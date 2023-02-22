Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Subdistricts play

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Districts play

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Made 10 3s, a school record, and scored 40 points in a 78-50 win over Grand Island Northwest.

Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview: Made a school-record 10 3s (in 19 attempts) and scored 39 points, three off the Patriots’ record of 42 by Maurice Reide earlier this season, in a 86-36 win over Omaha Christian.

Michael Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest: Had 32 points, including seven 3s, in a 90-70 win over Omaha South.

Mat Tut, Omaha Bryan: His 24 points and 11 rebounds came in an 82-62 win over Omaha Northwest.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo: Made 8 of 10 3s while scoring 28 points in an 83-62 win over Malcolm.

Sam Schernikau, Waverly: Was perfect on six 3-point attempts while scoring 27 points in a 55-46 win over Beatrice.

Lance Rucker, Millard South: Had a 25-point, 10-rebound game in a 71-29 win over Bellevue East.

Tayvin Murphy, Omaha Westview: Had 29 points in a 78-61 win over Omaha Benson.

Christian Winn, Lincoln Northeast: Led the Rockets past Fremont 69-58 with 33 points.

Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna: Had a career-high 28 points in a 77-64 win over Lincoln Southwest.

Dyami Berridge and Tyrese Lovejoy, Winnebago: Berridge had 29 points and Lovejoy 28 in an 82-70 subdistrict win over West Point-Beemer.

Jaxon Claussen, Wausa: Put in 30 points in a 49-44 win over Bloomfield.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Had 26 points and 10 assists in a win over Grand Island Northwest.

McKenzie James, Omaha South: The freshman scored 14 points in a win over Omaha Buena Vista.

Shamiah Buckley, Omaha Northwest: Scored 15 points against Elkhorn South.

Bailee Durant, South Sioux City: The freshman scored 19 points in a double-overtime win over Blair.

Addie Sullivan, Blair: Scored 24 points against South Sioux City.

Kailey O’Grady, Bennington: Had 21 points in a win over Elkhorn.

Stella Williams, Omaha Westview: The freshman scored 20 points in a win over Omaha North.

Akazja Foster, Omaha North: The freshman scored 27 points against Omaha Westview.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 25 points against Millard South.

Najya O’Neal, Omaha Burke: Scored 26 points against North Platte.

Naomi White, Bellevue West: Had 18 points in a win over Omaha Westside.

Sydney Hagen, Omaha Westside: Scored 15 points against Bellevue West.​