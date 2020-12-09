Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Trey Miner, Elm Creek: His 33 points helped spark a 70-41 win over Shelton.

Oakley Rosno, Silver Lake: Scored 32 points in a 48-43 win over Axtell.

Graysen Schultze, Osmond: Finished with 32 points in a 68-28 win over Randolph.

Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: Had 31 points in a 67-62 loss at Stanton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: The future Husker tied the school single-game record with 43 points in a 73-23 win over Hartington-Newcastle.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: Had 30 points in 57-24 win at Falls City.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Was 5 of 8 on 3s while scoring 34 points in a 77-55 win over North Platte.

Kionna Moton, Omaha North: Senior guard had 32 points in a 51-14 win over Omaha Bryan.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Had 29 points in a 67-45 win at Plainview.