Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Prep Zone Report: Should a Class B team be at the top of the girls' basketball rankings?

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Millard South, 5:30 p.m. Friday

BOWLING

State tournament at Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Monday to Wednesday

BOYS WRESTLING

State dual team championship at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Saturday. Finals at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

District tournaments, Friday and Saturday at Fremont (A-1), Madison (A-2), Lincoln Southeast (A-3) and Bridgeport (A-4)

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Landon Classen, O’Neill: Had 42 points and nine rebounds in an 82-48 win over West Holt.

Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Gustafson averaged 17.6 points and 17.3 rebounds in three games while the Bulldogs won the Crossroads Conference tournament. Zelasney had 32 points in the 55-47 finals win over Cross County.

Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County-Stratton: Had 22 points and eight of his 12 rebounds were on the offensive end during a 60-50 win over Paxton.

Maxwell Greeley, Gering: His career-high 37 points paced a 73-60 win over Alliance.

Tyrese Lovejoy, Winnebago: Scored 32 points in a 76-59 win over Bancroft-Rosalie.

Trey Bird, Bennington: Upped his career-best game to 33 points as the Badgers beat Elkhorn 58-41.

Anthony Kling, Pawnee City: Had 27 points and 17 rebounds in a 72-52 win over Lewiston.

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Outscored Prairie (Colorado) with 31 points in a 71-19 win.

Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege: His 29 points and 13 rebounds paced a 59-42 Southwest Conference tournament win over Cozad.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: After 28 points in a 69-55 win over Boone Central, he went for 34 in a 64-21 win over Arcadia-Loup City.

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun: Had a career-high 33 points in a 63-42 win over Arlington.

Antallah Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star: Had 28 points and 14 rebounds in a 65-60 win over Millard West.

Grayson Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth: Helped the Falcons notch their first win by getting 30 points and 19 rebounds in a 68-63 win over Franklin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The junior scored 31 points against Howells-Dodge in a 61-33 win to boost her career total to 1,761.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 28 points in a 76-34 win over South Sioux City.

Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High: Had 20 points in a win over Omaha North.

Abriya Watkins, Omaha Northwest: Scored 26 points in a 60-53 loss to Papillion-La Vista.

Sydney Davis, Centura: Scored 31 points in a 68-41 win over Arcadia-Loup City.

Kara Stricklin, Bellevue East: Had 25 points in a 91-60 win over Glenwood (Iowa).

Morgan Moeller, Pierce: Scored 22 points in a 55-31 win over Norfolk Catholic.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 61-26 win over Chase County.

Sara Iburg, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 16 points in a 49-43 win over Kearney.

Jozie Canode, Exeter-Milligan: Had 21 points in a 54-32 win over Giltner.

Ella Bouwman and Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun: Bouwman had 22 points in a 42-39 win over Louisville and Bench scored 15 points against Arlington.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Scored 16 points in a 56-13 win over East Butler.

Makayla Wray, Ord: Had 19 points in a 53-48 win over Wood River.

Have a notable performance to nominate? Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

stu.pospisil@owh.com

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

