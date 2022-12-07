Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 8.
Schedule
Boys basketball: Millard North at Lincoln Southeast, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Boys basketball: Omaha Central at Lincoln East, 5 p.m. Saturday
Girls basketball: Elkhorn North at Bennington, 6 p.m. Friday
Girls basketball: Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m. Saturday
Wrestling: Council Bluffs Classic, Friday at noon and Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mid America Center
Swimming: Ram Relays, Saturday at Ralston
Notables
Boys basketball
Zeb Svoboda, Omaha Burke: Made five of his six 3-point attempts in the first quarter and scored 32 points against Omaha North.
Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Had 36 points and 11 rebounds against Plattsmouth and 31 points against Auburn in a pair of Clippers wins.
Gage Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Had 32 points in a 56-30 win over Niobrara/Verdigre.
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: Had 28 points in a 58-55 win over Stuart.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 36 points, going 21 of 26 at the line, in a 73-62 win at Elkhorn North.
Derek Rollins and Elijah Gaeth, Millard North: Rollins had a pair of 22-point games and had a combined 17 rebounds. Gaeth had 26 points and eight assists against Lincoln Southwest in an 81-74 win.
Girls basketball
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Had 25 points and nine rebounds in a win over Seward.
Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Scored 23 points in a win over Aurora.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Buena Vista.
Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: Scored 23 points in a win over Omaha Westside.
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Had 21 points in a win over Lincoln High.
Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston: Scored 32 points in a win over Humboldt-TRS.
McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Scored 21 in a win over Giltner.
Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West: Scored 19 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth: Scored 29 in a win over Cody-Kilgore.
Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre: Had 25 points in a game against O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Bowling
Zach Kastrick, Omaha Westside: Broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 244 against Omaha Central.
Volleyball
ALL-NEBRASKA HONORABLE MENTION
Class B—York: Josie Loosvelt, Mia Burke.
Correction
Alicia Johansen should have been listed as an All-Nebraska honorable mention selection from Class C-2 Freeman.
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!