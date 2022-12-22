 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • 0

Prep Zone Report: 2022 All-Nebraska football team

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 23.

* * *

Schedule

BASKETBALL

Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

Girls games: Dec. 29 at Omaha Creighton Prep,

Boys games: Dec. 29 at Bellevue West.

Dec. 30-31-Jan. 2, all championship-bracket games at Bellevue West.

Heartland Conference tournament, Dec. 28-31.

Finals Dec. 31 at Lincoln East.

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 56-52 overtime victory over defending Class B Omaha Roncalli.

People are also reading…

Jett Farwell, Pawnee City: Had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 57-43 win over Nebraska City Lourdes.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: Had 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-50 win over Minden.

River Johnston, North Platte: Reached the 1,000-point milestone with 18 points and nine assists in a 66-64 win over Norfolk.

Michael Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest: Made five 3s and had 27 points in a 69-18 win over Omaha Buena Vista.

Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest: Had 21 points in a 72-65 win over Millard West.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryn McNair, Chase County: Scored 22 of her school-record 42 points in the first half of a 61-39 win at Wray, Colorado.

Gracee Goings, Wauneta-Palisade: Scored 35 points in a win over Dundy County-Stratton.

Ava Larmon, Shelby-Rising City: Had 30 points against McCool Junction and 25 against High Plains.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh: Scored 31 points in a win over Howells-Dodge.

Sierra Thomas, Omaha South: Had 26 points against Omaha Westview.

Ahmani Klabunde, Omaha Benson: Scored 30 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Halle Dolliver and Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Each scored 18 points in a win over Louisville.

Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: Scored 16 points in a win over Paxton.

Addie Sullivan, Blair: Scored 16 points in a win over Hastings.

Chloe Koch, York; Had 19 points against Adams Central.

Nickie Todd, Gering: Scored 22 points against Scottsbluff.

Allie Kaup, West Point-Beemer: Had 29 points in a win over Douglas County West.

Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Nation.

Peyton Tritz, Waverly: Scored 17 points in a win over Crete.

WRESTLING

Ian Hardy, Papillion-La Vista South: Was the Metro Wrestling Coaches’ first wrestler of the week for his championship performance at York Invite.

Henry Reilly and Aiden Robertson, Millard South: At the Council Bluffs Classic, Reilly was the 160 champion and defeated the then-No. 2 wrestler in Class A earlier that week in a dual. Robertson was the 170 champion at C.B. by defeating the defending state champion from Kansas in the finals.

FOOTBALL

Additional all-state honorable mention — Omaha Burke, Mason Blankenship-Jones.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert