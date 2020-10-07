Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Brought the Broncos back to the C-2 ratings by rushing for 270 yards and three TDs in a 27-14 win over Wahoo Neumann.

Garrett Boelter, Norfolk Lutheran: On 11 carries, he had 257 yards and five touchdowns in a 68-34 win over Hartington-Newcastle.

Riley Sudbeck and Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle: In the loss to Lutheran, Sudbeck was 14-of-28 for 288 yards and five TDs. Peitz had six catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd, Cross County: In a 82-12 win over Shelby/Rising City: Seim scored on his four carries for 182 yards and Noyd was 3-of-4 for 140 yards.

Bryce Reed, Osceola: Scored on six of his nine carries, getting 255 yards overall, in a 100-42 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Edgar Rodriquez and Jesus Barragan, West Point-Beemer: In a 55-20 win over Columbus Lakeview, Rodriquez had TDs runs of 45, 46 and 95 yards and Barragan scored four times.

Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Had five touchdowns and 268 yards on 27 carries in a 50-14 win over Plainview.