The official pairings for the state baseball tournament have been released by the NSAA.

The Class A tourney begins Friday at Werner Park. The Class B tournament will start Saturday at Werner while the Class C tourney will begin Saturday at Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field.

The finals in all three classes will be played May 19 at UNO and will be televised live on Nebraska Public Media.

Defending champion Millard West is the top seed in Class A and 2022 state champ Elkhorn North is the No. 1 seed in Class B.

This is the first season of varsity play for Class C.

First-round matchups (with seeds)

CLASS A

Friday (at Werner Park)

No. 1 Millard West (29-5) vs. No. 8 Grand Island (12-9), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Gretna (22-8) vs. No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep (19-10), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Lincoln East (27-4) vs. No. 7 Bellevue West (18-10), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Elkhorn South (25-7) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (21-9), 7 p.m.

CLASS B

Saturday at Werner Park

No. 1 Elkhorn North (20-5) vs. No. 8 Platte Valley (13-10), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Omaha Gross (15-6) vs. No. 5 Beatrice (14-8), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Norris (22-8) vs. No. 6 Omaha Skutt (11-10), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Wahoo (20-3) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn (16-13), 7 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field

No. 1 Malcolm (21-3) vs. No. 8 Omaha Concordia (10-13), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Platteview (13-10) vs. No. 5 Douglas County West (15-7), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Plattsmouth (19-4) vs. No. 7 Omaha Roncalli (10-10), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Central City (20-4) vs. No. 6 Wayne (14-7), 7 p.m.