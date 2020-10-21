Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 22.
* * *
Top games
FOOTBALL
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m. Thursday
Norris at Waverly, 7 p.m. Friday
Class A playoffs first round, Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Metro Conference final, 6 p.m. Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South
Heartland Conference tournament, championship pod at Kearney, Thursday
CROSS COUNTRY
State meet, Friday at Kearney Country Club. Class D at noon, Class C at 1:30, Class B at 3, Class A at 4:30 — girls, then boys, and awards to follow.
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Morgan Rump, Blair: Had six carries for 77 yards with two touchdowns and was 10-of-10 passing for 145 yards and a TD in a 50-0 win over Ralston.
Cael Wichman, Platteview: Sophomore ran for 141 yards on 26 carries, scoring three times, made five tackles and blocked a punt in a 29-17 win over Malcolm.
Brady Timm, Yutan: Accounted for both Chieftain touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Wahoo Neumann, the first time his team had beaten the Cavaliers in football.
Brayden Zaliauskas, Owen Prince and Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Each had an interception in a 35-21 win over Beatrice.
Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Finished his sophomore season with a 320-yard, four-touchdown game — breaking the single-game rushing record for the three schools that merged — against Ainsworth to end with 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Cale Conrad, Kearney Catholic: In a 49-7 win over Holdrege, he ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: Scored on eight of his 13 carries while rushing for 310 yards in an 82-16 victory over Elba.
Abram Scholting, Pierce: Threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-11 passes in a 70-12 win over Battle Creek.
Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale: Hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a second straight year by going for 129 yards and two touchdowns on five catches, and ran for two scores, in a 52-18 victory over Nebraska Christian.
Carter Seim, Cross County: Four of his six touchdowns in a 14-carry, 299-yard rushing game were of 50 yards or longer as the Cougars beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68-12.
Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: Had four touchdowns and ran for 211 yards in a 41-6 win over Gering.
Brady Cook and Isaak Norman, Fullerton: In an 80-26 win over Nebraska Lutheran, Cook ran for five touchdowns and Norman was 5-of-8 for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Ran for four touchdowns and 265 yards on nine carries against Hershey.
Gavin Nash, Deshler: Was 25-of-37 for 355 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-31 win over Meridian.
Collyn Brummett, Dorchester: Ran for five touchdowns and threw for two in a 50-24 win over Lincoln Parkview.
VOLLEYBALL
Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: Her 20 kills and four aces paced a three-set sweep of Ralston.
Chase Anderson, Arlington: Tied the Eagles’ record with 24 kills in a recent match.
Kiley Elkins, Malcolm: Paced the Clippers’ win over Mead for the ECNC tournament title with 23 kills and five aces.
Cortlyn Achaeffer, Cross County: Had 23 kills to lead the Cougars past BDS for the Crossroads Conference tournament title.
