Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Shayden Lundstrom, Cross County: He carried the Cougars, who were without all-stater Carter Seim (injured), in the Howells-Dodge loss by rushing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, throwing for a 96 yards and a touchdown and had 177 yards in punt and kickoff returns.

Christian Meneses, Nate Kramer, Cameron Augenbaugh, Plattsmouth: The Blue Devils beat Elkhorn North 42-17 as Meneses rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and Kramer was 7 of 9 for 185 yards and two scores. Augenbaugh logged 16 tackles.

Michael Nisley, Centennial: More than doubled his season carries by running 36 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.

Gavin Sukup and Mason Brisbee, Seward: Sukup accounted for six touchdowns (four rush, two pass) in a 46-31 win over Crete. Brisbee ran for 195 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Tony Berger, Riverside: In the first half of a 61-6 win over Osmond, he ran for five touchdowns and 183 yards.

Isaac Kracl, Crete: In the Seward loss, he ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns and had a 94-yard pass play.

Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis: Scored on kickoff returns of 63 and 62 yards, ran for two more scored and threw for one in a 58-20 win over Palmer.