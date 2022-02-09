Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had games of 26 and 28 points while setting the school’s career scoring record with 1,725 points as a junior.

Lam Kuany, Omaha Bryan: Had 31 points and 16 rebounds in a 92-72 win over Omaha Northwest and 35 points and 14 rebounds in a 63-58 loss to Lincoln Southeast.

Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista: Had 29 points and eight rebounds in a 72-61 win over Omaha Burke.

Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside: Was 10 of 13 for 25 points as the No. 1 Warriors beat Bellevue East 90-58.

Lance Rucker, Millard South: Was 8 of 9 for 20 points, with eight rebounds, against Bryan.

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Averaged 25 points in a three-game winning streak.

Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 55-53 win over Boone Central.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: The state’s all-time leader in 3-pointers had 33 points against Axtell and 31 in the Fort Kearny Conference finals loss to Amherst. He now has 348 3s, including 75 this season.