Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • Updated
High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 6.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Council Bluffs Lincoln at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Lincoln East at Fremont, 5 p.m. Saturday

Bellevue East at Millard North, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Nebraska Girls Showcase, Saturday at Kearney High School: Anselmo-Merna vs. Cross County, 8:50 a.m.; Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Blue Hill, 10:30; Clarkson/Leigh vs. Grand Island Northwest, 12:10 p.m.; Bridgeport vs. Adams Central, 1:50; Broken Bow vs. Auburn, 3:30; Sidney vs. Oakland-Craig, 5:10; North Bend vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 6:50; Kearney vs. York, 8:30

WRESTLING

Millard West Invitational, Saturday

Norm Manstedt Invitational, Friday-Saturday at Central Community College-Columbus

SWIMMING

Millard South Invitational, Saturday

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 34 points in a 69-52 win at North Platte.

Tony Berger, Riverside: Was 18 of 21 from the field for 39 points against Twin Loup in a 92-46 win.

Dane Petersen, Elkhorn: Had a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds (eight offensive) as the Antlers beat Ralston 55-47.

Kaden Miller, Kearney: Had 33 points in an 88-60 win at Norfolk.

Garrett Fortney, Lincoln College View: Had 30 points in a 51-48 win over Bellevue Cornerstone for the Eagles’ fifth consecutive win.

Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Had 34 points against Nebraska Christian in a 52-49 win.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Included six 3s in a 35-point game as the Wolves defeated Minden 74-40.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County: Had 24 points and 25 rebounds in a 59-48 win over Superior.

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Had 28 points and 21 rebounds in a 67-51 win over Caliche (Colorado).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Britt Prince and Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North: Prince scored 28 points against Ashland-Greenwood and Palmer 27 against Omaha Roncalli for the undefeated Wolves.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Westside.

Lucy Schonlau, Omaha Westside: Had 23 points — 14 in the first quarter — against Central.

Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: Scored 25 points in a win over Gretna.

Je’Sani Green, Omaha Benson: Scored 18 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Milford.

Sammy Leu, Wahoo: Had 16 points against Norris and 31 points and seven steals against Nebraska City.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 23 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Makayla Baughman, Molly Ladwig, Blair: Each scored 16 in an overtime win over Fremont Bergan.

Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Combined for 51 points in a 77-68 Metro Holiday tournament championship win over Omaha Central.

Hannah Elsea, Homer: Scored 18 points in a win over Winnebago.

Brooklyn Mohrman, Bridgeport: Scored 23 points in a win over North Platte St. Patrick.

Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick: Scored 25 points against Bridgeport.

WRESTLING

Antrell Taylor, Millard South; Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside; Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista: They were the first three Omaha Metro boys wrestlers of the week. Taylor was a champion at the K.C. Stampede.

Emma Stice, Papillion-La Vista; Piper Zatechka, Omaha Westside: They were the first two Omaha Metro girls wrestlers of the week.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

