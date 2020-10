Below is the Nebraska high school state softball tournament schedule. All games will be played at Smith Complex in Hastings, and the tournament is double elimination.

* * *

CLASS A

WEDNESDAY

Game 1: No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista (32-0) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (22-15), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Omaha Marian (24-7) vs. No. 5 Lincoln East (32-9), 11:30.

Game 3: No. 3 North Platte (29-9) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (30-13), 11:30.

Game 4: No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (32-7) vs. No. 7 Bellevue East (21-13), 11:30.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30.

THURSDAY

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 2.