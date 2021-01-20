Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 21.
* * *
Notable games
BASKETBALL
Bellevue West girls at Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Omaha Westside boys at Omaha Creighton Prep ,7:15 p.m. Friday
Nebraska Prep Classic, all day Saturday at Sokol Arena. River Cities Conference finals: girls at noon, boys at 1:30 p.m.
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ben Brahmer, Pierce: His 42 points, on 18-of-24 shooting, in a 72-50 win over Norfolk Catholic broke the school record by one.
Angel Lehn, Shelton: Had 33 points and 21 rebounds in a 55-45 win over Loup City and 18 points and nine rebounds in a 47-46 win over Centura.
Tanner Walling, Wayne: Junior guard made eight 3s and scored 32 points in a 51-25 win over Boys Town.
John Mitchell III, Creighton: Had 36 points against O’Neill and the sophomore surpassed 1,000 for his career with 25 in a loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: His 35 points were needed in a 77-73 win over Norfolk.
Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West: Paced a 79-56 comeback win at Omaha Benson with 30 points. The Thunderbirds opened the second half on a 31-2 run and held the Bunnies to nine points in the final 16 minutes.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: Had 15 points in a 37-35 win over Grand Island to surpass 1,000 points in his career.
Brandon Origbold, Elkhorn North: Led the Wolves to a 69-62 win at Aurora with a career-high 33 points.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: Had 31 points and eight assists against Kearney.
Blake Brown, Wakefield: The Trojans beat Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD 59-55 as he scored 31 points.
Easton Hall, Schuyler: Tied his single-game school record with 12 blocked shots in win over West Point-Beemer. Also had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Brock Rogers and Jed Hoover, Tekamah-Herman: The Tigers beat West Monona 77-62 as Rogers led with 37 points and Hoover had 23.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: Scored 37 points against Palmyra and 24 against Meridian.
Colin Wingard, Shelby-Rising City: Had 32 of his team’s 43 points in a win over David City.
Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Led a 71-47 win at Santee with 30 points.
Corby Condon, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Had a career-high 30 points in a 69-32 win over Perkins County.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Her 42 points and 10 3s against Lincoln High were school records.
Sophia Vacha, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Put in 33 points in a 64-62 loss at Wisner-Pilger.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 24 points in a win over Lincoln East.
Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East: Had 22 points against Fremont.
Abby Boyes, Bennington: Scored 21 points in a win over South Sioux City.
Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Had 23 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South: Had 24 points against Lincoln North Star.
Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: Scored 22 points in a win over Norfolk.
Kiera Estima, Omaha Benson: Had 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Bellevue West.
Hattie Baird, Bellevue East: Scored 29 points against Omaha Marian.
Adriana DiPrima, Omaha Westside: Scored 26 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Kayla Preston, Millard North: Had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne: Scored 21 points in a game against Norfolk Catholic.
CeCe Behrens, Omaha Skutt: Had 19 points in a win over Lexington.
Delaney White, Norris: Had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Class B No. 1 York.
Alexandria Eisenhauer, Bloomfield: Had 28 points in a 60-56 loss to Osmond.
Maggie Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton: Broke the school record with six 3s in a game.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 30 points against Yutan.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: She had 30 points and 10 rebounds against Heartland.
WRESTLING