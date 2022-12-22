Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 23.

* * *

Schedule

BASKETBALL

Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

Girls games: Dec. 29 at Omaha Creighton Prep,

Boys games: Dec. 29 at Bellevue West.

Dec. 30-31-Jan. 2, all championship-bracket games at Bellevue West.

Heartland Conference tournament, Dec. 28-31.

Finals Dec. 31 at Lincoln East.

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 56-52 overtime victory over defending Class B Omaha Roncalli.

Jett Farwell, Pawnee City: Had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 57-43 win over Nebraska City Lourdes.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: Had 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-50 win over Minden.

River Johnston, North Platte: Reached the 1,000-point milestone with 18 points and nine assists in a 66-64 win over Norfolk.

Michael Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest: Made five 3s and had 27 points in a 69-18 win over Omaha Buena Vista.

Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest: Had 21 points in a 72-65 win over Millard West.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryn McNair, Chase County: Scored 22 of her school-record 42 points in the first half of a 61-39 win at Wray, Colorado.

Gracee Goings, Wauneta-Palisade: Scored 35 points in a win over Dundy County-Stratton.

Ava Larmon, Shelby-Rising City: Had 30 points against McCool Junction and 25 against High Plains.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh: Scored 31 points in a win over Howells-Dodge.

Sierra Thomas, Omaha South: Had 26 points against Omaha Westview.

Ahmani Klabunde, Omaha Benson: Scored 30 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Halle Dolliver and Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Each scored 18 points in a win over Louisville.

Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: Scored 16 points in a win over Paxton.

Addie Sullivan, Blair: Scored 16 points in a win over Hastings.

Chloe Koch, York; Had 19 points against Adams Central.

Nickie Todd, Gering: Scored 22 points against Scottsbluff.

Allie Kaup, West Point-Beemer: Had 29 points in a win over Douglas County West.

Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Nation.

Peyton Tritz, Waverly: Scored 17 points in a win over Crete.

WRESTLING

Ian Hardy, Papillion-La Vista South: Was the Metro Wrestling Coaches’ first wrestler of the week for his championship performance at York Invite.

Henry Reilly and Aiden Robertson, Millard South: At the Council Bluffs Classic, Reilly was the 160 champion and defeated the then-No. 2 wrestler in Class A earlier that week in a dual. Robertson was the 170 champion at C.B. by defeating the defending state champion from Kansas in the finals.

FOOTBALL

Additional all-state honorable mention — Omaha Burke, Mason Blankenship-Jones.​

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis