Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

BOYS BASKETBALL

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 34 points in a 69-52 win at North Platte.

Tony Berger, Riverside: Was 18 of 21 from the field for 39 points against Twin Loup in a 92-46 win.

Dane Petersen, Elkhorn: Had a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds (eight offensive) as the Antlers beat Ralston 55-47.

Kaden Miller, Kearney: Had 33 points in an 88-60 win at Norfolk.

Garrett Fortney, Lincoln College View: Had 30 points in a 51-48 win over Bellevue Cornerstone for the Eagles’ fifth consecutive win.

Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Had 34 points against Nebraska Christian in a 52-49 win.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Included six 3s in a 35-point game as the Wolves defeated Minden 74-40.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County: Had 24 points and 25 rebounds in a 59-48 win over Superior.