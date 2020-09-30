Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 1.
* * *
Top games
FOOTBALL
Gretna at Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Northeast Invitational (at Northeast and Lincoln North Star), 9 a.m. Saturday
BOYS TENNIS
Metro Conference championships, Wednesday and Oct. 8, at Koch Center
GIRLS GOLF DISTRICTS
Monday: A-1, Lake Maloney, North Platte; A-2, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; A-3, Highlands, Lincoln; A-4, Elks CC, Columbus; B-1, Table Creek, Nebraska City; B-2, River Wilds, Blair; B-3, York CC; B-4, Heritage Hills, McCook; C-3, Fair Play, Norfolk. Tuesday: B-3, Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island; C-1, Hidden Valley, Lincoln; C-2, Oakland GC; C-4, Indianhead, Grand Island; Cozad; C-5, Crandall Creek, Ogallala.
SOFTBALL
District tournaments, Wednesday through Oct. 10.
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross: The sophomore rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 21-14 win over Omaha Roncalli, the first for the Cougars over their crosstown rival since 2014.
Zane Flores, Jackson Alexander and Trevor Marshall, Gretna: Flores was 20 of 26 for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-18 win over Bellevue East. Gretna led 35-0 after the first quarter. Alexander had nine catches for 158 yards, Marshall seven for 147, and each had two touchdown catches.
Carson Sintek, Fremont: Threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Norfolk.
Christian Meneses and Dalton Baumgart, Plattsmouth: Meneses had four touchdowns and 240 yards on 16 carries in a 38-8 win at Crete. Baumgart had his third consecutive game with double-digit tackles (11 against Crete).
Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South: Sophomore ran for 154 yards and a touchdown in a 41-17 win at Papillion La Vista
Brady Fitzpatrick, Papillion-La Vista South: Sophomore was 18 of 30 for 288 yards and three touchdowns to Jackson Horn in a 40-24 win at Lincoln Southwest.
Kale Bird, Bennington: Threw for 240 yards, ran for 144 and accounted for six scores in a 58-27 win over Blair.
Nick Blevins, Weeping Water: Scored on four of his five carries in a 62-14 victory at Cedar Bluffs.
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the first half of a 42-0 win at Grand Island.
Connor Hausman, Norris: Was 10 of 14 for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Beatrice.
Edgar Rodriquez, West Point-Beemer: Ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 53-27 win over Columbus Scotus.
Bryce Reed, Osceola: In a 74-36 win at Palmer, he ran for 321 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.
Kale Jensen, Central City: Was 25 of 33 for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-8 win at Columbus Lakeview.
Jimmy Allen, Crofton: Scored four touchdowns against Tekamah-Herman last Friday and four more against Valentine on Monday in a makeup game.
Rylan Aguallo and Kaden Perez, Mitchell: In a 35-14 win over Chadron, Aguallo ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and Perez had 121 yards and a touchdown.
Chaz Twarling and Logan DeCoste, Hay Springs: In a 69-42 win over Minatare, Twarling ran for 282 yards and scored five touchdowns and DeCoste was 8 of 10 for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Logan Wiedel and Cameron Schulte, Thayer Central: Wiedel threw for 273 yards and five touchdowns in a 74-38 win over Exeter-Milligan/Friend. Schulte, who had four carries his previous three games, rushed for 168 yards and three scores.
Brenden Knapp, St. Paul: Four of his five completions went for touchdowns, including two to Tommy Wroblewski, in a 70-6 win over Fillmore Central and he had a 65-yard touchdown run.
Caleb Busch, Burwell: Rushed for 313 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries as the Longhorns beat North Central 70-26.
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Accounted for 377 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-32 victory over then-unbeaten Arthur County.
Leyton Rhode and Tyler Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield: Three of Rhode’s four touchdown passes in a 56-22 win over Twin Loup went to Bailey.
Trey Sucha, Niobrara-Verdigre: Scored on two kickoff returns in a 72-28 loss to Creighton.
Connor Phillips and Cole Cramer, Sandhills Valley: Phillips threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns, three to Kramer, in a 58-48 loss to Pleasanton.
VOLLEYBALL
Sadie Evans, Columbus: Set a school record with 54 set assists in a win over Seward.
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: Had 30 kills in a win over West Point GACC.
Addie Thomas, Elkhorn: Had 16 kills in a win over Lincoln Pius X.
Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: Finished with 19 kills in a win over Gretna.
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Had 22 kills in a win over Lincoln Southwest.
Michayla George, Fremont: Had 14 kills in a win over Grand Island.
Brooke Peltz, Lincoln East: Had 17 kills against Lincoln North Star.
Blair Beecham, Platteview: Had 16 kills in a win over Douglas County West.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: Had 15 kills in a win over North Bend.
Lauren Vandenberg, David City: Had 14 kills in a win over Schuyler.
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Had 16 kills in a win over Freeman.
Jami Gabriel, Palmyra: Had 20 kills in a win over Auburn.
Olivia Johnson, McCool Junction: Had 26 kills in a win over Heartland.
