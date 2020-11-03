 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school state football playoff pairings, schedule
0 comments

Nebraska high school state football playoff pairings, schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the updated Nebraska high school football state playoff schedule.

* * *

State quarterfinals Friday

Class A

Kearney (4-4) at Bellevue West (6-0), 6

Elkhorn South (8-1) vs. Lincoln Southeast (8-0), 7 at Seacrest

Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2) at Millard South (7-1), 7

Lincoln East (7-2) vs. Omaha Westside (9-0), 7

Class B

Plattsmouth (7-2) at Bennington (9-1), 7

Aurora (7-3) at Norris (8-2), 7

Waverly (8-2) at Elkhorn (8-2), 7

Hastings (8-1) at Grand Island Northwest (6-3), 7

Class C-1

Adams Central (8-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6

Auburn (8-1) at Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6

Lincoln Christian (8-1) at St. Paul (9-1), 7

Wahoo (7-2) at Pierce (9-0), 7

Class C-2

Sutton (7-2) at Fremont Bergan (10-0), 7

Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at Yutan (9-1), 7

Oakland-Craig (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7

Ord (9-0) at David City Aquinas (8-2), 7

Eight Man-1

Weeping Water (8-1) at Tri County (9-0), 6:30

Stanton (8-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (9-0), 2 MT

Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Burwell (10-0), 6

Elm Creek (9-1) at Cross County (10-0), 7

Eight Man-2

Osceola (9-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1), 6

Pleasanton (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 6

O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) at Central Valley (8-0), 6 at Wolbach

Kenesaw (8-1) at BDS (9-0), 6 at Shickley

Six Man

Creek Valley (7-2) at Arthur County (7-2), 1:30 MT

Red Cloud (8-0) at Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.

Paxton (7-2) at McCool Junction (8-0), 6 p.m.

Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at Potter-Dix (9-0), 5 MT

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert