Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 3.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elkhorn Mount Michael at Norris, 4 p.m. Saturday

Waukee (Iowa) at Bellevue West, 6 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday

Omaha Central at Millard South, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

WRESTLING

Subdistricts

Class B: B-1A, noon Saturday at Nebraska City; B-1B, 5 p.m. Friday at Waverly; B-2A, 10:30 Saturday at Minden; B-2B, 10:30 Saturday at York; B-3A, 10 a.m. Saturday at Omaha Skutt; B-3B, 11 a.m. Saturday at Aurora; B-4A, 10 a.m. MT Saturday at Ogallala; B-4B, 3:30 Friday at Lexington.

Class C: C-1A, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at David City; C-1B, 11 a.m. Saturday at North Bend; C-2A, 11 a.m. at Oakland; C-2B, 4 p.m. Friday at Raymond Central; C-3A, 3 p.m. Friday at David City Aquinas; C-3B, 11 a.m. Saturday at Logan View; C-4A, 10 a.m. MT Saturday at Mitchell; C-4B, 11 a.m. Saturday at Amherst.

Class D: D-1A, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Shelby; D-1B, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at High Plains; D-2A, 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasanton; D-2B, 11 a.m. at Doniphan-Trumbull; D-3A, 3 p.m. Friday at Central Valley; D-3B, 11 a.m. Saturday at Brainard; D-4A, noon Saturday at Maxwell; D-4B, 4 p.m. Friday at North Platte St. Patrick’s

SWIMMING

Fete Fling, Saturday at Common Ground Elkhorn.

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Luke Kasten and Javon Coyle, Potter-Dix: Kasten, a sophomore, broke school records with his 46 points and 20 rebounds in a 78-57 victory over Minatare. Coyle had a school-record 16 assist.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: Had 32 points in a 79-77 overtime victory at Omaha Creighton Prep.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: His 36 points and 10 rebounds led a 64-48 win over Lincoln High.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: A career-high 39 points, including 13-of-13 at the line and 14 rebounds, came in a 67-64 home loss to Omaha Bryan.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osecola: Had 35 points and nine rebounds in a 52-47 win over

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 32 points in an 83-65 win at Wahoo for the Trailblazer Conference tournament title.

Triston Keeney, Wahoo: The senior starter for the Warriors started their comeback victory against Platteview with eight points in a row after they trailed by 12 in the third quarter.

Ater Louis, Bellevue East: His 70 blocks, in only 15 games, broke his school record from last season.

Caleb Allen, Ainsworth: Had eight 3s and 34 points against Broken Bow.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cora Olsen, Millard South: She had 37 of the Patriots’ Class A-record points in a 107-83 win at Glenwood, Iowa.

Elle Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore: Had 37 points in a 65-63 win over Kadoka, South Dakota.

Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Her second 31-point game of the season came in a 57-29 win over Paxton.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: Had 31 points against Wayne and 30 against Pender, both wins for the Cadets.

Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt: Scored 26 points in a 67-45 win over Bennington.

Karley Golladay, Wahoo: Scored 20 points in a win over Beatrice.

Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 20 points in a win over Lincoln High.

Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: Scored 26 points in a win over Platteview.

Freddie Wallace, Lincoln Southwest: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Central.

Morgan Ramsey, Chambers/Wheeler Central: Scored 23 points in a win over Stuart.

Emma Blum, Omaha Christian: Scored 16 points in a win over Omaha Nation.

Jade Erickson, Central City: Scored 23 points against Ord.

Boston Boucher, Wood River: Scored 23 points in a win over Gibbon.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley: Scored 21 points in a win over O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Lorissa Reiman, O’Neill St. Mary’s: The freshman scored 20 points against Elkhorn Valley.

Samantha Moore, Mullen: Had 25 points as the Broncos won the MNAC title, beating South Loup 56-29.

Taryn Wagner, Central City: Became the fifth girl in school history with 1,000 career points.

WRESTLING

Luke Nigh, Millard North: Voted the Omaha Metro Wrestler of the Week after he was 5-0 at the Lincoln Northeast Duals and defeated two ranked wrestlers.

