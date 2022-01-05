Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 6.
* * *
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Council Bluffs Lincoln at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Friday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Lincoln East at Fremont, 5 p.m. Saturday
Bellevue East at Millard North, 5:15 p.m. Saturday
Nebraska Girls Showcase, Saturday at Kearney High School: Anselmo-Merna vs. Cross County, 8:50 a.m.; Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Blue Hill, 10:30; Clarkson/Leigh vs. Grand Island Northwest, 12:10 p.m.; Bridgeport vs. Adams Central, 1:50; Broken Bow vs. Auburn, 3:30; Sidney vs. Oakland-Craig, 5:10; North Bend vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 6:50; Kearney vs. York, 8:30
WRESTLING
Millard West Invitational, Saturday
Norm Manstedt Invitational, Friday-Saturday at Central Community College-Columbus
SWIMMING
Millard South Invitational, Saturday
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 34 points in a 69-52 win at North Platte.
Tony Berger, Riverside: Was 18 of 21 from the field for 39 points against Twin Loup in a 92-46 win.
Dane Petersen, Elkhorn: Had a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds (eight offensive) as the Antlers beat Ralston 55-47.
Kaden Miller, Kearney: Had 33 points in an 88-60 win at Norfolk.
Garrett Fortney, Lincoln College View: Had 30 points in a 51-48 win over Bellevue Cornerstone for the Eagles’ fifth consecutive win.
Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Had 34 points against Nebraska Christian in a 52-49 win.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Included six 3s in a 35-point game as the Wolves defeated Minden 74-40.
Cory Hollinger, Cross County: Had 24 points and 25 rebounds in a 59-48 win over Superior.
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Had 28 points and 21 rebounds in a 67-51 win over Caliche (Colorado).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Britt Prince and Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North: Prince scored 28 points against Ashland-Greenwood and Palmer 27 against Omaha Roncalli for the undefeated Wolves.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Westside.
Lucy Schonlau, Omaha Westside: Had 23 points — 14 in the first quarter — against Central.
Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: Scored 25 points in a win over Gretna.
Je’Sani Green, Omaha Benson: Scored 18 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Milford.
Sammy Leu, Wahoo: Had 16 points against Norris and 31 points and seven steals against Nebraska City.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 23 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Makayla Baughman, Molly Ladwig, Blair: Each scored 16 in an overtime win over Fremont Bergan.
Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Combined for 51 points in a 77-68 Metro Holiday tournament championship win over Omaha Central.
Hannah Elsea, Homer: Scored 18 points in a win over Winnebago.
Brooklyn Mohrman, Bridgeport: Scored 23 points in a win over North Platte St. Patrick.
Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick: Scored 25 points against Bridgeport.
WRESTLING
Antrell Taylor, Millard South; Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside; Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista: They were the first three Omaha Metro boys wrestlers of the week. Taylor was a champion at the K.C. Stampede.
Emma Stice, Papillion-La Vista; Piper Zatechka, Omaha Westside: They were the first two Omaha Metro girls wrestlers of the week.