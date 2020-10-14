Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Spencer Hogeland and Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: Hogeland’s four field goals in a 33-22 win over previously undefeated Adams Central tied the C-1 record. Haarberg threw for 175 yards and ran for 134, with two rushing TDs.

Keagan Brodersen and Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna: Brodersen caught seven passes for 213 yards and touchdowns of 44, 62 and 71 yards from Lewandowski in a 44-38 win over Amherst.

Hunter Haughton, Johnson County: Led a 58-36 win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer by running for 207 yards and four touchdowns, throwing for 97, catching two passes for 85 yards and making two interceptions.

Zach Smith, Ord: Was 9-of-13 for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 replacement-game win over Sutton.

Eli Larson, Tommy Wroblewski, Brenden Knapp and Jaxson Klinginsmith, St. Paul: In a 40-29 win over Central City, Larson scored four times, Wroblewski scored on a 66-yard run and 38-yard catch and made 10 solo tackles, Knapp was 5-of-5 for 115 yards and two TDs Klinginsmith made five of his nine solo tackles in the backfield.

Brian Turek, Hemingford: Ran for seven touchdowns and 299 yards on 39 carries in a 56-34 win over Bayard.