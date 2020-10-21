Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Brady Timm, Yutan: Accounted for both Chieftain touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Wahoo Neumann, the first time his team had beaten the Cavaliers in football.

Brayden Zaliauskas, Owen Prince and Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Each had an interception in a 35-21 win over Beatrice.

Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Finished his sophomore season with a 320-yard, four-touchdown game — breaking the single-game rushing record for the three schools that merged — against Ainsworth to end with 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cale Conrad, Kearney Catholic: In a 49-7 win over Holdrege, he ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: Scored on eight of his 13 carries while rushing for 310 yards in an 82-16 victory over Elba.

Abram Scholting, Pierce: Threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-11 passes in a 70-12 win over Battle Creek.

Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale: Hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a second straight year by going for 129 yards and two touchdowns on five catches, and ran for two scores, in a 52-18 victory over Nebraska Christian.