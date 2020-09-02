Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 3.
Top games
Football: Omaha Skutt at Waverly, 7 p.m. Friday
Volleyball: Elkhorn South at Millard South, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Volleyball: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m. Thursday
Volleyball: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South, 7 p.m. Thursday
Softball: Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North Invitationals, Friday and Saturday
Top performances
FOOTBALL
Noah Walters, Carter Glenn and Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Walters threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 comeback win at Lincoln Pius X. Two of the scoring throws went to Glenn, who had three catches for 120 yards, and the other to Van Meter (five for 123).
Rashad Madden, Ralston: Opened his junior year with 309 yards, including touchdown runs of 81, 14 and 72 yards, in a 37-28 win over Beatrice. On defense he had four tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery
Jackson Alexander, Gretna: Caught nine passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win over Lincoln Southwest.
Kale Bird, Tyler LeClair and Cayden Bluhm, Bennington: In a 54-31 win at Grand Island Northwest, Bird threw for 320 yards and three TDs and ran for two scores, LeClair ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 solo tackls and Bluhm had four catches for 187 yards and three TDs.
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: In a 41-13 win at Yutan, he ran for 167 yards and two TDs and threw for three scores.
Collin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: On 28 carries, Ludvik ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Columbus Scotus. Kolterman had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd, Cross County: Each scored three touchdowns in a 56-34 win over Clarkson/Leigh while Seim ran for 184 yards and Noyd for 173. Seim had 239 yards in the opener against Blue Hill.
Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: In the first half only of a 65-6 win at Wood River/Shelton, the NU commit was 11-of-12 for 174 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown.
Michael Kruntorad and Abram Scholting, Pierce: In a 55-38 comeback win over St. Paul, Kruntorad ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and Scholting, a sophomore starter, was 6-of-13 for 156 yards and a touchdown. Each had a pickoff, with Scholting returning his 96 yards for a score.
MJ Nelson-Nebraska City: Was 11-of-16 for 180 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-6 win over Schuyler.
Austen Smith, Columbus Lakeview: Ran for four touchdowns and 153 yards on 14 carries in a 62-0 win over Boys Town.
Cade Wiseman, Sutton: Ran for two touchdowns and 228 yards on 22 carries in a 22-0 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.
Kobe Heitman, Riley Sudbeck and Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle: Heitman ran for262 yards and three touchdowns and caught three of Sudbeck’s six TD passes in a 66-36 win over Randolph. Sudbeck, a freshman, threw his other three TD passes to Peitz.
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Ran for 168 yards, threw for 181, accounted for four touchdowns and had six tackles for losses among his 10 solo stops in a 36-30 win over Wallace.
Reece Bode and Payton Frederick, Battle Creek: In the Braves’ 58-50 win over Central City, Bode ran 38 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns and Frederick was 18-of-20 for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
Brodey Johnson, North Bend: In his first start, he was 20-of-25 for 230 yards and a touchdown in a 37-13 win over Fort Calhoun.
Jack Kildow, Bayard: Threw for all four touchdowns in a 26-20 win over Morrill.
Quinston Larsen, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran: Scored six times in the first quarter of a 63-32 win over Elba and finished with eight TDs, including a 42-yard fumble return and 69-yard punt return.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: In a 47-40 comeback against defending Six Man champion Harvard, he ran for 265 yards and five TDs, threw for two TDs and had 11 solo tackles, a pick and a field-goal block.
Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley: In a 68-36 win over Fullerton, he threw six touchdown passes and scored on a punt return and rush.
VOLLEYBALL
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 40 digs and 39 kills in triangular wins over Norris and Aurora.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 26 kills in a win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 18 kills in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: Had 11 kills in a two-set win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: Had 31 assists in a victory over Omaha Marian.
Ellie Dougherty, Omaha Mercy: Had eight kills and 11 digs in a match against Omaha Gross.
Kalie Einrem, Crofton: Had 18 kills in a win over Hartington-Newcastle.
Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: Had 29 digs in a win over Plattsmouth.
Skylar Needham Rief, Omaha Roncalli: Set a school record with 46 assists in a match against Fremont Bergan.
Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic: Had 35 assists in a win over West Point GACC.
Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 16 kills in a match against Norfolk Catholic.
Dru Niemack, Shelton: Had 17 kills in a win over Ansley-Litchfield.
Katie Hughes, Burwell: The freshman had 44 digs in a win over Elgin/Pope John.
Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk: Had 14 kills in a win over Grand Island.
GIRLS GOLF
Coco Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X: Broke the school record with a 4-under 67 at Woodland Hills at the Thunderbolts’ Invitational.
Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North: Her 3-under 69 won the Waverly Invitational at Crooked Creek.
Baylee Steele, North Platte: Her 4-under 68 at Awarii Dunes led the Bulldogs to a school- and all-time Class A-best 295 team score at the Kearney Invitational.
CROSS COUNTRY
Owen Wagner and Shelby Bracker, Fremont: They were the boys and girls winners of the Covid Conference Meet No. 1 at Walnut Creek. It was Bracker’s first career win.
Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, and Kaylie Crews, Papillion-La Vista South: They were the boys and girls winners at the Omaha Westside Invitational at Sunset Hills.
Zach Pittman, Norris, and Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: They were the boys and girls winners at the Norris Invitational. Prince is a freshman who holds basketball offers from Nebraska and Creighton.
