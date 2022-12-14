Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 15.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic, Saturday at Hastings College

Lincoln East at Omaha Creighton Prep (Christmas in the Cage halftime), 7 p.m. Saturday

Twelve Courts of Christmas, Tuesday at HyVee Arena, Kansas City, Missouri. Bellevue West vs. Park Hill, 4 p.m.; Omaha Westside vs. Owasso, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millard South at Elkhorn North, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Millard South at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

WRESTLING

Flatwater Fracas, Friday and Saturday at Grand Island.

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kevin Stubblefield, Omaha Westside: Had 34 points in a 66-50 win over Omaha Burke and 30 in a 73-56 win over Norfolk, going a combined 23 of 30 from the field and with a double-double (10 rebounds) in the Burke game.

Alex Draper, Platteview: Set the school record with 10 3s, on 12 attempts, for 30 points in a win over.

Coriahnn Gallatin, Fremont: Seven 3s, in 12 tries, and 6-of-6 at the line helped the freshman score 37 points in a 72-69 win over Bellevue East.

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: Had games of 26 points against Papillion-La Vista and 25 against Grand Island in a pair of Storm wins.

Neil Mosser, Millard North: He’s shooting 52 percent on 3s in the Mustangs’ 5-0 start, including a high game of 21 points in a 50-40 overtime win at Lincoln Southeast.

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Had 39 points, including seven 3s, in a 68-63 win over Ralston after 28 points against Wahoo Neumann as the Knights’ started 4-0 before losing Tuesday night to Norris.

Jaxon Claussen, Wausa: Had a career-high 39 points in a 66-56 win over Elgin/Pope John.

Jax Biehl, Fairbury: Had 37 points and five blocks in the Jeffs’ 60-50 win over Superior.

Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville: In a 65-48 win over Crawford, the 6-6 senior had 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Caleb Rule, Lewiston: Tallied 31 points in a 65-39 win over Lincoln College View.

John Mitchell, Creighton: Had 31 points in a 59-50 win over Wausa.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimora Jenkins, Omaha Westside: Had a career-high 32 points in a 56-38 win over Norfolk.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 30 points in a win over Bennington.

Cora Olsen, Millard South: Had 23 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 17 points in a win over Omaha Buena Vista.

Zakiyyah Mohammed, Omaha Benson: Had 17 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Omaha South.

Mattie Dalton, Fremont: Scored 17 points against Bellevue East.

Shandy Faalii, Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: Each scored 18 in a win over Omaha Central.

Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast: Scored 26 points in a win over Omaha Westview.

Alaeya Randle, Omaha North: Scored 16 points against Lincoln Southwest.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Had 26 points in a win over Heartland Lutheran.

Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Scored 29 in a win over Neligh-Oakdale.

Morgan Moeller, Pierce: Had 23 points in a win over O’Neill.

Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Scored 17 in a win over Omaha Northwest.

BOWLING

Matt Dieterich, Bellevue East: The sophomore had games of 274 and 246 in a dual win over Fremont.

