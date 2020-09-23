Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 24.
* * *
Top games
Football
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, 7 p.m. Thursday
Volleyball
Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista), Friday-Saturday
Lincoln Pius X Invitational, Saturday
Softball
Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Bair Fields, Saturday
Cross country
UNK Invitational, Monday at Kearney Country Club. Class D boys, noon; D girls, 12:30 p.m.; B boys, 1:30; B girls, 2; C boys, 3; C girls, 3:30; A boys, 4:30, A girls, 5
Tennis
Omaha Westside Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Center
Golf
Metro Conference, Tuesday at Elmwood Park; Eastern Midlands Conference, Tuesday at River Wilds, Blair; River Cities Conference, Tuesday at Knolls; Trailblazer Conference, Wednesday at Bay Hills, Plattsmouth
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Micah Moore, Fremont: Helped the Tigers to their first win over Grand Island since 2009 by picking up 203 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in the 22-21 overtime game.
Aiden Young, Elkhorn: Had 235 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 38-28 win at Blair.
Matthew Schuster, Nick Carroll and Lane Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood: In their team’s 28-20 overtime win at then-Class C-1 No. 1 Wayne last Friday, Schuster ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, Carroll threw for 151 yards and a touchdown that went to Zimmerman (seven catches for 119 yards).
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Threw for a school-record 448 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-41 loss at Millard North.
Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep: Had 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 loss at Lincoln Southeast.
Alec Langan, McCook: The 6-2, 220-pound Langan rumbled for 209 yards four touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Seward.
Rashad Madden, Ralston: Rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns, including breakaways of 63 and 78 yards, in a 32-7 win over York.
Marley Jensen, York: Tied the school record with 20 tackles in the Ralston loss.
Colin Ludvik, Cooper Hancock and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: In a 38-0 win at Milford, Ludvik ran for 235 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, Hancock scored on a run and a catch and Kolterman had 12 tackles, including a sack.
Caleb Busch, Burwell: Scored on five of his 12 carries, amassing 236 yards overall, in a 57-14 win at Ravenna.
Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: Burst for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-8 win over Chase County.
Blake Brown, Wakefield: Ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-8 win at Norfolk Lutheran.
Kale Jensen, Central City: Was 30 of 44 for 306 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 87 yards in a 49-0 replacement game win over Lexington.
Isaac Noyd, Cross County: In a 52-32 win at Nebraska Christian, he carried on 20 of the Cougars’ 35 plays and scored five touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards.
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City: In the first game the Rebels’ had their backfield together and healthy, he ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-7 win over previously unbeaten Amherst.
Brian Turek, Hemingford: In a 54-30 win over Morrill, he ran for six touchdowns and 327 yards on 42 carries and got a seventh score on a screen pass.
Aiden Kuester and Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale: The Warriors beat North Central 64-46 as Kuester was 21 of 26 for 277 yards and three touchdowns and ran for three scores. Two of the TD passes went to Hearn, who had six catches for 143 yards and ran for 125 yards and two TDs.
Jake Harrison, Franklin: Scored on five of six carries and was 3 for 3 for 106 yards and two TDs in a 60-6 win over Elba.
VOLLEYBALL
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 20 kills in a win over Norris.
Ella Waters, Norris: Had 14 kills against Elkhorn South.
Maddie MacTaggart, Millard West: Had 18 kills in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Reagan Hickey, Papio: The freshman had 46 assists against Millard West.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 19 kills against Norris.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West: Had 14 kills in a win over Bellevue East.
Nora Wurtz, Douglas County West: The freshman had 19 kills against Fremont Bergan.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 16 kills against Norfolk Lutheran.
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Had 19 kills against Falls City Sacred Heart.
Skyler Meis, Elgin/Pope John: Had 16 kills in a win over Creighton.
Karly Sylvester, Sidney: Had 20 kills in a win over Alliance.
Savanna Berger, Plattsmouth: Had 13 kills against Ralston.
GOLF
Coco Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X: Her 1-over 73 won the Norfolk Invitational.
