Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 32 points in an 83-65 win at Wahoo for the Trailblazer Conference tournament title.

Triston Keeney, Wahoo: The senior starter for the Warriors started their comeback victory against Platteview with eight points in a row after they trailed by 12 in the third quarter.

Ater Louis, Bellevue East: His 70 blocks, in only 15 games, broke his school record from last season.

Caleb Allen, Ainsworth: Had eight 3s and 34 points against Broken Bow.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cora Olsen, Millard South: She had 37 of the Patriots’ Class A-record points in a 107-83 win at Glenwood, Iowa.

Elle Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore: Had 37 points in a 65-63 win over Kadoka, South Dakota.

Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Her second 31-point game of the season came in a 57-29 win over Paxton.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: Had 31 points against Wayne and 30 against Pender, both wins for the Cadets.