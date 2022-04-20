 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • Updated
  • 0

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 21.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

Monarch Invitational (at Fricke Field and Papillion-La Vista South), Thursday-Saturday

BOYS GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Willow Lakes

Beatrice Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Beatrice Country Club

GIRLS TENNIS

Millard West Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Tennis Center

TRACK AND FIELD

Harold Scott Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High

Norfolk Invitational, 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnny Carson Field

Dennis Smith Invitational, 2 p.m. Thursday at PLV Stadium

Bellevue West Invitational, 3 p.m. Monday at Faiman Field

Central Nebraska Track Classic, 3:30 p.m. Monday at Grand Island Northwest

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: Went 4 for 4 and had six RBIs in a win over Ralston.

Gavin Brummund, Omaha Skutt: Tossed a no-hitter and struck out six against Omaha Central.

Peter Gates, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Had three RBIs in a win over Seward.

Kyler Hanson, Elkhorn North: Struck out nine and walked one in a win over Millard North.

Will Henry, Millard North: Struck out 11 and walked none against Elkhorn North.

Jack Everett, Omaha Creighton Prep: Allowed two hits and was the winning pitcher in the Metro Conference tournament final against Elkhorn South.

Brayden Smith, Millard South: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Lincoln Southwest.

Nash Peterson, Waverly: Allowed one run and struck out seven in a win over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Cade Parry, Elkhorn South: Had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Central.

Tadd Te Brink, Crete: Tripled, homered and had four RBIs against Adams Central.

Dylan Driessen, Millard West: Allowed one hit and struck out six in a win over Gretna.

Nick Riggs, Bellevue West: Allowed two hits and struck out eight in a win over Millard South.

Ethan Gillespie, Omaha Gross: Scattered six hits and struck out three in a shutout win over Lincoln Christian.

Parker Otte, Lincoln Pius X: Had four RBIs in a win over Grand Island.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dominic Sedlacek, Gretna: Won the 100 and 200 at the Kruger/May Invitational at Elkhorn.

Deandre N’Dugwa, Kearney: Swept the hurdles titles at the Jo Dusatko Omaha Central meet at Burke Stadium.

Nic Davis, North Platte: Swept the throws at the Dusatko meet.

Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star: Swept the 1,600 and 3,2000 at the Dusatko meet.

Kennedy Wade, Bennington: Won the 100 and 200 at the Kruger/May.

Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: After sitting out two meets because she ran in a national meet, the defending 100 and 200 gold medalist won both at Papillion-La Vista South’s Titan Classic with state-leading times of 12.11 and 24.76.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

