Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: His 35 points were needed in a 77-73 win over Norfolk.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West: Paced a 79-56 comeback win at Omaha Benson with 30 points. The Thunderbirds opened the second half on a 31-2 run and held the Bunnies to nine points in the final 16 minutes.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: Had 15 points in a 37-35 win over Grand Island to surpass 1,000 points in his career.

Brandon Origbold, Elkhorn North: Led the Wolves to a 69-62 win at Aurora with a career-high 33 points.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: Had 31 points and eight assists against Kearney.

Blake Brown, Wakefield: The Trojans beat Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD 59-55 as he scored 31 points.

Easton Hall, Schuyler: Tied his single-game school record with 12 blocked shots in win over West Point-Beemer. Also had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Brock Rogers and Jed Hoover, Tekamah-Herman: The Tigers beat West Monona 77-62 as Rogers led with 37 points and Hoover had 23.