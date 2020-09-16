Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 17.
* * *
Top games
Football
Bellevue West at Millard South, 7 p.m. Friday
Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m. Friday
Volleyball
Papillion-La Vista at Millard West, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Lincoln Public Schools Classic, Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Southeast and Southwest
Softball
Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Friday and Saturday at La Vista City Park
Cross country
Harold Scott Invitational, Thursday at Pioneers Park: Red Division, girls at 8:30 a.m. and boys at 9 p.m. Black Division, girls at 1 p.m. and boys at 1:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Norfolk Invitational, Thursday at Norfolk Country Club
Bellevue West Invitational, Tuesday at Willow Lakes
Elkhorn Invitational, Wednesday at Indian Creek
Boys tennis
Millard North Invitational, Thursday at Koch Tennis Center
Bellevue West Invitational, Saturday
Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Monday at Koch Tennis Center
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Dex Larsen, Blair: Ran for 114 yards and four touchdowns with eight tackles and an interception in a 48-20 win over Beatrice.
Zane Flores and Trevor Marshall, Gretna: The Dragons beat Papillion- La Vista South 45-22 as Flores was 19 of 25 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Marshall had 10 catches for 203 yards and two scores and threw a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Eli Small, Elkhorn South: The sophomore linebacker and Kentucky baseball commit made 22 tackles, including 10 solos, in a 21-14 road win over Millard North.
Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete: Ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 121 yards in a 27-21 win over Seward.
Telo Arsiaga, Lincoln Southwest: Popped for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Lincoln Northeast.
Alex Ramos, Lexington: Had a breakout game with 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-25 win over South Sioux City.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: Had fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 50 and 67 yards to finish with three scores in a 33-7 win at then-Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: Had 556 yards — 329 rushing with six touchdowns and 227 passing with four scores — in a 66-62 loss at SEM.
Quade Myers and Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton: In a 68-22 win over previously unbeaten Perkins County, Myers had 224 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and threw for a TD. Diaz ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers led 62-0 at halftime.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: Ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-14 win over Fullerton.
Tanner Pfeifer and Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis: In a 44-38 squeaker over Palmer, Pfeifer was 9 of 14 for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Forney ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes.
Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John: The sophomore ran for 307 yards and scored 40 points, including five touchdowns, in the Wolves’ 46-31 win over High Plains.
Russell Martinez, Grand Island Central Catholic: Was 12 of 17 for 252 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-12 home win over Class C-2 No. 9 Centennial.
Keegan Benson, Arapahoe: Ran for 211 yards and a touchdown in a 50-14 win over Blue Hill.
Blake Brown, Wakefield: Ran for five touchdowns and threw for one in a 50-14 win over Stanton.
VOLLEYBALL
Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 32 kills against BDS.
Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: The freshman had 15 kills in a win over Lincoln Pius X.
Abby Wolfe, Elkhorn: Had 15 kills in a win over Blair.
Liv Reitsma, Bellevue East: Finished with 17 kills in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Liviya Wier, McCook: Had 14 kills in a win over Holdrege.
Claire Wilson, Omaha Roncalli: Had 13 kills against Omaha Duchesne.
Karley Ridge, Weeping Water: Had 16 kills against Southern.
Lexie Eckhoff, Axtell: Had 13 kills in a win over Ansley/Litchfield.
Cameryn Brandt, Friend: Had 15 kills in a win over Lincoln Parkview.
Jaala Stewart, Meridian: The freshman had 14 kills against Exeter-Milligan.
Chloe Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Had 15 kills in a win over Heartland.
Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: Had 13 kills in a win over Johnson County.
