Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 15.
* * *
Top games
FOOTBALL
Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast, 7 p.m. Thursday at Seacrest Field
Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m. Friday
Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Omaha Westside Invitational, Friday-Saturday
Metro Conference tournament, Monday to Thursday at Papillion-La Vista and Papio South
CROSS COUNTRY
District meets, Thursday: A-1 and A-2, Papillion-La Vista South; A-3, A-4, Pioneers Park, Lincoln; B-1, Omaha Skutt; B-2, Elkhorn Mount Michael; B-3, Concordia, Sewarde; B-4, Crandall Creek, Ogallala. C-1, Sycamore Farms, Waterloo; C-2, Branched Oak Lake; C-3, Albion Country Club; C-4, Minden Country Club; C-5, Crandall Creek; D-1, Camp Kateri, McCool Junction; D-2, Twin Creeks, Pender; D-3, Minden Country Club; D-4, Ainsworth golf course; D-5, Cross Creek, Cambridge; D-6, Bridgeport golf course.
TENNIS
State tournaments, Thursday and Friday at Koch Tennis Center (Class A) and Lincoln (Class B)
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Kylan Fyfe, Grand Island: In a 38-35, two-OT loss at Millard North, the junior threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 143 yards and a score and made nine tackles (five solos).
Jimmy Quaintance and Jason Cox, Millard North: In the Grand Island win, Quaintance ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns and Cox 167 and two TDs.
Dex Larsen, Blair: His six touchdown runs in a 54-14 win at Omaha Gross, while running for 250 yards, were a school record.
Kale Bird, Bennington: In the Badgers’ 42-34 win over Elkhorn, he threw for 219 yards and ran for 180 with three total touchdowns.
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood: New NU walk-on commit ran through Wahoo for 267 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-22 win.
Luke Johanssen, Keagan Johnson, Micah Riley, Bellevue West: In a 42-7 win over Millard West, Johanssen threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson had four grabs for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Riley brought home the other three TD throws.
Spencer Hogeland and Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: Hogeland’s four field goals in a 33-22 win over previously undefeated Adams Central tied the C-1 record. Haarberg threw for 175 yards and ran for 134, with two rushing TDs.
Keagan Brodersen and Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna: Brodersen caught seven passes for 213 yards and touchdowns of 44, 62 and 71 yards from Lewandowski in a 44-38 win over Amherst.
Hunter Haughton, Johnson County: Led a 58-36 win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer by running for 207 yards and four touchdowns, throwing for 97, catching two passes for 85 yards and making two interceptions.
Zach Smith, Ord: Was 9-of-13 for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 replacement-game win over Sutton.
Eli Larson, Tommy Wroblewski, Brenden Knapp and Jaxson Klinginsmith, St. Paul: In a 40-29 win over Central City, Larson scored four times, Wroblewski scored on a 66-yard run and 38-yard catch and made 10 solo tackles, Knapp was 5-of-5 for 115 yards and two TDs Klinginsmith made five of his nine solo tackles in the backfield.
Brian Turek, Hemingford: Ran for seven touchdowns and 299 yards on 39 carries in a 56-34 win over Bayard.
Isaak Norman and Brady Cook, Fullerton: In a 46-40 loss to Palmer, Norman threw for 273 yards and ran 31 times for 191 yards and four TDs. Cook made 13 unassisted tackles.
Ethan Shaw, Mack Owens, Aurora: The Huskies toppled then-No. 1 Hastings 55-34 as Shaw threw for 183 yards and ran for 117, with three total TDs, and Owens ran for four scores and 159
Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central: Scored the Panthers’ four touchdowns and ran for 279 yards in a 28-6 win over Wood River/Shelton.
Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: His five touchdowns in a 55-39 win over Ogallala came on three runs (he picked up 296 yards on 36 carries), a kickoff return and a catch.
VOLLEYBALL
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 29 kills in a win over Gretna.
Bridget Smith, Millard West: Had 31 assists in a win over Millard North.
Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X: Had 18 kills in a win over Kearney.
Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian: Had 17 kills against Bellevue West.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 15 kills in a win over Omaha Duchesne.
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island Central Catholic: The freshman had 45 assists in a win over Columbus Scotus.
Maisie Boesiger, Norris: Had 31 assists in a win over Elkhorn North.
Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic: Had 35 assists in a win over Wahoo Neumann.
Sydney Davis, Centura: Had 14 kills against Ord.
Jaycee Widener, Maywood/Hayes Center: Had 17 kills in a win over Sutherland.
