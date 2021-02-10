Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Tied a 57-year-old Class A record with 57 points in a 76-74 overtime win at Norfolk.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Had 35 points in the loss to Grand Island.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: With a season-high 36 points against Crete, the sophomore is 13 away from getting to 1,000.

Colton Jantzen, Tri County: Had 34 points in a 72-60 win over HTRS.

Trey Richart, Nebraska Lutheran: Set the school record with 44 points – seven of his 16 field goals were 3s – in a 79-45 win over Dorchester.

Trey Miner, Elm Creek: Had 39 points, seven steals and five assists in an 84-50 win over Hi-Line.

Lane Fox, Conestoga: Had 38 points, including 13-of-14 free throws, and nine rebounds in a 59-43 win over Raymond Central.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: Had recent games of 35 points and nine rebounds against Norfolk and 25 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Bryan.