Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 10.
* * *
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Central at Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Heartland Hoops Classic, Saturday at Grand Island
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millard North at Millard West, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Norris at Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m. Friday
WRESTLING
Boys districts, Friday and Saturday
SWIMMING
Metro Conference meet, diving Thursday at Millard South and swimming Friday-Saturday at Millard West
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braxton Swires, Bridgeport: Broke the school single-game record with 45 points, making 16 of 23 shots, in a 75-53 win over Bayard in the Western Trails Conference tournament.
Evan Humphrey, McCook: He was 12 of 12 as the Bison were perfect in 22 free-throw attempts as their win over Ogallala avenged a conference tournament loss. Humphrey’s 75 3s are a school record.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: Had games of 26 and 28 points while setting the school’s career scoring record with 1,725 points as a junior.
Lam Kuany, Omaha Bryan: Had 31 points and 16 rebounds in a 92-72 win over Omaha Northwest and 35 points and 14 rebounds in a 63-58 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista: Had 29 points and eight rebounds in a 72-61 win over Omaha Burke.
Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside: Was 10 of 13 for 25 points as the No. 1 Warriors beat Bellevue East 90-58.
Lance Rucker, Millard South: Was 8 of 9 for 20 points, with eight rebounds, against Bryan.
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Averaged 25 points in a three-game winning streak.
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 55-53 win over Boone Central.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: The state’s all-time leader in 3-pointers had 33 points against Axtell and 31 in the Fort Kearny Conference finals loss to Amherst. He now has 348 3s, including 75 this season.
Jake Bargen, Centennial: Cashed six 3s while scoring 37 points in a 61-53 win over Sandy Creek in the Southern Nebraska final.
Oakley Rosno, Silver Lake: Had back-to-back games of 37 and 35 points against Lawrence-Nelson.
Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna: Had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-27 win over Spalding Academy.
Pierce Branting, Osceola: Set a school record with seven 3s in a game.
Dillon Critel, Burwell: Had 33 points in a 60-38 win over Nebraska Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Taylor McCabe and Macy Bryant, Fremont: McCabe broke the girls career 3-point record for the state (364) and Bryant the school record for rebounds, topping the previous mark of 700 by getting in the first quarter alone, during the Tigers’ win over Grand Island.
Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 23 against Bellevue West.
Kerolene dos Santos, Lincoln Parkview: Scored 31 in a win over Boys Town.
Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley: Scored 24 points in a win over Central Valley.
Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield: Scored 29 in a win over Santee.
Brooklyn Busby, Omaha Northwest: Had 18 points against Omaha Central.
Natalie Rasmussen, Pleasanton: Scored 17 in a win over Overton.
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 27 in a win over Omaha Westside.
Destiny Shepherd, York: Scored 19 in a win over Columbus Lakeview.
Cora Olsen, Millard South: Scored 19 in a win over Omaha Central.
Jailynn Brill, Lincoln High: Had 19 in a win over Fremont.