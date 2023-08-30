Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

FOOTBALL

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m. Friday at PLV Stadium

Elkhorn South at Millard South, 7 p.m. Friday

Aurora at Boone Central, 7 p.m. Friday at Albion

Ord at Norfolk Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln Pius X Invitational, Tuesday at Woodland Hills, Eagle

Elkhorn South Invitational, Tuesday at Pacific Springs

VOLLEYBALL

Norris at Bennington, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Millard West tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday

SOFTBALL

Williams Memorial, Friday-Saturday at Papillion Landing

Van Metre Invitational, Friday-Saturday at Gallagher and Fontenelle Parks

GIRLS GOLF

Gretna Invitational, 9 a.m. Tuesday at Tiburon

BOYS TENNIS

Gretna Invitational, 8 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas Elementary courts

CROSS COUNTRY

Thorell Invitational, 10 a.m. Thursday at Concordia University, Seward

Notables

FOOTBALL

Jett Thomalla and Nolan Feller, Millard South: Thomalla, a sophomore, was 16 of 26 for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Millard West. Feller had four catches for 88 yards and ran 25 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Derek Jones, Papillion La Vista South: Sophomore has gone for 150 yards in consecutive games, getting 164 yards and three touchdowns out of 12 carries in a 43-7 win over Fremont.

Parker Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth: Made three field goals (long 41), three PATs and eight tackles in a 30-27 victory over Blair.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: The Husker pledge threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in a 68-12 win over North Central.

Coryion Perry and Jeremiah Gorham, Omaha Bryan: In a 47-7 win over Omaha South, Perry was 17 of 24 for 353 yards and three TDs and went 62 yards for a TD on a pass from Gorham, who had seven catches for 129 yards and a score.

Tory Pittman, Omaha Central: Had two of the Eagles’ three pick-sixes in a 78-0 win over Omaha Northwest. Central also had two kick-return touchdowns and held the Huskies to -65 yards rushing.

Caleb Benning and Jahmez Ross, Omaha Westside: In the Warriors’ 57-7 win over Omaha Creighton Prep, Benning scored on a 27-yard pass and 89-yard kickoff return and picked off a pass. Ross ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Khalil (Champ) Davis, Omaha North: Had six catches for 183 yards, with touchdown plays of 35, 72 and 36 yards, in the Vikings’ 25-7 win at Bellevue West.

Brockson Teply, Lincoln Southwest: Freshman was 6 of 7 for 96 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Lincoln High.

Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: Scored on four of his 12 carries and on a reception in a 55-0 win over Milford, which was held to 32 yards by the Cavs’ defense.

Lathan Janousek, Seward: Returned three interceptions 72 yards in a 14-7 win over Norris.

Booker Scheierman and Maddex Egger, Aurora: Scheierman threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns — one a 99-yarder to Julian Hernandez — and ran for the Huskies’ other three six-pointers in a 50-30 win over Grand Island Northwest. Egger picked up 183 yards on 25 carries.

Maddox Meyer, Malcolm: In his first start, he threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Yutan.

Paydon Rinkol, Twin River: His five touchdowns in a 44-35 win at Conestoga were a school record.

Trent McCain, Ord: Ran for 170 yards and four touchdowns and made 13 solo tackles with a sack in a 49-21 victory over Central City.

Breckan Schluter and Mikey Bartu, Exeter/Milligan-Friend: Schluter ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns, added a fourth on a 55-yard reception from Tyler Due and made six tackles in a 58-38 win over defending Eight Man-1 champion Clarkson/Leigh. Bartu ran for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield: Scored on five of his 12 carries while rushing for 212 yards in a 72-20 win over Winside.

Ashton Simmons, Shelton: Took four of his six catches to the end zone in a 56-50 Six Man win over Stuart.

GIRLS GOLF

Eden Larson, Lincoln Southwest: Shot 68 at Woodland Hills to win by five strokes and lead the defending champions to an 14-stroke team win over Omaha Marian.

SOFTBALL

Bri True, Millard South: Tied the Class A record with three home runs against North Platte.​

VOLLEYBALL

Nyah Potthoff, Gretna East: Had 29 assists and 16 digs against Blair as the Griffins won their first-ever match.

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island Central Catholic: Her 37 points against Blue Hill bettered the school record by seven.

Reese Booth, Elkhorn North: Had 31 assists in a win over Elkhorn.

Malayah Long, Lincoln Southwest: Had 29 assists in a win over Norfolk.

Sophie Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran: Had 29 kills in a win over Waverly.

Hallie Lauenstein, Waverly: The freshman had 20 kills against Lincoln Lutheran.

Addison West, Omaha Skutt: Had 19 kills against Papillion-La Vista South.

Avery Hurlbert, Holdrege: Had 16 kills against Centura.

Danika Hassel, Bayard: Had 22 kills in a win over Bridgeport.

Demi Ferguson, Chadron: Had 19 kills in a win over Mitchell.

Brandi Helzer, Oakland-Craig: Had 16 kills in a win over Howells-Dodge.

Kori Rippen, McCook: Had 26 kills in a win over Lexington.

Laikyn Seim, Lexington: Had 26 kills against McCook.

Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan: Had 14 kills and 15 digs in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Tia Traudt, Grand Island: Had 23 kills against Lincoln East.

CROSS COUNTRY

Riley Boonstra and Kendall Zavala, Norris: They set meet and course records at the John Votta Invitational with times of 16:11.79 for Boonstra in boys and 19:34.06 for Zavala in girls.

***

Know of an athlete with a recent record performance or an outstanding game? Send nominations for Prep Notables to stu.pospisil@owh.com

