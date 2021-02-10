 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
0 comments
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

{{featured_button_text}}

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 11.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heartland Hoops Classic, Saturday at Grand Island

Omaha Westside at Omaha Central, 7 p.m. Friday.

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Aurora at Crete, 6 p.m. Friday

WRESTLING

Districts Saturday – A-1 at Columbus, A-2 at Grand Island, A-3 at Fremont, A-4 at Omaha Central, B-1 at Schuyler, B-2 at Blair, B-3 at Grand Island Northwest, B-4 at Gering, C-1 at Albion, C-2 at Battle Creek, C-3 at Utica, C-4 at Valentine, D-1 at Weeping Water, D-2 at Tilden, D-3 at Greeley, D-4 at Sutherland

SWIMMING

Metro Conference meet, girls Friday and boys Saturday at Millard West (no fans)

Heartland Conference meet, Friday-Saturday at Fremont.

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Tied a 57-year-old Class A record with 57 points in a 76-74 overtime win at Norfolk.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Had 35 points in the loss to Grand Island.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: With a season-high 36 points against Crete, the sophomore is 13 away from getting to 1,000.

Colton Jantzen, Tri County: Had 34 points in a 72-60 win over HTRS.

Trey Richart, Nebraska Lutheran: Set the school record with 44 points – seven of his 16 field goals were 3s – in a 79-45 win over Dorchester.

Trey Miner, Elm Creek: Had 39 points, seven steals and five assists in an 84-50 win over Hi-Line.

Lane Fox, Conestoga: Had 38 points, including 13-of-14 free throws, and nine rebounds in a 59-43 win over Raymond Central.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: Had recent games of 35 points and nine rebounds against Norfolk and 25 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Bryan.

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Scored 32 points in a 67-50 win over Omaha North.

Baylor Sterkel, Bridgeport: His 33 points, including eight 3s, led an 85-61 win over Bayard

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Had games of 28 and 36 points in wins over Creek Valley and Garden County, respectively.

Graysen Schultze, Osmond: He got to 1,000 points in his career last weekend.

Carson Borzekofski, Southern: His 1000th career point came ina win over Johnson-Brock.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grace Cave, Weeping Water: She had a school-record 39 points against Falls City.

Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: Became first player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Had 19 of her 24 points in the first quarter of a win over Millard West.

Kylie Baumert, Sutton: Reached 1,000 career points with 28 against David City.

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia: Reached 1,000 career points recently.

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell: Made eight 3s in a 62-15 win at Spalding Academy.

Erica Stratman, Cross County: Her 1,000th career point came during a win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 30 points in a win over Conestoga.

Jenna Hoelscher, Papillion-La Vista: Scored 27 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Avery Kallman, Gretna: Scored 28 points in a win over Omaha North.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 23 points in a win over Omaha South.

Hailey Ingram, Omaha Burke: Had 18 points in a win over Omaha Marian.​

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 21 points in a win over Omaha Skutt.

Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt: Scored 23 points in a game against Elkhorn North.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The freshman scored 23 points against Millard South.

Jayla Fleck, North Platte St. Pat's: Scored 21 points in a win over Dundy County-Stratton.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Scored 20 points in a win over Gordon-Rushville.

Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk: Scored 17 points in a win over Grand Island.

WRESTLING

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola: Recently got his 100th career pin.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

1 of 25

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert