Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 21.

* * *

Notable games

BASKETBALL

Bellevue West girls at Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Omaha Westside boys at Omaha Creighton Prep ,7:15 p.m. Friday

Nebraska Prep Classic, all day Saturday at Sokol Arena. River Cities Conference finals: girls at noon, boys at 1:30 p.m.

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: His 42 points, on 18-of-24 shooting, in a 72-50 win over Norfolk Catholic broke the school record by one.

Angel Lehn, Shelton: Had 33 points and 21 rebounds in a 55-45 win over Loup City and 18 points and nine rebounds in a 47-46 win over Centura.

Tanner Walling, Wayne: Junior guard made eight 3s and scored 32 points in a 51-25 win over Boys Town.

John Mitchell III, Creighton: Had 36 points against O’Neill and the sophomore surpassed 1,000 for his career with 25 in a loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: His 35 points were needed in a 77-73 win over Norfolk.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West: Paced a 79-56 comeback win at Omaha Benson with 30 points. The Thunderbirds opened the second half on a 31-2 run and held the Bunnies to nine points in the final 16 minutes.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: Had 15 points in a 37-35 win over Grand Island to surpass 1,000 points in his career.

Brandon Origbold, Elkhorn North: Led the Wolves to a 69-62 win at Aurora with a career-high 33 points.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: Had 31 points and eight assists against Kearney.

Blake Brown, Wakefield: The Trojans beat Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD 59-55 as he scored 31 points.

Easton Hall, Schuyler: Tied his single-game school record with 12 blocked shots in win over West Point-Beemer. Also had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Brock Rogers and Jed Hoover, Tekamah-Herman: The Tigers beat West Monona 77-62 as Rogers led with 37 points and Hoover had 23.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: Scored 37 points against Palmyra and 24 against Meridian.

Colin Wingard, Shelby-Rising City: Had 32 of his team’s 43 points in a win over David City.

Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Led a 71-47 win at Santee with 30 points.

Corby Condon, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Had a career-high 30 points in a 69-32 win over Perkins County.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Her 42 points and 10 3s against Lincoln High were school records.

Sophia Vacha, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Put in 33 points in a 64-62 loss at Wisner-Pilger.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 24 points in a win over Lincoln East.

Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East: Had 22 points against Fremont.

Abby Boyes, Bennington: Scored 21 points in a win over South Sioux City.

Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Had 23 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South: Had 24 points against Lincoln North Star.

Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: Scored 22 points in a win over Norfolk.

Kiera Estima, Omaha Benson: Had 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Bellevue West.

Hattie Baird, Bellevue East: Scored 29 points against Omaha Marian.

Adriana DiPrima, Omaha Westside: Scored 26 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Kayla Preston, Millard North: Had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne: Scored 21 points in a game against Norfolk Catholic.

CeCe Behrens, Omaha Skutt: Had 19 points in a win over Lexington.

Delaney White, Norris: Had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Class B No. 1 York.

Alexandria Eisenhauer, Bloomfield: Had 28 points in a 60-56 loss to Osmond.

Maggie Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton: Broke the school record with six 3s in a game.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 30 points against Yutan.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: She had 30 points and 10 rebounds against Heartland.

WRESTLING

Garrett Grice, Bellevue East: The Omaha Metro Wrestler of the Week finished 6-0 at the Metro Duals with three pins and three technical falls and broke the Class A takedown record.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

