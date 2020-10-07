Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 8.
* * *
Top games
FOOTBALL
Fremont at Millard South, 7 p.m. Thursday
Elkhorn South at Gretna, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Pius X and Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian triangular, 5 p.m. Thursday
SkyHawk Invitational at Omaha Skutt, 9 a.m. Saturday
Centennial Conference tournament, Thursday and Saturday (Saturday at GICC)
SOFTBALL
Class B and C district finals, Friday and Saturday
State tournament, Wednesday-Oct. 16 at Hastings
BOYS TENNIS
Metro Conference finals at Koch Tennis Center, 2:30 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS GOLF
State tournaments: Monday and Tuesday. Class A at Norfolk Country Club; Class B at Monument Shadows, Gering; Class C at Elks Country Club, Columbus
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Christian Meneses and Rece Baker, Plattsmouth: In the Norris loss, Meneses carried 39 times for 226 yards and two scores and Baker scored on an 80-yard kickoff return, only to break his collarbone on the next series.
Mick Huber, Gretna: Rushed for a career-high 157 yards on 18 carries in a 31-28 win at Omaha Skutt.
Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt: Ran for a career-best 250 yards, with four touchdowns, on 23 carries in the Gretna loss.
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: Had career bests of 227 yards and five touchdowns on only 14 carries in a 51-14 win over Malcolm.
Nasser Nabulski and Nathan Pederson, Millard West: Nabulski booted a school-record four field goals and Pederson ran for a career-high 306 yards with two touchdowns on 31 carries, plus an 89-yard kickoff return TD, in a 29-26 loss to Lincoln East.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Spartans needed his 309 yards – his fourth 300 yard passing game of the season – against Millard West.
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: Scored on two runs and two catches in a 44-14 win over Millard North.
Cooper Hausman, Norris: Was 17-of-22 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-26 win at Plattsmouth.
Keaghon Chini and Jayden Widler, Conestoga: Each ran for four touchdowns, with Widler scoring on each of his carries, in a 76-42 win over Cedar Bluffs.
Kytan Fyfe and Augustin Atikpohou, Grand Island: Their pick-sixes helped the Islanders to a 27-26 win at Papillion-La Vista South.
Zane Schawang, Waverly: Ran for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Beatrice.
Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central: Threw for a career-high 412 yards and seven touchdowns in a 62-50 win over Heartland.
Kale Jensen, Central City: Improved his Class C-1 record to 42 completions (in 68 attempts) in a 21-8 loss to undefeated Adams Central.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: Ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 58-13 win over Wood River/Shelton.
Eli Belina, Howells-Dodge: The Jaguars called his number 37 times, for 314 yards and five touchdowns, in a 42-36 loss to Stanton.
Brian Turek, Hemingford: Carried 35 times for 263 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 58-25 win over Perkins County.
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: Brought the Broncos back to the C-2 ratings by rushing for 270 yards and three TDs in a 27-14 win over Wahoo Neumann.
Garrett Boelter, Norfolk Lutheran: On 11 carries, he had 257 yards and five touchdowns in a 68-34 win over Hartington-Newcastle.
Riley Sudbeck and Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle: In the loss to Lutheran, Sudbeck was 14-of-28 for 288 yards and five TDs. Peitz had six catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd, Cross County: In a 82-12 win over Shelby/Rising City: Seim scored on his four carries for 182 yards and Noyd was 3-of-4 for 140 yards.
Bryce Reed, Osceola: Scored on six of his nine carries, getting 255 yards overall, in a 100-42 win over Nebraska Lutheran.
Edgar Rodriquez and Jesus Barragan, West Point-Beemer: In a 55-20 win over Columbus Lakeview, Rodriquez had TDs runs of 45, 46 and 95 yards and Barragan scored four times.
Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Had five touchdowns and 268 yards on 27 carries in a 50-14 win over Plainview.
Tate Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Threw for 250 yards and ran for 170 in a 45-14 victory over Crofton.
Patrick Vinson, Osmond: In a 62-22 win over Wausa, he was 14-of-18 for 241 yards and five touchdowns.
VOLLEYBALL
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 28 kills in a win over Waverly.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 21 kills in the loss to Wahoo.
Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X: Had 19 kills in a win over previously unbeaten Elkhorn South.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: Had 17 kills in a win over Elkhorn.
Lucy Bartee, Kearney: Had 43 assists in a win over Norfolk.
Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic: Had 15 kills in a win over David City Aquinas.
Sophia Hass, Battle Creek: Had 20 kills in a win over West Point GACC.
Brianna Stai, Norris: Had 14 kills in a win over Blair.
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 16 kills in a win over Blair.
Bailey Beal, Randolph: Had 15 kills in a win over Hartington-Newcastle.
Emma John, Bennington: Had 16 kills in a win over Plattsmouth.
Samantha Schemper, Loomis: Had 17 kills in a win over Harvard.
SOFTBALL
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Threw no-hitters against Lee’s Summit (Missouri) North and Lincoln North Star, getting 19 strikeouts against the Missourians.
Morgan Adams, Lincoln East: Hit two grand slams in a doubleheader against Columbus.
