Nebraska high school sports notables

Andy Maloley, Pawnee City: Scored on five of his 12 carries in a 59-7 win over Lewiston.

Aiden Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Ran for three touchdowns and passed for three in a 56-18 win over Sandhills Valley.

Eli Larson, St. Paul: Topped 5,000 yards rushing in his career with 137 against Twin River.

Jarrett Synek, Hastings: Threw for 271 yards and ran for 99, with four total touchdowns, as the Tigers beat Grand Island Northwest 30-19.

Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: Picked up five touchdowns and 279 yards on 25 carries in a 41-14 win over Sidney.

Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Scored on five of his 15 carries, running for 222 yards, as the Orangemen scored their most points in 100 years (84-0, Bayard, 1920) while beating Crete 70-12.

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City: Junior tight end had six receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-21 loss to Falls City.

VOLLEYBALL