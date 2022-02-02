 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 3.

* * *

Notable games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High at Fremont, 6 p.m. Friday

Millard South at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

WRESTLING

State dual championships, Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney. Finals, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

State girls and boys championships, Monday and Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln. Team finals Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jacob Martin, Omaha South: Was 10-of-13 for 27 points in a 96-56 win over Omaha Northwest.

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Scored his 1,000th career point during a 27-point game in a 61-42 win over Millard West.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: Had 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and four assists in a 57-49 win over Fort Calhoun for the Capitol Conference tournament title.

Brody Travis, Douglas County West: Set a single-game school record with 41 points in a 69-60 conference-tournament loss to Fort Calhoun.

Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: Had 29 points and 19 rebounds in an 87-71 win over Omaha Burke.

Hayden Frank and Drew Johnson, Malcolm: In a 71-61 win over Palmyra, Frank had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Johnson had 24 points and six rebounds.

Trevor Kuncl and Clayton Moore, Mullen: Kuncl’s 30 points and Moore’s 21 points and 13 rebounds paced a 71-33 win over Arthur County.

Braden Thompson and Chase Brown, Nebraska City: Thompson is averaging 16.3 points through 15 games. Brown is 29 of 36 (.808) at the line.

Dillon Christiansen, Garden County: Had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six assists against South Platte

Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: The 6-5 junior led the Trojans with 27 points and nine rebounds in a 56-44 win over Ponca.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caitlyn Heise, Pender: Made 10-of-15 3s for 32 points in a 78-32 win over Madison.

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: Became the school’s career scoring leader by putting up a school-record 33 points against Gibbon in a 72-44 win.

Karley Golladay, Wahoo: Had 10 points and a school-record 12 assists as the Warriors beat Ralston 67-16.

Katherine Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Scored 18 points against Lincoln College View Academy as the Raiders won their fifth straight Frontier Conference tournament title.

Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central: Had 22 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln Southwest.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 29 in a win over Bellevue East.

Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: Had 24 points against Fremont.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: Scored 25 in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Kenzie Melcher, Bellevue West: Had 19 in a win over Omaha Marian.

Skye Giddings, Omaha South: Had 20 points in a win over Omaha North.

Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: Scored 20 points against Auburn.

Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 22 in a win over Lincoln High.

Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High: Scored 20 in a win over Kearney.

Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Had 17 points against Lincoln High.

Kailee Potts, Perkins County: Scored 26 in a win over Maxwell.

Dajana Garrison, Wallace: Had 22 in a win over Brady.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

