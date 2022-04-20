Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Dennis Smith Invitational, 2 p.m. Thursday at PLV Stadium
Bellevue West Invitational, 3 p.m. Monday at Faiman Field
Central Nebraska Track Classic, 3:30 p.m. Monday at Grand Island Northwest
Notable performances
BASEBALL
Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: Went 4 for 4 and had six RBIs in a win over Ralston.
Gavin Brummund, Omaha Skutt: Tossed a no-hitter and struck out six against Omaha Central.
Peter Gates, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Had three RBIs in a win over Seward.
Kyler Hanson, Elkhorn North: Struck out nine and walked one in a win over Millard North.
Will Henry, Millard North: Struck out 11 and walked none against Elkhorn North.
Jack Everett, Omaha Creighton Prep: Allowed two hits and was the winning pitcher in the Metro Conference tournament final against Elkhorn South.
Brayden Smith, Millard South: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Lincoln Southwest.
Nash Peterson, Waverly: Allowed one run and struck out seven in a win over Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Cade Parry, Elkhorn South: Had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Central.
Tadd Te Brink, Crete: Tripled, homered and had four RBIs against Adams Central.
Dylan Driessen, Millard West: Allowed one hit and struck out six in a win over Gretna.
Nick Riggs, Bellevue West: Allowed two hits and struck out eight in a win over Millard South.
Ethan Gillespie, Omaha Gross: Scattered six hits and struck out three in a shutout win over Lincoln Christian.
Parker Otte, Lincoln Pius X: Had four RBIs in a win over Grand Island.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dominic Sedlacek, Gretna: Won the 100 and 200 at the Kruger/May Invitational at Elkhorn.
Deandre N’Dugwa, Kearney: Swept the hurdles titles at the Jo Dusatko Omaha Central meet at Burke Stadium.
Nic Davis, North Platte: Swept the throws at the Dusatko meet.
Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star: Swept the 1,600 and 3,2000 at the Dusatko meet.
Kennedy Wade, Bennington: Won the 100 and 200 at the Kruger/May.
Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: After sitting out two meets because she ran in a national meet, the defending 100 and 200 gold medalist won both at Papillion-La Vista South’s Titan Classic with state-leading times of 12.11 and 24.76.
