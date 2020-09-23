Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Marley Jensen, York: Tied the school record with 20 tackles in the Ralston loss.

Colin Ludvik, Cooper Hancock and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: In a 38-0 win at Milford, Ludvik ran for 235 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, Hancock scored on a run and a catch and Kolterman had 12 tackles, including a sack.

Caleb Busch, Burwell: Scored on five of his 12 carries, amassing 236 yards overall, in a 57-14 win at Ravenna.

Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: Burst for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-8 win over Chase County.

Blake Brown, Wakefield: Ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-8 win at Norfolk Lutheran.

Kale Jensen, Central City: Was 30 of 44 for 306 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 87 yards in a 49-0 replacement game win over Lexington.

Isaac Noyd, Cross County: In a 52-32 win at Nebraska Christian, he carried on 20 of the Cougars’ 35 plays and scored five touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards.