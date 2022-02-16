Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 17.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside at Gretna, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Bellevue West at Omaha Central, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Central, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside at Gretna, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Bellevue West at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Millard South at Omaha Westside, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WRESTLING

Boys and girls state wrestling, Thursday to Saturday

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff: His 10 assists against Alliance were a school record. The Bearcats made 18 3s against Sidney for another school record.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Was 19-of-30 for 46 points, with 12 rebounds, in a 74-60 win over Douglas County West. The junior has 641 points this season and 1,771 for his career entering the postseason.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Virginia recruit had 30 points against Fremont and 32 against Omaha North while making 20 of 21 free throws.

Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista: Had 24 points against Lincoln High to get to 1,024 in his career.

Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 30 points in a 58-31 win over Hastings St. Cecilia.

Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Had 18 of his 33 points in the first quarter of an 84-35 win over Cambridge.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton: Had 36 points in a 71-54 win over Norfolk Lutheran Northeast.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Became the school’s first 1,000 point scorer in girls basketball.

Neleigh Gessert, Millard West: The freshman scored 30 points in a win over Millard North.

Caylin Barnett, Southwest: Had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wallace.

Skye Giddings, Omaha South: Scored 26 against Norfolk.

Ravyne Wallace, Omaha Northwest: Had 18 points against Lincoln Southwest.

Aniah Wayne, Omaha Central: Scored 22 in a win over Lincoln North Star.

Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna: Had 26 points in a win over Elba.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Blair.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: Scored 19 points against Elkhorn North.

Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High: Had 19 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 21 points against Bellevue East.

Neely Behrns, David City: Scored 25 points in a win over Boone Central.

Milayni Cain, Elkhorn South: Had 18 in a win over Omaha North.

Sammy Leu, Wahoo: Scored 21 points in a win over Omaha Concordia.

Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Scored 21 against Fremont.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.