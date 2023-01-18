Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.
* * *
Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Omaha Central at Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Friday
Omaha Westside at Prep, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Bellevue West at Omaha Central, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millard South at Millard West, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Bellevue West at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday
Millard North at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena, all day Saturday
WRESTLING
Omaha Burke Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Notables
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryson Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South: Broke the school single-game record, by one, with 37 points in a 67-64 loss at Lincoln Southwest.
Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Had 41 points, two away from the school record, in a 55-47 win over Ralston.
River Johnston, North Platte: Tied the school record with nine 3s while getting 33 points and eight rebounds in an 84-59 win over Sidney.
Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran: Reached the 1,000-point milestone while scoring a school-record 38 points in an 82-51 win at Shelby-Rising City. He also had games of 30 points against High Plains in a 66-53 win and 27 in a 73-31 win over Hampton.
Carter Urkoski, High Plains: The freshman had games of 34 points and 22 rebounds, 16 points and nine boards and a school-record 35 points with 12 rebounds (against Dorchester).
Coriahnn Gallatin, Fremont: The freshman made seven 3s and scored 33 points in a 55-48 win at Omaha Benson top snap an eight-game losing streak.
Carter Mick, Lincoln East: Had 25 points in a 60-55 win over Lincoln Northeast and a career-best 31 in a 63-62 overtime loss at Millard North.
Anthony Earth and Manny Paul, South Sioux City: Earth had games of 35 points in an 88-72 win over Omaha Northwest after 30 against Sioux City North in a 73-72 win. He made his 18 free-throw attempts in those games. Paul had 33 points and nine rebounds against Northwest and 20 points against Bennington.
Chase Svehla, Friend: Reached the 1,000-point milestone in a 60-51 win over Thayer Central.
Chris Garner, Norris: Had a career-high 20 points in a 50-48 win at York.
Ayden Zikmund, Central City: Became the Bison’s all-time leading scorer during a 17-point game against Ravenna.
Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend: The junior topped the 1,000-point mark in his career against Arlington.
Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts while scoring 30 points in a 65-55 win over Walthill. He’s had 11 double-doubles in 12 games.
Riley Bombeck, Shelton: Had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 76-56 win over Ansley-Litchfield.
Cody Johnson, Morrill: Made eight 3s and scored 30 points in a 74-45 win over Minatare.
Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: The junior’s fourth 30-point game was 32 points in a 64-63 win over Boys Town.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson: The nation’s No. 3 rebounder (17.8 per game) had 25 rebounds and 13 points in a 50-46 win over defending state champion Fremont.
Payton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: Reached the 1,000-point plateau in a win over Sioux City West.
Anna Kelley and Payton Burda, Scottsbluff: With 19 and 18 points, respectively, they led a 69-55 win at Cheyenne East that snapped the host’s 48-game winning streak.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: Reached the 1,000-point plateau in a win over Humphrey St. Francis.
Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre: Missed most of the first half with a bloody nose, yet scored 26 points in a win over Elkhorn Valley.
Cora Olsen, Millard South: Had a career-high 35 points in a 93-91 win over Bellevue West.
Naomi White, Bellevue West: Scored 30 points – 28 in the second half – against Millard South.
Abbi Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Omaha Christian.
Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: The freshman scored 27 in a win over Freeman.
Kayla Preston, Millard North: Scored 19 points in a win over Omaha Central.
Najya O’Neal, Omaha Burke: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Tasha Eisenhauer, Norfolk: Had 22 points against Papillion-La Vista.
Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High: Had 16 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Kara Stricklin, Bellevue East: Scored 19 points in a win over Millard West.
Mikah O’Neill, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Scored 25 points in a win over Anselmo-Merna.
Abbi Aitken, South Sioux City: Had 22 points in a win over Omaha Mercy.