island, Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Classes C-1 to D-2 subdistricts, starting Monday

SWIMMING

Metro Conference championships, diving Thursday at Millard South; swimming Friday and Saturday at

WRESTLING

District meets. Class A, Saturday at North Platte, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista South and Norfolk; Class B, Friday-Saturday at Bennington, Ralston, Grand Island Northwest and Ogallala; Class C, Friday-Saturday at Albion, Norfolk Catholic, Central City and Mitchell; Class D, Friday-Saturday at Pender, Southern Valley, Thayer Central and Sutherland.

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maxwell Greeley, Gering: Had the season’s first 50-point game, making 19 of 30 shots with five 3s, to beat the school’s single-game record by nine points in an 82-45 win over Torrington, Wyoming.

Coriahnn Gallatin, Fremont: Was 10 of 17 on 3s, scoring 34 points, and had nine assists in a 72-59 win at Omaha South.

Dalton Pokorney, Shelby-Rising City: Had 32 points and 16 rebounds in a 59-37 win over Weeping Water.

Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley: Averaged 27 points in the three games the Falcons won in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.

Breckyn Erickson, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Had 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-48 win over Chase County.

Kelby Neujahr, Osceola: His 30 points paced a 53-42 win over Meridian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Katherine Thaden and Abbi Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Thaden had 19 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals and Gibbs had 11 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in a 50-24 win over Boys Town.

Sammy Leu, Wahoo: Had 28 points against Elkhorn.

Peyton McCabe and Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt: Against Norris, McCabe became the SkyHawks' career scoring leader in a win over Norris and Ladwig scored 21 points.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: Scored 26 points in a win over Millard North.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Scored 35 points in a win over Exeter-Milligan.

Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: Had 18 points in a win over South Platte.

Sofia Fulton, Nebraska City Lourdes: Scored 15 points in a win over Hamburg (Iowa).

Kailee Potts, Perkins County: Scored 17 points against Bayard.

Najya O'Neal, Omaha Burke: Scored 25 points against Elkhorn South.

Lani Meier, Elm Creek: Had 19 points in a win over Hi-Line.

Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton: Scored 26 points in a win over St. Edward.

Carleigh Weyers, Lewiston: Had 30 points in a win over Southern.

Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton: Scored 16 points against Hershey.

Natalie Tietjen, Thayer Central: With 14 points against David City, she became the school’s career scoring leader with 908.

