Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 18.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Central at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Omaha Central at Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Omaha Central at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Omaha Westside at Millard South, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

John Mitchell III, Creighton: His 61 points at Plainview broke the school record by eight.

Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas, Millard North: They combined for 61 points, Sallis getting 32, in an 80-76 win over Oak Hill Academy.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: Had 34 points in a overtime win against Millard South and recently topped 1,000 points in his career.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: His 10 3s against Axtell were a school record. Had 33 points that game and 32 against at Pleasanton.

Aiden Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Had games of 32 and 31 points against Boys County and West Holt, respectively.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Josh Brown and Brennon Clemmons, Lincoln North Star: In a 67-58 upset at then-No. 4 Omaha Central, Abdelkarim had 24 points, Brown 21 and Clemmons his sixth double-double.

Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: Made seven 3s for 23 points in a 71-56 win at Omaha Northwest.

Gavin Logemann and Sam Sleister, Fremont Bergan: Logemann had a career-high 35 points and Sleister had 23 points, including seven 3s, in a 77-59 win over Boys Town.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half of a 69-24 subdistrict win over Plattsmouth. She’s adding to her school records of 482 points this season and 1,565 for her career.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Had 30 points in a 57-27 win at Yutan.

Holly Wilen and Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: In a 64-36 win over Bellevue Cornerstone, Wilen had 30 points and Gabriel 23.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: Scored 27 points in a win over Bennington.

Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Scored 20 points against Papillion-La Vista South.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann: Scored 18 points in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North: Scored 22 points in a win over Norris.

Darian Winkelbauer, Millard North: Scored 17 points in a win over Millard West.

Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan: Scored 20 points against Wahoo Neumann.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 26 points in a win over Kearney.

Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Scored 20 points in a win over Bellevue Cornerstone.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 27 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Scored 26 points in a win over Bayard.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Had 20 points in a win over Columbus.

Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 16 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

