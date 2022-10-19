Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside: Was 19 of 26 for 283 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 185 yards and three scores in a 41-34 overtime win over Millard South.

Caden Vermaas, Millard North: Scored on back-to-back punt returns of 42 and 50 yards in a 69-0 win over South Sioux City.

Jackson Williams, Millard West: Caught seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns, the last the game-winner in a 27-23 win at Lincoln Southwest.

Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield: Tied the eight-man state record for most kick-return touchdowns in a career. The junior’s 69-yard runback of the opening kickoff in a 44-30 loss to Wynot was his sixth kickoff-return touchdown to go with eight punt returns. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Harrison Acklie, Ralston: In a 42-28 win at Hastings, he was 11 of 17 for 213 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 20 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns and made 10 tackles.

Cal Newell, Lincoln Southwest: With 268 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 27-23 loss to Millard West, he became the first Silver Hawk to top 1,000 yards (1,100) in a decade.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Was 9 of 12 for 224 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Centennial.

Jaylen Davis, Omaha Benson: Threw for three touchdowns and scored two in a 33-13 win over Omaha Central.

Gatlin Reimers, Palmer: Ended his season with 245 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries in a 36-16 win over Giltner.

Nolan Beccard, Nebraska City Lourdes: Was 13 of 18 for 170 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in a 40-0 win over Falls City Sacred Heart. That was the first shutout of the Irish in a decade.

Abram Scholting and Jacksen Wachholtz, Pierce: Scholting was 7 of 9 for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-26 win at Boone Central. Three went to Wachholtz, a junior, for 191 yards.

Garrett Hoefs and Jonny Puelz,-Lincoln Lutheran: In a 53-7 win over Tri County, Hoefs was 16 of 22 for 217 yards and three touchdowns to Puelz.

Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Ran for 173 yards and six touchdowns in an 8226 win over Tri County Northeast.

Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic: Ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Wayne.

Carson Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Ran for four touchdowns in a 66-0 win over rival Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Gage Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Was 19 of 28 for 198 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-40 win over then-Eight Man-2 No. 6 Elgin/Pope John.

Cale Kinney, Elgin/Pope John: Ran for five touchdowns in the loss to St. Mary’s.

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Was 21 of 27 for 247 yards and three TDs and ran for 109 yards and four scores in a 58-20 win over Norfolk Lutheran Northeast.

Ben Ely, Red Cloud: Scored seven touchdowns in a 72-20 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.