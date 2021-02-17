Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Aiden Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Had games of 32 and 31 points against Boys County and West Holt, respectively.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Josh Brown and Brennon Clemmons, Lincoln North Star: In a 67-58 upset at then-No. 4 Omaha Central, Abdelkarim had 24 points, Brown 21 and Clemmons his sixth double-double.

Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: Made seven 3s for 23 points in a 71-56 win at Omaha Northwest.

Gavin Logemann and Sam Sleister, Fremont Bergan: Logemann had a career-high 35 points and Sleister had 23 points, including seven 3s, in a 77-59 win over Boys Town.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half of a 69-24 subdistrict win over Plattsmouth. She’s adding to her school records of 482 points this season and 1,565 for her career.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Had 30 points in a 57-27 win at Yutan.

Holly Wilen and Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: In a 64-36 win over Bellevue Cornerstone, Wilen had 30 points and Gabriel 23.