Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 9.
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Millard South at Bellevue West, 7 p.m. Thursday
Omaha Skutt at Bennington, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
LPS Invitational (at Lincoln Southeast, Northeast, Southwest), Friday-Saturday
SOFTBALL
Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Friday and Saturday at Papio Landing
CROSS COUNTRY
Harold Scott Invitational at Pioneers Park, girls at 10 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.
Norfolk Invitational at Skyview Park, Friday
GIRLS GOLF
Norfolk Invitational, Thursday
Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes, Tuesday
Elkhorn Invitational at Indian Creek, Wednesday
BOYS TENNIS
Millard North Invitational at Koch Center, Thursday
Bellevue West Invitational, Saturday
Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Koch, 8:30 a.m. Monday
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Grant Guyett and Curt Cubrich, Omaha Westside: In a 31-28 win over Papillion-La Vista, Guyett had 10 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Cubrich blocked a punt that he recovered for a TD and made nine tackles.
Micah Moore, Fremont: Ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-22 win over Omaha Benson. He tied the school’s career touchdown record with 28 and his 26 career rushing TDs overtook former Husker Ritch Bahe in that category.
Brody Mickey, Ernest Hausmann, Blake Thompson, Columbus: In a 49-13 win over Lincoln North Star, Mickey threw four touchdown passes, split between NU pledge Hausmann and Thompson.
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: The Wyoming pledge was 11 of 20 passes for 268 yards and four TDs, ran for a score and had a pick-six on defense in a 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Rashad Madden and Brandon Cavender, Ralston: In a 42-0 win at Omaha Bryan, Madden rushed 17 times for 224 yards and four TDs and Cavender had a forced fumble, a pick-six and seven tackles.
Mccoy Holtam, Omaha Skutt: Ran for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-27 win at Omaha Gross.
Abel Gonzalez and Tristen Ray, Lewiston: The Tigers broke a 24-game losing streak in Six Man, beating Dorchester 63-24. Gonzalez ran for 226 yards and five touchdowns and Ray scored on a 75 yard run, a 75 yard kick return, and a 65-yard pick-six that was one of his two interceptions.
Keegan McDonald, Weeping Water: Ran for 240 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries in a 60-44 win over Johnson County
Caleb Busch, Burwell: Three of his eight touchdown runs in a 58-12 win over Neligh-Oakdale were longer than 50 yards. He had 407 yards on 35 carries.
Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John: In a 66-36 win over High Plains, Wemhoff rushed for 357 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Hoefer, who had four of his five completions go for touchdowns.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns before halftime in a 56-7 win at Norfolk.
Brodey Johnson, North Bend: Was 23 of 30 for 359 yards and three touchdowns in a 76-33 home loss to Pierce. Also ran for a score.
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: After missing a game with a leg injury, Class D’s sprint champion ran for 207 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-42 win at Mead.
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge: Ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns and made 12 tackles in a 40-38 win
Shayden Lundstrom, Cross County: He carried the Cougars, who were without all-stater Carter Seim (injured), in the Howells-Dodge loss by rushing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, throwing for a 96 yards and a touchdown and had 177 yards in punt and kickoff returns.
Christian Meneses, Nate Kramer, Cameron Augenbaugh, Plattsmouth: The Blue Devils beat Elkhorn North 42-17 as Meneses rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and Kramer was 7 of 9 for 185 yards and two scores. Augenbaugh logged 16 tackles.
Michael Nisley, Centennial: More than doubled his season carries by running 36 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.
Gavin Sukup and Mason Brisbee, Seward: Sukup accounted for six touchdowns (four rush, two pass) in a 46-31 win over Crete. Brisbee ran for 195 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Tony Berger, Riverside: In the first half of a 61-6 win over Osmond, he ran for five touchdowns and 183 yards.
Isaac Kracl, Crete: In the Seward loss, he ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns and had a 94-yard pass play.
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis: Scored on kickoff returns of 63 and 62 yards, ran for two more scored and threw for one in a 58-20 win over Palmer.
Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-26 comeback win over CWC.
Diego Gastelum, Madison: Scored on four of his six carries in a 50-0 win over Niobrara/Verdigre.
Treven Wendt, Pleasanton: Scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and punt returns of 67 and 51 yards in a 60-23 win over Overton.
Nolan Wetovick, Cozad: Ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Sidney.
Kip Tupa, Blair: Against Elkhorn Mount Michael, he had 10 total tackles and two interceptions, one for a pick-six, and caught a touchdown pass.
Joe Kearney, Nebraska City Lourdes: Caught two touchdown passes and had a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 49-8 win over Johnson-Brock.
VOLLEYBALL
Jenna Rauert, Wood River: She carded her 2,000th career assist at the Elm Creek Invitational.
Karsen VanScoy, Waverly: Eclipsed 1,000 career digs in a three-set win over Elkhorn North.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 38 kills in a win over Millard South.
Ella Waters, Norris: Had 24 kills in a win over Waverly.
Bekka Allick, Waverly: Had 21 kills against Norris.
Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 20 kills in a win over Wayne.
Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: Had 28 kills against Tekamah-Herman.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 14 kills in a win over Grand Island.
Sadie Millard, Millard West: Had 14 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.
Lily Otte, Nebraska Lutheran: Had 14 kills against Dorchester.
Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 13 kills in a win over Millard North.
Chase Andersen, Arlington: Had 17 kills in a win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 18 kills against Fullerton.
Karley Heimes, Wynot: Had 21 kills in a win over Bloomfield.
CROSS COUNTRY
Piercze Marshall and Seth Fey, Millard West: They finished 2-3 to lead the Wildcats to the Millard South Invitational boys title.
Mia Murray, Lincoln East: The girls runner-up at the Millard South meet led the Spartans to the team title.
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk; Brianne Travis, Lincoln North Star: They were the winners at the Omaha Central Invitational.
Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast; Abby Burger, Kearney: They were the winners at the Kearney Invitational.
GIRLS GOLF
Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X: Won the Lincoln Golf Classic at Holmes with a 4-under 70 to win by one stroke.
Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne: Led the Cardinals to the win at their home invitational by shooting a winning 70 at Stone Creek to win by one.
Emily and Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North: Emily shot 68 at River Wilds to win the Blair Invitational by three strokes over her sister and help the Wolves to a winning 316 score.
SOFTBALL
Sydney Walz, Lincoln East: Homered twice and doubled for seven RBIs against Columbus.
Ella Holtzclaw and Hannah Hausman, Omaha North: In a 20-19 win over Lincoln High, Holtzclaw had six RBIs and Hausman four, including a home run. Makinley Thomas had six RBIs for the Links.
Alex Johnson, Ralston: Homered twice and drove in six in a 10-5 win over Fairbury.