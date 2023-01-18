Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Central at Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Friday

Omaha Westside at Prep, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Bellevue West at Omaha Central, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millard South at Millard West, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Bellevue West at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday

Millard North at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena, all day Saturday

WRESTLING

Omaha Burke Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Saturday

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryson Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South: Broke the school single-game record, by one, with 37 points in a 67-64 loss at Lincoln Southwest.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Had 41 points, two away from the school record, in a 55-47 win over Ralston.

River Johnston, North Platte: Tied the school record with nine 3s while getting 33 points and eight rebounds in an 84-59 win over Sidney.

Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran: Reached the 1,000-point milestone while scoring a school-record 38 points in an 82-51 win at Shelby-Rising City. He also had games of 30 points against High Plains in a 66-53 win and 27 in a 73-31 win over Hampton.

Carter Urkoski, High Plains: The freshman had games of 34 points and 22 rebounds, 16 points and nine boards and a school-record 35 points with 12 rebounds (against Dorchester).

Coriahnn Gallatin, Fremont: The freshman made seven 3s and scored 33 points in a 55-48 win at Omaha Benson top snap an eight-game losing streak.

Carter Mick, Lincoln East: Had 25 points in a 60-55 win over Lincoln Northeast and a career-best 31 in a 63-62 overtime loss at Millard North.

Anthony Earth and Manny Paul, South Sioux City: Earth had games of 35 points in an 88-72 win over Omaha Northwest after 30 against Sioux City North in a 73-72 win. He made his 18 free-throw attempts in those games. Paul had 33 points and nine rebounds against Northwest and 20 points against Bennington.

Chase Svehla, Friend: Reached the 1,000-point milestone in a 60-51 win over Thayer Central.

Chris Garner, Norris: Had a career-high 20 points in a 50-48 win at York.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: Became the Bison’s all-time leading scorer during a 17-point game against Ravenna.

Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend: The junior topped the 1,000-point mark in his career against Arlington.

Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts while scoring 30 points in a 65-55 win over Walthill. He’s had 11 double-doubles in 12 games.

Riley Bombeck, Shelton: Had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 76-56 win over Ansley-Litchfield.

Cody Johnson, Morrill: Made eight 3s and scored 30 points in a 74-45 win over Minatare.

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: The junior’s fourth 30-point game was 32 points in a 64-63 win over Boys Town.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson: The nation’s No. 3 rebounder (17.8 per game) had 25 rebounds and 13 points in a 50-46 win over defending state champion Fremont.

Payton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: Reached the 1,000-point plateau in a win over Sioux City West.

Anna Kelley and Payton Burda, Scottsbluff: With 19 and 18 points, respectively, they led a 69-55 win at Cheyenne East that snapped the host’s 48-game winning streak.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: Reached the 1,000-point plateau in a win over Humphrey St. Francis.

Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre: Missed most of the first half with a bloody nose, yet scored 26 points in a win over Elkhorn Valley.

Cora Olsen, Millard South: Had a career-high 35 points in a 93-91 win over Bellevue West.

Naomi White, Bellevue West: Scored 30 points – 28 in the second half – against Millard South.

Abbi Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Omaha Christian.

Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: The freshman scored 27 in a win over Freeman.

Kayla Preston, Millard North: Scored 19 points in a win over Omaha Central.

Najya O’Neal, Omaha Burke: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Tasha Eisenhauer, Norfolk: Had 22 points against Papillion-La Vista.

Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High: Had 16 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Kara Stricklin, Bellevue East: Scored 19 points in a win over Millard West.

Mikah O’Neill, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Scored 25 points in a win over Anselmo-Merna.

Abbi Aitken, South Sioux City: Had 22 points in a win over Omaha Mercy.​

Photos: Bellevue West faces Millard South