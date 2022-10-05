Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 6.

* * *

Notable games

Football: Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South, 7 p.m. Thursday. Kearney at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m. Friday. Elkhorn South at Grand Island, 7 p.m. Friday

Volleyball: GEICO Volleyball Invitational (at Papio South), Friday and Saturday. SkyHawk Invitational (at Omaha Skutt), Saturday

Softball: District tournaments, Thursday to Saturday. State tournaments start Wednesday

Cross country: Metro Conference meet, 11 a.m. Thursday at Papio South (Walnut Creek Park)

Golf: State tournaments Monday-Tuesday. Class A at Norfolk, Class B at Gering, Class C at Columbus

Tennis: Metro Conference finals, 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Koch Tennis Center

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Jackson Williams and Brody Pederson, Millard West: In a 40-13 win over Millard North, Williams scored touchdowns by rushing, receiving and special teams (a punt return). Pederson ran 14 times for 148 yards with a late first-half 54-yard TD.

Davyn Jones and Kylan Connor, Papillion-La Vista South: Jones ran for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-8 win over Omaha South. Connor ran for 121 and a score.

Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South: His six touchdown runs, all in the first half of a 49-7 win at Fremont, set the program record.

KJ Schenck and Cooper Fedde, Elkhorn: In the Antlers’ 49-35 win over Elkhorn North, Schenck ran for 196 yards and three TDs and Fedde 148 yards and two scores.

Colton Tilford, North Platte: Led the 21-17 home upset of then-No. 1 Omaha Westside with 197 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Keenan Valverde, Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, Pierce: In a 54-20 win over O’Neill, Valverde ran for 233 yards and four touchdowns, Scholting was 6 of 7 for 167 yards. His pair of touchdown passes went to Husker pledge Brahmer.

Carlos Collazo, Aurora: His school-record 299 yards rushing came in a 54-14 win over then-C-1 No. 10 Minden. He ran for five touchdowns and scored a sixth on an 80-yard pass play.

Carson Kudlacek and Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia: In a 49-7 win over Kearney Catholic, Kudlacek was 17 of 21 for 313 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 61 yards. Butler caught six passes for 167 yards and two scores and had an interception.

Cale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: With 144 yards in a 66-36 win over Fullerton, Gustafson became a 1,000-yard rusher in six games. Zelasney ran for 280 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries in his first game of the season.

Tanner Frahm, Plainview: In a 66-52 win over Norfolk Lutheran, he threw for 258 yards and seven touchdowns, ran for 217 yards and two scores and had 20 tackles (eight solo).

Trent McClain, Ord: The Chants chanted his number 52 times in a 41-10 win over Amherst and he gave them 275 yards.

Drake Lally, Sandy Creek: Scored seven touchdowns — five rushing, two receiving — and ran for 235 yards in a 74-30 win over Southern Valley.

Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook: Ran for 169 yards and two TDs and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in a 37-6 win over Ogallala.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Four touchdowns and 279 yards rushing paced a 44-8 win at Humphrey St. Francis.

Jack Bollis, Hampton: Scored on five of his seven carries in a 78-7 win over Santee.

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: Scored on three of his four carries, giving him 14 touchdowns for the season, in a 34-3 win over St. Paul.

Kason Loomis, Bridgeport: Scored on four of his five carries and picked up 155 yards in a 67-22 win over Kimball.

Simon McFarland, Crofton: Ran for six touchdowns and threw for two in an 82-14 win over Homer.

Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield: Had five touchdown runs for a 257-yard total on seven carries and caught a 19-yard TD pass in a 56-12 win over Creighton.

Carson Glunz, Wallace: Ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 56-14 win over Wauneta-Palisade.

VOLLEYBALL

Marley Glock, Ashland-Greenwood: Had 26 kills in a win over Yutan.

Elle Heckenlively, Gretna: Had 25 kills against Omaha Westside.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 16 kills in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Had 13 kills and five blocks against Papio South.

Caroline Festersen, Omaha Central: Had 40 assists and nine aces in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Grace Lewis, Omaha Northwest: Had 19 kills against Omaha Central.

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 17 kills in a win over Elgin/Pope John.

Gia Miller, Lincoln Pius X: Had 14 kills in a win over Fremont.

Mika O’Neill, SEM: Had 13 kills in a win over Hi-Line.

Lexie Eckhoff, Axtell: Had 22 kills in a win over Arapahoe.

Mara Ranslem, Boone Central/Newman Grove: Had 14 kills against Wayne.

Lexi Jones, Aurora: Had 19 kills in a win over Seward.

GOLF

Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian: Her 65 at Hidden Valley in Lincoln during districts set the Class C scoring record.

Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus: At the Fullerton Invitational, her nine-hole 34 and 18-hole total of 69 were school records.​