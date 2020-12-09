Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 10.
* * *
Top games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, 5:15 p.m. Saturday
Elkhorn Mount Michael at Norris, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elkhorn at Norris, 6 p.m. Friday
Top performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Made 15 free throws while scoring 41 points in a 72-62 overtime win against Omaha Burke. Also scored 30 points in Tuesday’s 76-73 win over Omaha Northwest.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Scored 33 points in 67-47 win over Sutton.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: Had 30 points in 55-54 loss to Osceola.
Trajan Arbuck, Heartland: Scored 30 in a 68-48 win at Wilber-Clatonia.
Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central: Had 33 points in a 76-61 win over Sterling.
Trey Miner, Elm Creek: His 33 points helped spark a 70-41 win over Shelton.
Oakley Rosno, Silver Lake: Scored 32 points in a 48-43 win over Axtell.
Graysen Schultze, Osmond: Finished with 32 points in a 68-28 win over Randolph.
Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: Had 31 points in a 67-62 loss at Stanton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: The future Husker tied the school single-game record with 43 points in a 73-23 win over Hartington-Newcastle.
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: Had 30 points in 57-24 win at Falls City.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Was 5 of 8 on 3s while scoring 34 points in a 77-55 win over North Platte.
Kionna Moton, Omaha North: Senior guard had 32 points in a 51-14 win over Omaha Bryan.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Had 29 points in a 67-45 win at Plainview.
Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Her 31 points in a 64-30 win over Sutherland helped coach Nathan Stienike to his 300th career win at the school.
