Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Eli Larson, St. Paul: Had fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 50 and 67 yards to finish with three scores in a 33-7 win at then-Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic.

Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: Had 556 yards — 329 rushing with six touchdowns and 227 passing with four scores — in a 66-62 loss at SEM.

Quade Myers and Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton: In a 68-22 win over previously unbeaten Perkins County, Myers had 224 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and threw for a TD. Diaz ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers led 62-0 at halftime.

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: Ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-14 win over Fullerton.

Tanner Pfeifer and Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis: In a 44-38 squeaker over Palmer, Pfeifer was 9 of 14 for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Forney ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes.

Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John: The sophomore ran for 307 yards and scored 40 points, including five touchdowns, in the Wolves’ 46-31 win over High Plains.