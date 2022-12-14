Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Flatwater Fracas, Friday and Saturday at Grand Island.
Notables
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kevin Stubblefield, Omaha Westside: Had 34 points in a 66-50 win over Omaha Burke and 30 in a 73-56 win over Norfolk, going a combined 23 of 30 from the field and with a double-double (10 rebounds) in the Burke game.
Alex Draper, Platteview: Set the school record with 10 3s, on 12 attempts, for 30 points in a win over.
Coriahnn Gallatin, Fremont: Seven 3s, in 12 tries, and 6-of-6 at the line helped the freshman score 37 points in a 72-69 win over Bellevue East.
Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: Had games of 26 points against Papillion-La Vista and 25 against Grand Island in a pair of Storm wins.
Neil Mosser, Millard North: He’s shooting 52 percent on 3s in the Mustangs’ 5-0 start, including a high game of 21 points in a 50-40 overtime win at Lincoln Southeast.
Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Had 39 points, including seven 3s, in a 68-63 win over Ralston after 28 points against Wahoo Neumann as the Knights’ started 4-0 before losing Tuesday night to Norris.
Jaxon Claussen, Wausa: Had a career-high 39 points in a 66-56 win over Elgin/Pope John.
Jax Biehl, Fairbury: Had 37 points and five blocks in the Jeffs’ 60-50 win over Superior.
Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville: In a 65-48 win over Crawford, the 6-6 senior had 31 points and 12 rebounds.
Caleb Rule, Lewiston: Tallied 31 points in a 65-39 win over Lincoln College View.
John Mitchell, Creighton: Had 31 points in a 59-50 win over Wausa.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kimora Jenkins, Omaha Westside: Had a career-high 32 points in a 56-38 win over Norfolk.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 30 points in a win over Bennington.
Cora Olsen, Millard South: Had 23 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 17 points in a win over Omaha Buena Vista.
Zakiyyah Mohammed, Omaha Benson: Had 17 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Omaha South.
Mattie Dalton, Fremont: Scored 17 points against Bellevue East.
Shandy Faalii, Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: Each scored 18 in a win over Omaha Central.
Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast: Scored 26 points in a win over Omaha Westview.
Alaeya Randle, Omaha North: Scored 16 points against Lincoln Southwest.
McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Had 26 points in a win over Heartland Lutheran.
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Scored 29 in a win over Neligh-Oakdale.
Morgan Moeller, Pierce: Had 23 points in a win over O’Neill.
Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Scored 17 in a win over Omaha Northwest.
BOWLING
Matt Dieterich, Bellevue East: The sophomore had games of 274 and 246 in a dual win over Fremont.
