Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 18.
* * *
Top games
Boys basketball
Auburn vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, 7 p.m. Friday
Heartland Holiday Classic, Saturday at Hastings College
Girls basketball
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Millard South at Omaha Burke, 5 p.m. Saturday
Lincoln Pius X at Gretna, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Wrestling
Flatland Fracas, Friday and Saturday at Heartland Event Center, Grand Island
Top performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Thomas, Millard North: Set a career high with 30 points in an 89-74 win at Papillion-La Vista.
Carson Roubicek, Douglas County West: Broke the Falcons’ single-game scoring record with 39 points in a 76-62 win over Fort Calhoun.
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Bunnies won two of three last week as he had games of 30, 21 and 28 points.
Cole Siems, Tri County: With 29 points in a 53-39 win over Centennial, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,368 points. The record had stood for almost 40 years.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Had 18 of his career-high 35 points in the final quarter of a 54-50 win over Bellevue East.
Trey Deveaux, Norris: Led the Titans to a 64-50 win at Blair in their season opener by scoring 25 of his 33 points in the second half.
Carson Borzekofski, Southern: His 25 points led a 51-35 win over Deshler.
Jackson McGinnis, Central City: Had 30 points in a 73-71 loss to Boone Central.
Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport: On 10-of-13 shooting, he scored 20 points in a 53-48 win over Hemingford.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Had 31 points in a 73-66 win over Bertrand.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: Scored 35 points in a 70-62 win over Beatrice.
Jakwon Weber and Allen Beery, Madison: Helped the Dragons christen their new gym with a win, beating Plainview 64-46, as Weber had 27 points and Beery a career-high 15 points with seven rebounds.
GIRLS
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 30 points in a 62-40 win over Weeping Water to average 23 for three games last week.
Hailey Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund, Overton: They kept the Eagles undefeated as Fleischman had 30 points and 16 rebounds and Ecklund 16 and 10 in a 61-46 win over Southern Valley.
Ella Johnson, Louisville: Scored 20 points in the Lions’ overtime win over Nebraska City.
Paige Fuerstenau, Neligh-Oakdale: Had 27 points in a 69-64 overtime win over O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Sarah Shepard, Fremont: Had 20 points in a win over Omaha Benson.
Kylie Baumert, Sutton: Her 27 points helped a 52-46 win over Lincoln Christian.
Sydnee Winkler, Gering: Scored 20 points against Hastings.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 23 points in a win over Louisville.
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 21 points in a win over North Platte.
Maddie Portwine, York: Scored 23 points in a win over Lexington and then had 15, pushing her career total past 1,000, in a 53-51 win over Elkhorn.
WRESTLING
Josh Miller and Hunter Gilmore, Arlington: Each picked up his 150th career win at the North Bend Invitational.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.