Nebraska high school sports notables

High school sports notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 29.
* * *
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Dex Larsen, Blair: Had touchdown runs of 64, 12, 40 and 18 yards while hitting 1,000 yard for the third consecutive season — a school first — in a 64-24 win over South Sioux City.
Jimmy Quaintance, Millard North: In the Mustangs’ 52-6 win over Norfolk, he ran for two touchdowns and threw for two.
Carter Sintek, Fremont: Threw for three touchdowns and 257 yards against Papillion-La Vista South in a 48-28 win.
Burton Brandt, Robert Shanks and Mitchell Brinkman, Syracuse: In a 24-19 win over Wahoo Neumann, Brandt threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns, Shanks caught the TD passes and rushed for another score and Brinkman rushed for 126 yards.
Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: On 47 carries, he picked up 302 yards and seven touchdowns in a 76-46 win over Thayer Central
Owen McDonald, McCool Junction: Ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns in 12 carries during a 68-6 win over Dorchester.
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City: Scored on five of his 12 carries in a 59-7 win over Lewiston.
Aiden Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Ran for three touchdowns and passed for three in a 56-18 win over Sandhills Valley.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: Topped 5,000 yards rushing in his career with 137 against Twin River.
Jarrett Synek, Hastings: Threw for 271 yards and ran for 99, with four total touchdowns, as the Tigers beat Grand Island Northwest 30-19.
Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: Picked up five touchdowns and 279 yards on 25 carries in a 41-14 win over Sidney.
Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Scored on five of his 15 carries, running for 222 yards, as the Orangemen scored their most points in 100 years (84-0, Bayard, 1920) while beating Crete 70-12.
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City: Junior tight end had six receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-21 loss to Falls City.
VOLLEYBALL
Reagan Hickey and Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Hickey, a freshman, broke the Class A record with 70 set assists (68, Ashley Petak, Bellevue West, 2005), in a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista in the Metro Conference semifinals. Sis had 30 kills.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 37 kills on .552 hitting in a five-set win over Sutton.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 23 kills in a win over Wahoo Neumann.
Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt: Had 37 assists in a win over Elkhorn North.
Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan: Had 22 kills in a win over Mead.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 20 kills in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Ella Matthies, Omaha Roncalli: Had 16 kills in a win over Louisville.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 29 kills in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 22 kills in a match against Elkhorn South.
Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic: Had 15 kills in a match against Norfolk Lutheran Northeast.
Kalli Kroeker, Norris: Had 16 kills in a win over Crete.
Kya Scott, Broken Bow: Had 21 kills in a win over O’Neill.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 18 kills in a win over Battle Creek.
Lily Novacek, Kearney: Had 15 kills in a win over Columbus.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sydney Beaudin, Millard West: Placed 15th at the Class A girls state meet in 19:25.5. The 15th-place finisher was misidentified in Saturday’s edition.
