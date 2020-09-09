Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: In the Knights’ first game against Grand Island Central Catholic since their win in the 1979 C-1 state final, he ran for three touchdowns and threw for two in a 47-6 win.

Hayden Beaudette, Norfolk Lutheran: Threw for three touchdowns and tacked on a 43-yard TD run in a 66-12 win over West Holt.

Easton Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Ran for 178 yards and two TDs on 30 carries in a 24-21 overtime win over Battle Creek.

Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis: Two of his five touchdowns in a 68-0 win over Emerson-Hubbard came on punt returns.

Blake Brown, Wakefield: Scored the Trojans’ first three touchdowns in a 56-20 win over Wisner-Pilger on long runs.

Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton: Ran for 237 yards and six touchdowns in a 68-12 win over Bertrand.

Gabe Escalante, Winside: He scored five touchdowns, three on passes from brother Art, in a 56-20 win over Cedar Bluffs.