 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables
0 comments
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

{{featured_button_text}}

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 10.

* * *

Top games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Elkhorn Mount Michael at Norris, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elkhorn at Norris, 6 p.m. Friday

Top performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Made 15 free throws while scoring 41 points in a 72-62 overtime win against Omaha Burke. Also scored 30 points in Tuesday’s 76-73 win over Omaha Northwest.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Scored 33 points in 67-47 win over Sutton.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: Had 30 points in 55-54 loss to Osceola.

Trajan Arbuck, Heartland: Scored 30 in a 68-48 win at Wilber-Clatonia.

Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central: Had 33 points in a 76-61 win over Sterling.

Trey Miner, Elm Creek: His 33 points helped spark a 70-41 win over Shelton.

Oakley Rosno, Silver Lake: Scored 32 points in a 48-43 win over Axtell.

Graysen Schultze, Osmond: Finished with 32 points in a 68-28 win over Randolph.

Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: Had 31 points in a 67-62 loss at Stanton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: The future Husker tied the school single-game record with 43 points in a 73-23 win over Hartington-Newcastle.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: Had 30 points in 57-24 win at Falls City.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Was 5 of 8 on 3s while scoring 34 points in a 77-55 win over North Platte.

Kionna Moton, Omaha North: Senior guard had 32 points in a 51-14 win over Omaha Bryan.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Had 29 points in a 67-45 win at Plainview.

Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Her 31 points in a 64-30 win over Sutherland helped coach Nathan Stienike to his 300th career win at the school.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

1 of 22

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert