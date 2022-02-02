Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Brody Travis, Douglas County West: Set a single-game school record with 41 points in a 69-60 conference-tournament loss to Fort Calhoun.

Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: Had 29 points and 19 rebounds in an 87-71 win over Omaha Burke.

Hayden Frank and Drew Johnson, Malcolm: In a 71-61 win over Palmyra, Frank had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Johnson had 24 points and six rebounds.

Trevor Kuncl and Clayton Moore, Mullen: Kuncl’s 30 points and Moore’s 21 points and 13 rebounds paced a 71-33 win over Arthur County.

Braden Thompson and Chase Brown, Nebraska City: Thompson is averaging 16.3 points through 15 games. Brown is 29 of 36 (.808) at the line.

Dillon Christiansen, Garden County: Had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six assists against South Platte

Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: The 6-5 junior led the Trojans with 27 points and nine rebounds in a 56-44 win over Ponca.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caitlyn Heise, Pender: Made 10-of-15 3s for 32 points in a 78-32 win over Madison.