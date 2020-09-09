Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 10.
* * *
Top games
Football
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field, 7 p.m. Thursday
Waverly at Elkhorn, 7 p.m. Thursday
Volleyball
Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Millard North Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
Norris Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
Softball
Metro Conference tournament at Dill Field, Thursday and Friday
Girls golf
Lincoln Invitational at Holmes Golf Course, Thursday
Omaha Duchesne Invitational at Stone Creek, Monday
Cross country
Omaha Skutt Invitational, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
COVID Conference meets at Walnut Creek and Walnut Grove, Saturday
Boys tennis
Millard South Invitational at Koch Tennis Center, 8 a.m. Friday
Millard West Invitational at Koch Tennis Center, 9 a.m. Monday
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Threw for a school-record 409 yards, with five touchdowns, in a 37-32 win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside: In a 47-21 win at Kearney, the junior ran for a career-high 235 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
Tate Hinrichs, Millard South: Made 13 unassisted tackles and 12 assisted tackles, caused a fumble and broke up a pass in a 17-14 win over Elkhorn South.
Jaden Jurgensmeier, Grand Island: In his first start, he threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-7 win over Lincoln Pius X.
Brody Mickey, Columbus: In his first start, the junior was 13-of-13 for 144 yards and ran for two touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Norfolk.
Morgan Rump, Nolan Osterhaus and Kip Tupa, Blair: Rump threw four touchdown passes in a 49-10 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael, split between Osterhaus and Tupa.
Connor Capece, Omaha Gross: Averaging 44.6 yards on his first 11 punts.
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: In the Knights’ first game against Grand Island Central Catholic since their win in the 1979 C-1 state final, he ran for three touchdowns and threw for two in a 47-6 win.
Hayden Beaudette, Norfolk Lutheran: Threw for three touchdowns and tacked on a 43-yard TD run in a 66-12 win over West Holt.
Easton Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Ran for 178 yards and two TDs on 30 carries in a 24-21 overtime win over Battle Creek.
Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis: Two of his five touchdowns in a 68-0 win over Emerson-Hubbard came on punt returns.
Blake Brown, Wakefield: Scored the Trojans’ first three touchdowns in a 56-20 win over Wisner-Pilger on long runs.
Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton: Ran for 237 yards and six touchdowns in a 68-12 win over Bertrand.
Gabe Escalante, Winside: He scored five touchdowns, three on passes from brother Art, in a 56-20 win over Cedar Bluffs.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: Led a 59-14 win over Silver Lake, he ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns, threw for 163 yards and two TDs and had 11 solo tackles.
Kelen Meyer, Ord: Tied the Class C-2 record with a 58-yard field goal in a 37-20 win over Central City.
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: The Patriots put their sophomore running back to work in a 24-7 win at Wahoo. He had two touchdowns and 173 yards on 35 carries.
Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central: In a 27-7 win over Syracuse, he ran for three touchdowns and returned a punt 65 yards for another score.
Jake Erwin, York: Quarterback ran for 212 yards and two TDs in a 20-0 win at Alliance.
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City: Scored every point for his team on six touchdowns and a two-point extra-point kick in a 47-38 six-man loss to Dorchester.
Remington Schimonitz and Jared Fox, Paxton: In their 66-56 six-man win over Creek Valley, Schimonitz ran 19 times for 199 yards and three TDs and Fox had 182 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
SOFTBALL
Maddie Weise, Gering: Broke her school record with a 16-strikeout game.
Reganne Henning, Beatrice: Hit five home runs and drove in eight n three games at the LPS Classic.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 19 in a perfect game against Papillion-La Vista South.
Kylie Allen, Auburn: Had three homers and six RBIs against Yutan/Mead.
Paeton Coler, Norfolk: Went 3-for-3 with two homers and seven RBIS against Lincoln Southeast.
Alexis Bradley, Lincoln Southwest: In a one-hitter against Millard North, she struck out 14.
VOLLEYBALL
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Had 27 kills in a win over Bellevue West.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West: Had 28 kills in a match against Papillion-La Vista.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 16 kills in a win over Millard South.
Maddie Bahm, Lincoln Southeast: Had 19 kills in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Macy Roth, Lincoln North Star: The freshman had 17 kills in a win over Fremont.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 30 kills against Lincoln Lutheran and 26 kills Aasahland-Greenwood.
Evan Glade, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 15 kills in a win over Hastings St. Cecilia.
Brianna Quinn, Southern Valley: Had 18 kills in a win over Cozad.
Carly Gardner, Auburn: Had 25 kills in a win over Elmwood-Murdock.
Dacey Sealey, Hastings: Had 18 kills in a win over McCook.
Liviya Wier, McCook: Had 16 kills in a match against Hastings.
Amauri Browning, Alliance: Had 14 kills in a win over Scottsbluff.
Hannah Kepler, Milford: Had 18 kills in a win over Centennial.
