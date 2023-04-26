Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

BASEBALL

Don Kraft Invitational, Thursday-Saturday at Millard South

Bellevue West Invitational, Thursday-Saturday

TRACK AND FIELD

Gretna Invitational, 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Omaha North George Anderson Invitational, 3 p.m. Thursday at Benson Stadium

BOYS GOLF

Capitol City Invitational, Thursday at Holmes, Lincoln

Lincoln Pius X Invitational, Monday at Firethorn, Lincoln

SOCCER

District tournaments, Saturday-May 4 in Class A; Saturday-May 6 in Class B

Notables

BASEBALL

Omaha Benson: An 11-1 run-rule win over new school Omaha Buena Vista was the Bunnies’ first since the 2016 season.

Sloan Pelican, Nebraska City: The Pioneers’ player from Johnson-Brock set the Class B record with six hits — in as many at bats against Blair. He had two doubles and four RBIs.

Matthew Humphrey, Lincoln Southwest: Struck out 12 in a 3-2 win over Waverly.

Jeter Worthley, Lincoln East: His grand slam led an 11-1 win over Lincoln North Star.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Jackson Roberts, Boone Central: At the Central Nebraska Track Championships, he took the state lead in the 300 hurdles at 38.29.

Carsen Staehr, Aurora: Set meet records at the Central Nebraska Track Championships in the long and triple jumps to be named the meet’s outstanding male athlete.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Story Rasby, Sutherland: Her 58.27 in the 400 meters at the Mike Troxel Invitational is the state’s fastest this season.

Avyn Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest: She won the 100 (12.46), the 200 (25.82) and was a member of the winning 400 relay (49.68) to be voted the outstanding female athlete of the Central Ne braska Track Championships.

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: Set the school record in the 100 meters at 12.15.

BOYS SOCCER

Lane Kruse, Lincoln Southwest: Had a hat trick in a 9-0 win over Fremont.

Jose Cruz, Schuyler: Scored four goals in a 9-0 win over Lincoln Northwest.​