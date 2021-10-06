Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 7.
* * *
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Gretna vs. Elkhorn South, 7 p.m. Thursday at Elkhorn Stadium
Bennington vs. Elkhorn, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Skyhawk Invitational (at Omaha Skutt), 9 a.m. Saturday
SOFTBALL
Class A district finals, Thursday
Classes B and C district finals, Friday and Saturday
State tournament, Oct. 13-15 at Hastings
TENNIS
Metro Conference finals, 1 p.m. Thursday at Koch Center
CROSS COUNTRY
Metro Conference meet, Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South. Boys at noon, girls at 12:30 p.m.
GOLF
State tournaments: Monday and Tuesday. Class A at Norfolk Country Club; Class B at Scotts Bluff Country Club; Class C at Elks Country Club, Columbus
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
CharMar (Marty) Brown and Jack Stessman, Omaha Creighton Prep: After leading Prep with 250 yards rushing and the tie-breaking touchdown catch against Millard West, Brown ran for two touchdowns and 148 yards in a 42-24 win over North Platte. Stessman had three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.
Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross: Ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-33 win at Crete.
Christian Meneses and Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth: In a 28-21 win at Norris, Menese carried the ball 40 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Hinton had two interceptions.
Dominic Rezac and Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside: The Warriors extended their winning streak to 18, beating Millard North 36-25, as Rezac ran for 233 yards and a touchdown and made 14 total tackles and
Jake Orr and Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: Orr caught four touchdown passes from McGill, who ran for the Crimson Pride’s other two touchdowns in a 40-12 win over Blair.
Cooper Katskee and Trae Starks, Omaha Burke: The Bulldogs beat Papillion-La Vista 35-8 as Katskee threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns and Starks had five grabs for 122 yards and touchdown.
Jordan Williams and Keshawn Williams, Omaha North: In a wild 41-34 win over Omaha Central, Jordan threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Three were to Keshawn, who also had a 69-yard kick-return touchdown as the Vikings won for the first time.
Micah Moore, Carter Sintek and Drew Sellon, Fremont: The Tigers thumped Lincoln Northeast 49-0 behind Moore’s 179 yards and two touchdowns rushing, Sintek’s 6-of-8 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns to Sellon, who had four grabs for 163 yards. Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: A 79-yarder was one of his five long touchdown runs in a 58-8 eight-man victory over Plainview. He tallied 300 yards on 18 carries.
Easton Mains, Elkhorn North: The school has its first 1,000-yard rusher after the quarterback ran for 329 yards three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Ralston.
Zane Flores, Gretna: Threw for 287 of his 300 yards in the first half of a 49-14 win over Omaha Skutt. He threw six touchdown passes, spread among four receivers.
Cooper Erikson and Noah Walter, Lincoln East: Erikson had six grabs for 230 yards and three touchdowns thrown by Walters, who was 15 of 20 for 380 yards and six touchdowns, in a 41-10 win over Millard West.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Rested the second half of a 56-21 win over South Sioux City after getting 276 yards and five touchdowns.
Gavin Pokorny, Wahoo: Had career highs of 232 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 52-7 win over Louisville.
Marley Jensen, York: Made 18 tackles, including three for losses, intercepted a pass and ran for 137 yards in a 14-10 win at Hastings.
Drew Erhart and Andrew Waltke, Palmyra: Erhart put up 495 yards of offense (263 passing, 232 rushing), accounting for six touchdowns in a 70-46 win over Johnson County. Waltke had two touchdown grabs and a 42-yard pick-six. He’s less than 150 yards away from the eight-man career receiving record.
Cooper Ray and Ryker Evans, Hi-Line: They led a 52-42 upset of defending Eight Man-1 champion Dundy County-Stratton. Evans rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, Ray for 161 yards and two scores.
Nick Conant, Adams Central: Picked up four touchdowns and 203 yards rushing in a 59-20 win over Central City.
Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig: Ran for four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Tekamah-Herman.
Aiden Kuester and Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale: In a 70-34 win at Ainsworth, Kuester was 18 of 27 for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Krebs had eight catches for 170 yards and 3 TDs in the win.
Clayton Moore, Mullen: Returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, scored on his two carries, threw a touchdown pass and had a pick in a 74-24 win over Morrill.
Gibson Kennedy, Grand Island Northwest: He hammered previously undefeated Seward for 240
Carson Glunz, Wallace: The junior ran for 308 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-28 win over SEM.
Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic: Ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including the 54-yard game-winner with 3:25 left to down Wayne 18-14.
VOLLEYBALL
Kate Galvin, Millard North: The libero had 30 digs against Bellevue West.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 26 kills against Waverly.
Lanie Brott, Lincoln Pius X: Had 20 kills against Fremont.
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 25 kills in a win over Omaha Concordia.
Tia Traudt, Grand Island: The freshman had 22 kills in a win over Lincoln North Star.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 14 kills in a win over Omaha Marian.
Avery Franzen, Kearney: Had 19 kills in a win over Norfolk.
Jolee Ryan, Overton: Had 14 kills in a win over Gibbon.
Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 18 kills in a win over Millard South.
Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 17 kills against Battle Creek.
Ellie Jurgens, Beatrice: Had 16 kills against Hastings.
Mikah O’Neill, SEM: Had 20 kills in a win over Hi-Line.
Alex Arenas, Wakefield: Had 14 kills against Ponca.