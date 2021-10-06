Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Micah Moore, Carter Sintek and Drew Sellon, Fremont: The Tigers thumped Lincoln Northeast 49-0 behind Moore’s 179 yards and two touchdowns rushing, Sintek’s 6-of-8 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns to Sellon, who had four grabs for 163 yards. Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: A 79-yarder was one of his five long touchdown runs in a 58-8 eight-man victory over Plainview. He tallied 300 yards on 18 carries.

Easton Mains, Elkhorn North: The school has its first 1,000-yard rusher after the quarterback ran for 329 yards three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Ralston.

Zane Flores, Gretna: Threw for 287 of his 300 yards in the first half of a 49-14 win over Omaha Skutt. He threw six touchdown passes, spread among four receivers.

Cooper Erikson and Noah Walter, Lincoln East: Erikson had six grabs for 230 yards and three touchdowns thrown by Walters, who was 15 of 20 for 380 yards and six touchdowns, in a 41-10 win over Millard West.

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Rested the second half of a 56-21 win over South Sioux City after getting 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Gavin Pokorny, Wahoo: Had career highs of 232 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 52-7 win over Louisville.