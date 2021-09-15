 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
0 comments
topical
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 9.

* * *

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Millard South at Bellevue West, 7 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Skutt at Bennington, 7 p.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

LPS Invitational (at Lincoln Southeast, Northeast, Southwest), Friday-Saturday

SOFTBALL

Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Friday and Saturday at Papio Landing

CROSS COUNTRY

Harold Scott Invitational at Pioneers Park, girls at 10 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk Invitational at Skyview Park, Friday

GIRLS GOLF

Norfolk Invitational, Thursday

Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes, Tuesday

Elkhorn Invitational at Indian Creek, Wednesday

BOYS TENNIS

Millard North Invitational at Koch Center, Thursday

Bellevue West Invitational, Saturday

Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Koch, 8:30 a.m. Monday

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Grant Guyett and Curt Cubrich, Omaha Westside: In a 31-28 win over Papillion-La Vista, Guyett had 10 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Cubrich blocked a punt that he recovered for a TD and made nine tackles.

Micah Moore, Fremont: Ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-22 win over Omaha Benson. He tied the school’s career touchdown record with 28 and his 26 career rushing TDs overtook former Husker Ritch Bahe in that category.

Brody Mickey, Ernest Hausmann, Blake Thompson, Columbus: In a 49-13 win over Lincoln North Star, Mickey threw four touchdown passes, split between NU pledge Hausmann and Thompson.

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: The Wyoming pledge was 11 of 20 passes for 268 yards and four TDs, ran for a score and had a pick-six on defense in a 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Rashad Madden and Brandon Cavender, Ralston: In a 42-0 win at Omaha Bryan, Madden rushed 17 times for 224 yards and four TDs and Cavender had a forced fumble, a pick-six and seven tackles.

Mccoy Holtam, Omaha Skutt: Ran for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-27 win at Omaha Gross.

Abel Gonzalez and Tristen Ray, Lewiston: The Tigers broke a 24-game losing streak in Six Man, beating Dorchester 63-24. Gonzalez ran for 226 yards and five touchdowns and Ray scored on a 75 yard run, a 75 yard kick return, and a 65-yard pick-six that was one of his two interceptions.

Keegan McDonald, Weeping Water: Ran for 240 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries in a 60-44 win over Johnson County

Caleb Busch, Burwell: Three of his eight touchdown runs in a 58-12 win over Neligh-Oakdale were longer than 50 yards. He had 407 yards on 35 carries.

Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John: In a 66-36 win over High Plains, Wemhoff rushed for 357 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Hoefer, who had four of his five completions go for touchdowns.

Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns before halftime in a 56-7 win at Norfolk.

Brodey Johnson, North Bend: Was 23 of 30 for 359 yards and three touchdowns in a 76-33 home loss to Pierce. Also ran for a score.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: After missing a game with a leg injury, Class D’s sprint champion ran for 207 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-42 win at Mead.

Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge: Ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns and made 12 tackles in a 40-38 win

Shayden Lundstrom, Cross County: He carried the Cougars, who were without all-stater Carter Seim (injured), in the Howells-Dodge loss by rushing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, throwing for a 96 yards and a touchdown and had 177 yards in punt and kickoff returns.

Christian Meneses, Nate Kramer, Cameron Augenbaugh, Plattsmouth: The Blue Devils beat Elkhorn North 42-17 as Meneses rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and Kramer was 7 of 9 for 185 yards and two scores. Augenbaugh logged 16 tackles.

Michael Nisley, Centennial: More than doubled his season carries by running 36 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.

Gavin Sukup and Mason Brisbee, Seward: Sukup accounted for six touchdowns (four rush, two pass) in a 46-31 win over Crete. Brisbee ran for 195 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Tony Berger, Riverside: In the first half of a 61-6 win over Osmond, he ran for five touchdowns and 183 yards.

Isaac Kracl, Crete: In the Seward loss, he ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns and had a 94-yard pass play.

Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis: Scored on kickoff returns of 63 and 62 yards, ran for two more scored and threw for one in a 58-20 win over Palmer.

Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-26 comeback win over CWC.

Diego Gastelum, Madison: Scored on four of his six carries in a 50-0 win over Niobrara/Verdigre.

Treven Wendt, Pleasanton: Scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and punt returns of 67 and 51 yards in a 60-23 win over Overton.

Nolan Wetovick, Cozad: Ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Sidney.

Kip Tupa, Blair: Against Elkhorn Mount Michael, he had 10 total tackles and two interceptions, one for a pick-six, and caught a touchdown pass.

Joe Kearney, Nebraska City Lourdes: Caught two touchdown passes and had a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 49-8 win over Johnson-Brock.

VOLLEYBALL

Jenna Rauert, Wood River: She carded her 2,000th career assist at the Elm Creek Invitational.

Karsen VanScoy, Waverly: Eclipsed 1,000 career digs in a three-set win over Elkhorn North.

Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 38 kills in a win over Millard South.

Ella Waters, Norris: Had 24 kills in a win over Waverly.

Bekka Allick, Waverly: Had 21 kills against Norris.

Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 20 kills in a win over Wayne.

Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: Had 28 kills against Tekamah-Herman.

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 14 kills in a win over Grand Island.

Sadie Millard, Millard West: Had 14 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.

Lily Otte, Nebraska Lutheran: Had 14 kills against Dorchester.

Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 13 kills in a win over Millard North.

Chase Andersen, Arlington: Had 17 kills in a win over Ashland-Greenwood.

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 18 kills against Fullerton.

Karley Heimes, Wynot: Had 21 kills in a win over Bloomfield.

CROSS COUNTRY

Piercze Marshall and Seth Fey, Millard West: They finished 2-3 to lead the Wildcats to the Millard South Invitational boys title.

Mia Murray, Lincoln East: The girls runner-up at the Millard South meet led the Spartans to the team title.

Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk; Brianne Travis, Lincoln North Star: They were the winners at the Omaha Central Invitational.

Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast; Abby Burger, Kearney: They were the winners at the Kearney Invitational.

GIRLS GOLF

Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X: Won the Lincoln Golf Classic at Holmes with a 4-under 70 to win by one stroke.

Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne: Led the Cardinals to the win at their home invitational by shooting a winning 70 at Stone Creek to win by one.

Emily and Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North: Emily shot 68 at River Wilds to win the Blair Invitational by three strokes over her sister and help the Wolves to a winning 316 score.

SOFTBALL

Sydney Walz, Lincoln East: Homered twice and doubled for seven RBIs against Columbus.

Ella Holtzclaw and Hannah Hausman, Omaha North: In a 20-19 win over Lincoln High, Holtzclaw had six RBIs and Hausman four, including a home run. Makinley Thomas had six RBIs for the Links.

Alex Johnson, Ralston: Homered twice and drove in six in a 10-5 win over Fairbury.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert