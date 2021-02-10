Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 11.
* * *
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heartland Hoops Classic, Saturday at Grand Island
Omaha Westside at Omaha Central, 7 p.m. Friday.
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Westside at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Aurora at Crete, 6 p.m. Friday
WRESTLING
Districts Saturday – A-1 at Columbus, A-2 at Grand Island, A-3 at Fremont, A-4 at Omaha Central, B-1 at Schuyler, B-2 at Blair, B-3 at Grand Island Northwest, B-4 at Gering, C-1 at Albion, C-2 at Battle Creek, C-3 at Utica, C-4 at Valentine, D-1 at Weeping Water, D-2 at Tilden, D-3 at Greeley, D-4 at Sutherland
SWIMMING
Metro Conference meet, girls Friday and boys Saturday at Millard West (no fans)
Heartland Conference meet, Friday-Saturday at Fremont.
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Tied a 57-year-old Class A record with 57 points in a 76-74 overtime win at Norfolk.
Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Had 35 points in the loss to Grand Island.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: With a season-high 36 points against Crete, the sophomore is 13 away from getting to 1,000.
Colton Jantzen, Tri County: Had 34 points in a 72-60 win over HTRS.
Trey Richart, Nebraska Lutheran: Set the school record with 44 points – seven of his 16 field goals were 3s – in a 79-45 win over Dorchester.
Trey Miner, Elm Creek: Had 39 points, seven steals and five assists in an 84-50 win over Hi-Line.
Lane Fox, Conestoga: Had 38 points, including 13-of-14 free throws, and nine rebounds in a 59-43 win over Raymond Central.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: Had recent games of 35 points and nine rebounds against Norfolk and 25 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Bryan.
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Scored 32 points in a 67-50 win over Omaha North.
Baylor Sterkel, Bridgeport: His 33 points, including eight 3s, led an 85-61 win over Bayard
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Had games of 28 and 36 points in wins over Creek Valley and Garden County, respectively.
Graysen Schultze, Osmond: He got to 1,000 points in his career last weekend.
Carson Borzekofski, Southern: His 1000th career point came ina win over Johnson-Brock.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grace Cave, Weeping Water: She had a school-record 39 points against Falls City.
Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: Became first player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Had 19 of her 24 points in the first quarter of a win over Millard West.
Kylie Baumert, Sutton: Reached 1,000 career points with 28 against David City.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia: Reached 1,000 career points recently.
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell: Made eight 3s in a 62-15 win at Spalding Academy.
Erica Stratman, Cross County: Her 1,000th career point came during a win over Nebraska Lutheran.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 30 points in a win over Conestoga.
Jenna Hoelscher, Papillion-La Vista: Scored 27 points in a win over Omaha Burke.
Avery Kallman, Gretna: Scored 28 points in a win over Omaha North.
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 23 points in a win over Omaha South.
Hailey Ingram, Omaha Burke: Had 18 points in a win over Omaha Marian.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 21 points in a win over Omaha Skutt.
Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt: Scored 23 points in a game against Elkhorn North.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The freshman scored 23 points against Millard South.
Jayla Fleck, North Platte St. Pat's: Scored 21 points in a win over Dundy County-Stratton.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Scored 20 points in a win over Gordon-Rushville.
Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk: Scored 17 points in a win over Grand Island.