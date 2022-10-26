Nebraska high school sports top performers

Take a look at some of the top Nebraska high school performers from the last week.

* * *

FOOTBALL

Zane Flores, Tyson Boganowski and Blayke Moore, Gretna: In the Dragons’ 28-6 win over Lincoln East, Flores was 31 of 47 for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Boganowski caught 15 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Moore six for 161 yards.

Josh Basilevac, Elkhorn North: Threw four touchdown passes in the final quarter while getting 159 yards passing and 166 rushing in a 27-26 win at Blair.

Daniel Kaelin, Isaiah McMorris and Dae’Vonn Hall, Bellevue West: The Thunderbirds beat Papillion-La Vista South as Kaelin threw for 357 yards and five touchdowns, McMorris caught eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and Hall caught three passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Colin Fritton and Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest: Fritton threw for 245 yards and five touchdowns and three of Baptista’s four catches, which totaled 117 yards, were for touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Millard North.

Ty Dingman, Omaha Westside: Ran for three touchdowns in a 63-7 victory over Lincoln Northeast.

Payton Prestito, Papillion-La Vista: Ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-29 loss at North Platte.

Elliot Beister, Elkhorn: The sophomore scored on runs of 40, 60, and 70 yards in a 59-19 win over Omaha Westview.

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun: Caught nine passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-25 win over Boys Town.

Trey Bird, Bennington: Threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-14 victory over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: In the Crimson Pride’s 56-6 win at Omaha Concordia, he was 4 of 6 for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Xander Provance, Chadron: Caught eight passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 48-28 loss to McCook.

Tyson Redinger, Kearney Catholic: Rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-28 victory over Gibbon.

Hayden Frank and Logan McGreer, Malcolm: Frank threw for 302 yards and three TDs and rushed for 179 yards and two TDs in a 62-28 victory over Wilber-Clatonia. McGreer had 179 yards on his four catches.

Kade McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: Ran for four touchdowns in a 41-36 win over North Bend.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: Caught eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-20 win over West Point-Beemer.

Braylon Anderson, Oakland-Craig: Threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Sam Dierks, Adams Central: Threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns as the Patriots defeated Fairbury 60-20.

Kalen Knott, Seward: Ran for five touchdowns, threw for one and had more than 400 yards in offense in a 41-20 victory over Beatrice.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Scored the Jaguars’ first seven touchdowns, two on punt returns, in a 64-12 win over Creighton.

Lance Vasa, Arthur County: His six touchdowns fueled a 71-40 win over Wallace.

VOLLEYBALL

Brylee Nelsen, Millard North: Had 35 assists in a win over Kearney.

Caylin Barnett, Southwest: Had a combined 47 kills and 50 digs in consecutive RPAC tournament matches against Cambridge and Maywood-Hayes Center.

Evie Howard, Bennington: Had 16 kills in a win over Elkhorn.

Halle Thompson, Nebraska City: Had 16 kills in a win over Plattsmouth.

Sierra Crist, Crete: Had 18 kills in a victory over Beatrice.

Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Had 36 assists in a win over Lincoln Southeast.

Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City: Had 23 kills in a win over Schuyler.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: Had 19 kills in a win over Bennington.

Madeline Henry, Elkhorn South: Had 13 kills in a win over Norfolk.

Shyanne Anderson, Cross County: Had 18 kills in a win over Fullerton.

Tia Traudt, Grand Island: Had 19 kills in a victory over Millard South.

Gracie Woods, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 14 kills in a win over Minden.

Caylee Rowley, Waverly: Had 33 assists in a win over Nebraska City.