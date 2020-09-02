Nebraska high school sports schedule, notables

Jackson Alexander, Gretna: Caught nine passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win over Lincoln Southwest.

Kale Bird, Tyler LeClair and Cayden Bluhm, Bennington: In a 54-31 win at Grand Island Northwest, Bird threw for 320 yards and three TDs and ran for two scores, LeClair ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 solo tackls and Bluhm had four catches for 187 yards and three TDs.

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: In a 41-13 win at Yutan, he ran for 167 yards and two TDs and threw for three scores.

Collin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman, Wahoo: On 28 carries, Ludvik ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Columbus Scotus. Kolterman had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd, Cross County: Each scored three touchdowns in a 56-34 win over Clarkson/Leigh while Seim ran for 184 yards and Noyd for 173. Seim had 239 yards in the opener against Blue Hill.

Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: In the first half only of a 65-6 win at Wood River/Shelton, the NU commit was 11-of-12 for 174 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown.