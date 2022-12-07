 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 8.

* * *

Schedule

Boys basketball: Millard North at Lincoln Southeast, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Boys basketball: Omaha Central at Lincoln East, 5 p.m. Saturday

Girls basketball: Elkhorn North at Bennington, 6 p.m. Friday

Girls basketball: Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m. Saturday

Wrestling: Council Bluffs Classic, Friday at noon and Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mid America Center

Swimming: Ram Relays, Saturday at Ralston

Notables

Boys basketball

Zeb Svoboda, Omaha Burke: Made five of his six 3-point attempts in the first quarter and scored 32 points against Omaha North.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Had 36 points and 11 rebounds against Plattsmouth and 31 points against Auburn in a pair of Clippers wins.

Gage Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Had 32 points in a 56-30 win over Niobrara/Verdigre.

Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: Had 28 points in a 58-55 win over Stuart.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had 36 points, going 21 of 26 at the line, in a 73-62 win at Elkhorn North.

Derek Rollins and Elijah Gaeth, Millard North: Rollins had a pair of 22-point games and had a combined 17 rebounds. Gaeth had 26 points and eight assists against Lincoln Southwest in an 81-74 win.

Girls basketball

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Had 25 points and nine rebounds in a win over Seward.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Scored 23 points in a win over Aurora.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Buena Vista.

Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: Scored 23 points in a win over Omaha Westside.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Had 21 points in a win over Lincoln High.

Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston: Scored 32 points in a win over Humboldt-TRS.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Scored 21 in a win over Giltner.

Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West: Scored 19 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth: Scored 29 in a win over Cody-Kilgore.

Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre: Had 25 points in a game against O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Bowling

Zach Kastrick, Omaha Westside: Broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 244 against Omaha Central.

Volleyball

ALL-NEBRASKA HONORABLE MENTION

Class B—York: Josie Loosvelt, Mia Burke.

Correction

Alicia Johansen should have been listed as an All-Nebraska honorable mention selection from Class C-2 Freeman.​

