Nebraska high school state softball and tennis champions crowned Friday

Three Nebraska high school softball teams won state championships in Hastings, while the state tennis titles were held in Omaha and Lincoln.
Papillion-La Vista claimed the Class A softball title, while extending its recording-setting win streak to 72 games. Hannah Camenzind hit a double and two home runs to lead Omaha Skutt to an 8-4 victory over Hastings in the Class B championship. West Point GACC defeated Kearney 7-3 and 12-0 to earn the Class C crown.
Papillion-La Vista senior Ethan Neil became a three-time state champion at No. 1 singles, while Lincoln Southwest edged Lincoln East for the Class A team title. Elkhorn Mount Michael's Isaac Gart won the No. 1 singles title for a second straight season to help the Knights edge Omaha Skutt from the team crown.
You can read more about each championship below.
Support Local Journalism
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports