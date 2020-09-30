Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Nick Blevins, Weeping Water: Scored on four of his five carries in a 62-14 victory at Cedar Bluffs.

Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the first half of a 42-0 win at Grand Island.

Connor Hausman, Norris: Was 10 of 14 for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Beatrice.

Edgar Rodriquez, West Point-Beemer: Ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 53-27 win over Columbus Scotus.

Bryce Reed, Osceola: In a 74-36 win at Palmer, he ran for 321 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.

Kale Jensen, Central City: Was 25 of 33 for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-8 win at Columbus Lakeview.

Jimmy Allen, Crofton: Scored four touchdowns against Tekamah-Herman last Friday and four more against Valentine on Monday in a makeup game.

Rylan Aguallo and Kaden Perez, Mitchell: In a 35-14 win over Chadron, Aguallo ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and Perez had 121 yards and a touchdown.