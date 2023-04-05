Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school contests coming up and some top performers recently.

* * *

Schedule

BASEBALL

Millard West Invitational, Thursday-Saturday

Bellevue West at Elkhorn North, 5 p.m. Friday

Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue West, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

SOCCER

Metro Conference finals, Monday at Collin Stadium (Omaha South). Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Millard South Invitational, 1 p.m. Friday at Buell Stadium

Omaha Benson Invitational, 2 p.m. Friday

GIRLS TENNIS

Omaha Westside Invitational, 8 a.m. Friday at Koch Tennis Center

Notables

BASEBALL

Grant Wagner, Omaha Creighton Prep: Had three RBIs in a win over Millard South.

C.J. Hoffman, Norfolk: Picked up the pitching win against previously unbeaten Papillion-La Vista South.

Maddox Meyer, Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Each had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Benson.

Reese Kortum, Lincoln Pius X: Doubled, homered and drove in five in a win over Ralston.

Joseph Rempe, Omaha Gross: Tossed a complete-game shutout and struck out eight against Douglas County West.

Ty Chullino, Omaha Westside: Drove in three in a victory over Columbus.

Connor Johnson, Lincoln East: Struck out eight over six innings in a shutout win against Fremont.

Logan Rolf, West Point GACC: Pitched two innings of one-hit relief in a come-from-behind win over Wayne.

Keston Holman, Nebraska City: Had three RBIs in a win over Seward.

Drew Grego, Bellevue West: Pitched five innings and struck out seven in a shutout victory over Papillion-La Vista.

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth: Tossed a complete game and struck out 10 in a win over Arlington.

Jakob Ruhl, Central City: Had three RBIs in a win over St. Paul.

Tysen Workman, Lincoln Christian: Had a pair of RBIs against Bennington.

Jackson Urban, Omaha Roncalli: Doubled and drove in two in a victory over Omaha Gross.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Landon Fye, Crete: Owns the season lead in the 100 at 10.73 and ran 22.00 in the 200 at the Norris Invitational.

Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South: Broke the Titans shot-put record with a 62-0 at the Columbus Invitational.

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East: His PR of 192-3 in the discus, 15 feet farther than the next-best in the state season season, came at the Lincoln Southwest Open.

Carsen Staehr, Aurora: At the Norris meet, last year’s Class B triple jump winner had state-leading marks of 47-11½ in that event and 23-0 in the long jump.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Avyn Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest: The senior put up state-leading marks of 12.05 in the 100 and 25.06 in the 200 at the Norris Invitational.

Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South: Last year’s gold medalist in the 1,600 and 3,200 took the state lead in the 800 (2.17.67) and 1,600 (4:59.37) at the Columbus meet.

Claire White, Omaha Westside: Won the 3,200 at her school’s invitational with a PR of 10:56.21.