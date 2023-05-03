Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

BASEBALL

District tournaments, Thursday-Saturday

SOCCER

Class B district finals, Saturday

State tournament, Monday-May 16 at Morrison Stadium, Omaha

TRACK AND FIELD

District tournaments, A and B on Tuesday; D on Wednesday; C on May 11.

BOYS GOLF

Metro Conference championship, Wednesday at Benson Park

GIRLS TENNIS

Metro Conference championship, Wednesday-May 11 at Koch Tennis Center

Notables

BOYS TRACK

Sam Campos, Lincoln East: His 64-½ in the shot put at the LPS Championships ranks fifth on the all-time chart.

Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk: Set the meet and stadium record at the Norfolk Classic in the 1,600 meters, winning in 4:16.38.

Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Set the Class C record in the 1,600 with his silver-medal time of 4:17.80 at the Norfolk Classic. By winning the 3,200 in a meet-record 9:16.36, he was named the meet’s outstanding male athlete.

Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic: His 61-2 shot out at the Norfolk Classic set the meet record.

Rhett Cullers, Chadron: Was named the outstanding boys athlete of the Best of the West Classic in Scottsbluff after winning the 110 hurdles, running on two winning relays and taking second to teammate Malachi Swallow in the 300 hurdles.

GIRLS TRACK

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: After breaking the 300-hurdles state record at the LPS Championships at 42.90, she lowered it to 42.36 at the Heartland Conference meet in Grand Island.

Madison Smith, Gothenburg: Took the state lead in the discus by throwing 155-5 at the Southwest Conference meet in McCook.

Lainey Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic: The outstanding female athlete of the Norfolk Classic won the 400 and 800 golds and ran on two relays that medaled.

Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Swept the 100 and 200 and won the triple jump at the Best of the Midwest meet in Sutherland.

Chloe Ahrens, Sidney: The outstanding girls athlete of the Best of the West Classic in Scottsbluff swept the hurdles and ran on the winning 400 relay,

BOYS GOLF

Gage Burns, Creighton Prep: At the Hartington Invitational, the winner set school records of 31 for nine holes and 68 (a tie) for 18 holes.

Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha Westside: Won the Capitol City Invitational in a five-way playoff that included two teammates who also shot 70 at Holmes, as the Warriors posted a 6-under 282 winning team score.

BASEBALL

Maddox Meyer, Malcolm: In three innings against Falls City, he threw 24 strikes in 25 pitches, striking out the side in the first inning on the minimum nine pitches, and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.​