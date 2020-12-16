 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables
High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 18.

* * *

Top games

Boys basketball

Auburn vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Heartland Holiday Classic, Saturday at Hastings College

Girls basketball

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Millard South at Omaha Burke, 5 p.m. Saturday

Lincoln Pius X at Gretna, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Wrestling

Flatland Fracas, Friday and Saturday at Heartland Event Center, Grand Island

Top performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Thomas, Millard North: Set a career high with 30 points in an 89-74 win at Papillion-La Vista.

Carson Roubicek, Douglas County West: Broke the Falcons’ single-game scoring record with 39 points in a 76-62 win over Fort Calhoun.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Bunnies won two of three last week as he had games of 30, 21 and 28 points.

Cole Siems, Tri County: With 29 points in a 53-39 win over Centennial, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,368 points. The record had stood for almost 40 years.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Had 18 of his career-high 35 points in the final quarter of a 54-50 win over Bellevue East.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: Led the Titans to a 64-50 win at Blair in their season opener by scoring 25 of his 33 points in the second half.

Carson Borzekofski, Southern: His 25 points led a 51-35 win over Deshler.

Jackson McGinnis, Central City: Had 30 points in a 73-71 loss to Boone Central.

Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport: On 10-of-13 shooting, he scored 20 points in a 53-48 win over Hemingford.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Had 31 points in a 73-66 win over Bertrand.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Scored 35 points in a 70-62 win over Beatrice.

Jakwon Weber and Allen Beery, Madison: Helped the Dragons christen their new gym with a win, beating Plainview 64-46, as Weber had 27 points and Beery a career-high 15 points with seven rebounds.

GIRLS

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 30 points in a 62-40 win over Weeping Water to average 23 for three games last week.

Hailey Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund, Overton: They kept the Eagles undefeated as Fleischman had 30 points and 16 rebounds and Ecklund 16 and 10 in a 61-46 win over Southern Valley.

Ella Johnson, Louisville: Scored 20 points in the Lions’ overtime win over Nebraska City.

Paige Fuerstenau, Neligh-Oakdale: Had 27 points in a 69-64 overtime win over O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Sarah Shepard, Fremont: Had 20 points in a win over Omaha Benson.

Kylie Baumert, Sutton: Her 27 points helped a 52-46 win over Lincoln Christian.

Sydnee Winkler, Gering: Scored 20 points against Hastings.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 23 points in a win over Louisville.

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 21 points in a win over North Platte.

Maddie Portwine, York: Scored 23 points in a win over Lexington and then had 15, pushing her career total past 1,000, in a 53-51 win over Elkhorn.

WRESTLING

Josh Miller and Hunter Gilmore, Arlington: Each picked up his 150th career win at the North Bend Invitational.

